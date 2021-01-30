High school wresting: Waterford leads county schools in regionals

Other sectional qualifiers for Burlington were Grant Koenen at 126 pounds, Owen Shenkenberg at 138 Austin Skrundz at 145, Andrew Karnes at 160. All placed second.

For Union Grove, brothers Cade and Cooper Willis, who have earned medals at the state tournament, took another step toward redemption after falling short last season.

Cade (10-0), a senior who placed fifth at state as a freshman, pinned Fahad Aziz of Franklin in 4:46 in the 132-pound championship match. In his semifinal, he pinned Luke Funk of Waterford in 48 seconds.

Cooper (10-0), a junior who was fourth in the state tournament at 106 pounds as a freshman but is at 152 this season, decisioned Seth Swanson of Franklin 7-1 in the championship match.

"Both of them are really hungry, especially with Cade being a senior this year," Union Grove coach Andy Weis said. "He came out and was firing on all cylinders. He kept his foot on the gas and was looking to score points in the final match before he got the pin.

"It's the same thing with Cooper. He finished out last year at 120 and now he's up to 152 and he's adjusting quite well."