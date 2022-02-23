High school wrestling: 11 Racine County qualifiers contending for medals

The storylines for Racine County qualifiers in the WIAA Division 1 Individual Wrestling Tournament this week are captivating.

Will Union Grove’s Cooper Willis conclude his family’s illustrious legacy for the program with a state championship after finishing second last season?

Will Henry Amborn of the St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran/Catholic Central co-op win his third state medal, with each coming in a different division?

Will Waterford’s Evan Danowski, whose 47-1 record is the best of the 11 county qualifiers, back up that success in the high pressure of his first state tournament?

And will Union Grove freshman Cole Dummer put an exclamation point on his exceptional season with a state medal?

Perhaps the most intriguing of these storylines involves Amborn, a senior at Catholic Central.

As a freshman in 2019, he placed third in Division 3 at 120 pounds during the last season of Catholic Central’s team.

Amborn was not able to compete for a medal as a sophomore after Catholic Central discontinued its program. But he was able to resume his career as a junior in 2021 when Catholic Central became part of a co-op and he placed fifth at 145 pounds in the Division 2 Tournament.

“We are pretty sure, and have had Mel Dow at WIAA check into it, that this is the first time that a wrestler has qualified for the individual state tournament in all three divisions,” St. Catherine’s athletic director Tyson Tlachac wrote in an email.

The final high school challenge for Amborn, who is seeded sixth, is having a medal to show for each of his divisions. That pursuit starts today when he wrestles Brandon Beers of Holmen in a first-round match at The Kohl Center in Madison.

“He’s one of those kids who is super hard working on his own,” said Nick Loomis, coach of the St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Catholic Central Co-op. “He does a lot of things on his own. He practices and then sometimes goes to Ringer’s (in Burlington) afterward just because he wants to get more work in. He’s that type of kid. He’s going to go the extra mile because it’s something he loves to do.

“He’s one of those guys who is a great scrambler and has good upper-body strength. If he sticks with his style of wrestling — he’s an aggressor — he can hang with anyone. He can beat pretty much anyone in the state.”

Willis, who is seeded third at 160 pounds, heads the the program-best five qualifiers for Union Grove. He placed fourth at 106 pounds as a freshman in 2019 and was second last season at 152 pounds.

Combined with his graduated brother, Cade, the Willis family has won four state medals. Cooper will start his pursuit of a fifth today with his first-round match against Bennett Weidman of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln.

“It’s been an awesome five years with at least one of them being on the team,” Union Grove coach Andy Weis said of the Willis brothers. “I’ve always had the best seat in the house with watching those two wrestle and this week isn’t going to be any different.

“Watching Cooper compete and seeing how he handles himself on and off the mat is just awesome to see. I’m proud of having a part in where they’re at. Cooper has been up there and it’s going to be nice that he has four teammates up there.”

One of those teammates also has state experience. Travis Moore did not allow a point during the regional and sectional tournaments in qualifying at 160 pounds as a sophomore in 2021. This year, he is 40-7 at 170 pounds and is seeded sixth.

“He’s been wrestling real well,” Weis said. “I want to say his last loss was the Badger Scramble, which was the second week in January. He’s wrestling real confident. He knows what he wants to do on his feet, on the bottom and on the top.

“He’s going out there and performing. He’s listening really well to his coaches.”

Dummer will be trying to become the first Union Grove freshman to medal at state since Cooper Willis in 2019. The seventh-seeded Dummer has drawn Coen Henn of Wisconsin Lutheran in a first-round match at 113 pounds.

“He has a goal of being on the podium and, as the seventh seed, he’s going to see some pretty tough kids,” Weis said. “I knew he was going to be good. I watched him wrestle in youth (wrestling) and this is going to be a great learning experience.

“He’s had some big matches before wrestling in national tournaments in youth, so I don’t think the moment is going to be too big for him. He’s wrestling real aggressive right now.”

Also contending for medals for Union Grove are Riley Storm-Voltz, who is seeded 13th at 138 pounds, and Gianni Scacco, who is seeded 11th at 182.

Storm-Voltz, Weis said, “will hopefully win a couple of matches up there. The more matches we get, the more confidence and experience we get.”

Speaking of Scacco who is seeded 11th at 182 pounds, Weis said, “He’s a battler, so it’ll be interesting to see what happens. When you tell Gianni that he’s not the biggest or the toughest out there, he seems to find a way to fight through that. He knows what his seed is and he knows he has a tough road, but he’s not afraid to go out there and compete.”

One of the most intriguing stories among county qualifiers is Danowski. After going 13-3 at 170 pounds in his junior season, which was shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic, Danowski has earned the No. 2 seed won the strength of his 47-1 record.

His only loss was against Bennett Berge, a nationally-ranked wrestler from Minnesota. Danowski opens tournament competition against Adam Dzievit of Muskego.

“This is, by far, the best year Evan has had and a great deal of that has to do with how much time he put in during the offseason,” Waterford coach Tom Fitzpatrick said. “He not only wrestled, but he lifted to get stronger and to be able to fit into a weight class. He wrestled three or four times a week pretty much all summer.”

For the fourth straight season, there will be a Halter representing Waterford at the state tournament. But in instead of Hayden Halter, a former state champion who graduated last season, it will be his little brother Hudson, a junior.

Hudson missed his sophomore season with a leg injury but has returned to go 38-5 at 120 pounds. Halter, who is seeded sixth, opens against Jayden Yauck of Oconomowoc.

Does Fitzpatrick see any similarities between the Halter brothers?

“They’re both pretty technical and they’re both very quick, which is something you can’t teach,” he said. “Either you have that intangible or you don’t and they have it. That allows them to get in on shots that other people can’t get in on.”

Waterford’s other qualifier is Hunter Rudzinski, a first-time state qualifier who is seeded fourth at 152 pounds with a 47-6 record. Rudzinski, who was 10-4 as a junior, opens against Carter Lovy of West Ben West.

If Rudzinski and Amborn with their first-round matches, they would compete against each other in the second round. Rudzinski edged Amborn 6-5 in the regional and 5-4 in overtime in the sectional.

“Rudzinski has had a great year,” Fitzpatrick said. “Two or three of the people he wrestled in the Cheesehead Tournament have already won state titles this year. One of them was from Iowa and Hunter had that kid on the ropes.

“Hunter is legit. He’s very competitive. He trains hard, he pushes the pace and he’s in extremely good shape. He wins his matches on conditioning.”

Rounding out the county qualifiers are two Burlington wrestlers.

Austin Skrundz, who is seeded 13th at 145 pounds, opens against Cody Goebel of Mukwonago.

“He’s even wrestled a match at 160, so he’s been doing whatever he has to do for the team all season,” Burlington coach Jade Gribble said. “He’s really been wrestling tough at 145, so he’s just been a team leader and role model for us all season.”

Zeke Tiedt, who is seeded 11th at 220 pounds, opens against Mitchell Danielski of Schofield D.C. Everest.

“What’s tough at 220 is there’s a lot of different styles of wrestling from the sense of have both athletic kids and other kids who are slower and stronger,” Gribble said. “Zeke has been a hammer for us all year and has been steady in what he does.

“He’s had a really great career and, hopefully, he can finish it out with a state medal this weekend.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0