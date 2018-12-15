The question was asked of Jade Gribble: Could this Burlington High School wrestling team be the finest he’s coached in his 15 years leading the program?
“I’ll have a better answer for you come mid-March,” he said.
The Demons, ranked third in Division 1 by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, again fortified that possibility Saturday by winning the 22-team Marty Loy Classic at Fond du Lac. Behind champions Zach Weiler, Cody Welker and Ben Kumprey, the Demons scored 193 points to win decisively over runner-up Denmark (149.5).
With one more match before the Christmas break, Burlington is 8-1 in dual meets. It’s only loss came Dec. 8 in the Downers Grove Invitational, when it was edged 34-33 by Barrington. Five of Gribble’s starters were injured and did not compete that day.
Burlington was without the injured Max Ehlen, Jake Skrundz and Nathan Bousman on Saturday, but still dominated.
Weiler (17-0), ranked third at 132 pounds by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, had three pins before defeating previously unbeaten Garrett Moll 9-5 in the 132-pound championship match. He reached the finals by pinning Ethan Pogorzelski of Menomonee Falls in 2:42.
Moll is ranked second at 132 pounds in Division 2.
“It was a tough bracket and he really dominated his way through it,” Gribble said. “ In the semifinals, he had a real good wrestler (Pogorzelski) and really just took it to him. And in the finals, he really dominated.”
Welker (9-1) won by a 10-2 technical fall over Austin Heim of Bay Port in the 138 championship.
“He was out for awhile with an injury and he’s just coming back,” Gribble said. “He’s a really a different person this year. Last year, he was battling an injury most of the season and now he’s healthy. You could see it today with a very dominating performance.”
Burlington’s third champion was Ben Kumprey (14-2) who had an 8-1 decision over Ethan Schwartz of Denmark at 145 pounds. Kumprey opened with two pins, followed by a 9-7 decision over Logan Hatch of Hudson in the semifinals.
“He won a real close one and I think that really helped his confidence going into the finals,” Gribble said.
Finishing second for Burlington was Jaden Bird (16-1) at 113 pounds and Wyatt Hayes (14-3) at 220. In their respective championship matches, Bird lost a 6-4 decision to Justin Groshek of Stevens Point and Hayes lost a 20-8 major decision to Marcus Orlandoni of North Fond du Lac.
ED STECH INVITATIONAL: Waterford’s Alex Guardiola, Hayden Halter and Lucas Johnson each won their weight classes at the prestigious, two-day tournament at West Allis Central.
“Hayden and Alex were both favored, but it was great to see our dark horse Johnson come out on top in his bracket after being seeded sixth,” said Wolverines coach Tom Fitzpatrick.
Guardiola improved to 12-0 after going 5-0 at 160 pounds with a pin, a technical fall and two major decisions. Halter moved to 11-0 at 120 pounds with two pins—one in 15 seconds—a technical fall and a decision. Johnson moved to 11-1 at 106 with a pin, two decisions and a major decision in the first-place match.
Waterford finished third in the 25-team tournament with 187 points. Finishing first was Coleman with 297 points, followed by Mukwonago with 254.
“This will be a good benchmark for us going forward,” Fitzpatrick said.
Joshua Cherba (12-1) went 5-1 and placed third at 132 pounds with two technical falls, a decision and a major decision. Boyd Biggs (9-3) finished 4-2 and finished fourth at 220 with three pins.
Hunter Rudzinski (8-5) went 4-2 and placed fifth at 113 with three decisions and a tiebreaker win. And Evan Danowski (8-4) went 4-2 and placed fifth at 182 with two pins and two decisions.
Park was ninth (79.5 points) and got second-place finishes from Joseph Mendoza and Dashawn Bolton. Mendoza (16-1) went 3-1 at 120 with a two pins and an injury default. Bolton (14-4) went 4-1 at 138 pounds with a technical fall, a sudden victory and a decision.
“Mendoza looked good all tournament with a dominant effort all the way up to the finals where he lost in a close match,” Park coach Jon Burdick said. “Bolton played well above his seed and also wrestled an exceptional tournament for us.”
Angel Rodriguez (16-3) finished fourth at 106 after going 4-2 with a pin and two decisions.
UNION GROVE: The Broncos had two first-place finishes by Cooper Willis at 106 and Barron Masi at 195 at the Wickersham Memorial Christmas Classic in Beaver Dam.
The Broncos finished in fifth in the 15-team field with a score of 324.5.
Willis, a freshman, went 5-0 with three pins, one of which was under a minute, and a technical fall and is now 16-1. Masi improved to 12-0 in a performance that included four pins.
“Cooper Willis had another dominating performance and has really been building up confidence in himself and abilities so far this year,” said Union Grove coach Andy Weis. “Barron Masi has gotten off to a great start to his senior season and has been finding ways to win despite being down in some of the matches.”
Sophomore Cade Willis (16-1) went 4-1 and finished in second at 120 with two pins, one of which was in 14 seconds, and a technical fall. Jon Sackman (13-3) went 4-1 and finished in second at 138 with a pin and two decisions.
