The Burlington High School wrestling team showed off their skills south of the border on Saturday.
The Demons had five wrestlers win their weight classes as Burlington placed third out of 16 teams at the Downers Grove South Dual Team Tournament at Downers Grove, Ill.
“It was a good accomplishment for our first dual tournament,” Burlington coach Jade Gribble said. “We were in a “next man up” situation. It’s early in the season so we were cautious with who competed. There is still plenty to work on.”
The Demons won three dual meets, beating Lake Central 63-15, Downers Grove North 60-18 and Crystal Lake Central 52-21.
Jaden Bird, ranked fourth in Wisconsin by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, went 5-0 at 113 pounds. Bird’s day included a technical fall win (15-0) over Cory Kinunen of Downers Grove North.
Ben Stevenson, ranked eighth at 126, also went 5-0 while rotating between 126 and 132. Stevenson won a 12-0 major decision against Rocco Carone of Crystal Lake Central at 132, and pinned Ryan Russell of Lake Central in 2:26 at 126.
Zach Weiler, ranked fourth at 132, went 5-0 at 138. He pinned Cristian Ponce of Lake Central in 3:48 and Mike Locascio of Crystal Lake Central in 43 seconds.
Grant Koenen went 5-0 at 120 and Zach Wallace also went 5-0 competing at 170.
UNION GROVE: Three Broncos took home gold medals as Union Grove finished fourth at the 23-team Bob Downing Scramble in Sun Prairie with 487 points.
Cooper Willis, ranked third in the state at 106 pounds, won his weight class, as did Cade Willis at 120 and Barron Masi at 195.
“Not only did both Cooper and Cade Willis wrestle well today, but Barron Masi did extremely well and has had an impressive start to the season,” said Union Grove coach Andy Weis. “The kids have been battling, staying composed and grinding out matches.”
Cooper Willis improved to 10-1 after going 5-0 with four pins. Cade Willis improved to 11-0 after going 5-0 with two pins and an injury default, while Masi improved to 6-0 after going 5-0 with three pins.
Also for the Broncos, Jon Sackman improved to 8-2 by going 4-1 and finishing fifth at 138 with three pins. Gianni Scacco (9-2) went 4-1 and finished in fifth at 145.
“It was a total team effort for us today and the kids are really starting to believe in not just the team but themselves and their abilities as well,” Weis said.
PARK: Angel Rodriguez, Joseph Mendoza, and Jarrel Campbell all won their respective weight classes as the Panthers finished fourth at the Whitewater Invitational.
Rodriguez (10-1), ranked 11th at 106 pounds by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, placed first at 106 pounds. He pinned Joey Coulter of Janesville Craig in 1:42. Mendoza (12-0), ranked 11th at 126, won at 120 by pinning Devon Harbison of Beloit Turner in 3:42.
Campbell (12-0), an honorable mention at 220, placed first at 220 following an injury default from sixth-ranked Kyle Bowens of Kenosha Bradford.
“Overall we wrestled really well,” Park coach Jon Burdick said. “Joseph Mendoza was our most dominant wrestler today. He is competing on another level right now.”
Catholic Central also contested at Whitewater with Manny James (3-8) who placed sixth at 160.
ST. CATHERINE’S/RACINE LUTHERAN: The Angels finished eighth out of 14 teams at Milwaukee Marquette Invitational.
Serenity Ford improved to 3-6 by going 2-3 and finishing fourth at 106 pounds. Prince Brinson (2-6) went 1-3 and finished in fourth at 120, while Trenton Payne (3-5) went 2-2 and finished in sixth at 152.
Aundre Hale (5-4) went 2-2 and finished in sixth at 220 with two pins.
“I was impressed with how we’ve been performing with a team of really raw wrestlers,” said St. Catherine’s/Lutheran coach Nick Loomis. “We’ve been working hard to stay active in the matches and we got some great matches in today.”
