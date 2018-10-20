The Prairie School’s girls volleyball team was in the mood to break some records Saturday night.
The Hawks defeated Kenosha St. Joseph 25-13, 25-17, 25-7 in a WIAA Division 3 regional final at Prairie—the first regional championship in school history—and set a new record for wins in a season with 24.
On top of that, senior Jolie Larson surpassed the 1,000 career kill milestone, the first in Prairie’s history. The senior finished with 13 kills, while Jamie May had 30 digs and Katie Gumina 20 assists.
“What an incredible night for our program,” Prairie coach Sarah Arndt said. “We are the first regional champions in school history and now we have the best record in school history.”
Prairie will play Living Word Lutheran at 7 p.m. Thursday at Prairie in the sectional semifinals.
BURLINGTON 3, MONONA GROVE 0: Coley Haggard had 11 kills to help the defending Division 1 state champion Demons sweep a regional final 25-19, 25-11, 25-7 at Burlington.
“We got off to a little slow start, but once we found our rhythm we were able establish our offense and pressure them,” Burlington coach Teri Little said. “Aggressive serving was key in limiting their offense.”
Kaley Blake had 24 assists, while Maddie Berezowitz had 15 digs.
The Demons (34-5) will play Milton 5 p.m. Thursday in the sectional semifinals at Oregon.
KETTLE MORAINE 3, WATERFORD 0: The Wolverines played their final match of the season, losing a Division 1 regional final 25-20, 25-18, 25-11 at Wales.
Katy Gill had seven kills, Anna Shipley 12 digs, and Josie Johnson had nine assists in the loss for the Wolverines (17-19).
“I was really impressed how we started in the first set,” Waterford coach Ashley Ingish said. “It was a good season and we will be sad to lose our seniors.”
OREGON 3, UNION GROVE 0: The Broncos season came to a close after a 26-24, 25-19, 25-15 loss a Division 1 regional final at Oregon.
Karlee Lois had 21 assists and Olivia Dir had 10 kills for the Broncos (30-14).
“Our team really struggled tonight,” Union Grove coach Anne Sireno said. ”We continued to make mistakes and couldn’t overcome the deficit.”
LIVING WORD LUTHERAN 3, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: Jackie Kellner had nine kills, eight digs and three blocks, but the Crusaders lost a Division 3 regional final 25-13, 25-16, 25-15 at Jackson.
Alexis Peterson had 13 assists for the Crusaders, who finished the season 21-14.
“This was a good season of growing and maturing as a team,” Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said. “We had over 20 wins and made it to the regional finals with our heads held high.”
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 3, BLACK HAWK 1: Sammie Seib had 26 kills, 22 digs and served three aces as the Lady Toppers won a Division 4 regional final 13-25, 25-13, 27-25, 25-18 at Burlington.
Grace Spiegelhoff added 15 kills and Miriamn Ward seven for Catholic Central, which won its 18th match in a row. Elizabeth Klein had 50 assists, while Grace Antlfinger had 25 digs.
The Lady Toppers advance to play No. 1 seed Randolph 7 p.m. Thursday at Burlington.
Boys
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE: Horlick finished third in the conference tournament at Kenosha Bradford, winning two of three matches.
The Rebels defeated Case 25-19, 27-25, 25-22 and Oak Creek 27-29, 25-29, 25-27, 25-22, and lost to Indian Trail 25-18, 25-19, 25-19.
“We came out really strong today as our offense has really been clicking and our blocking was phenomenal,” said Horlick coach Dana Marcinkus. “Sophomore Connor Singer had some clutch kills that got us out of tough situations today.”
For Horlick (18-14-2), Zach Romano had 40 kills, Matthew Barrientez had 65 assists and Liam Carls 24 digs. Both Romano and Gavan Pullen each had nine blocks.
Park finished seventh, going 1-2. The Panthers defeated Tremper 25-17, 22-25, 20-25, 25-20, 15-10, and lost to Franklin 25-14, 25-15, 27-25 and Bradford 25-21, 25-22, 11-25, 25-16.
The Panthers (5-15) got 21 kills from Nobal Days, 66 assists and six aces from Kevin Leslie, and 35 digs from Calvin Dieck.
Case finished fifth, beating Tremper and Bradford, and losing to Horlick.
BURLINGTON: The Demons continued their strong play by finishing second at the Highlander Invitational at Homestead High School in Mequon.
Burlington defeated Whitefish Bay Dominican 25-16, 25-18, Westosha Central 25-16, 25-17, tied Cedarburg 23-25, 27-25, and beat Fond du Lac 25-22, 25-15. The Demons lost in the final to Appleton North 29-27, 25-22.
“We came out strong early today and played well all throughout the day,” said Burlington coach Mike Jones. “We played well as a team and this was a great way to lead into the playoffs coming up.”
For Burlington (22-4-3), Malik Tiedt had 40 kills, Andy Ellingham 12 blocks, Chase Ketterhagen 63 digs and David Paul in 93 assists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.