When the Horlick High School boys volleyball team first played against Kenosha Indian Trail this year, they lost 25-14, 25-19, 25-18 on Oct. 2.
They met again in the final of the Southeast Conference Tournament on Oct. 19. That match was a five set roller coaster that ended with the Rebels winning 13-25, 25-19, 19-25, 25-21, 18-16.
The stage for the trilogy match would be in the WIAA Sectional Final on Saturday evening at Waterford High School. And the Rebels worked their magic again, winning 30-28, 25-22, 17-25, 25-20 to advance to the WIAA State Tournament.
"We played pretty even with (Kenosha Indian Trail)," Horlick coach Dana Marcinkus said. "They are a solid team. Our seasons were bound to be parallel with each other's."
The Rebels (23-7-4) were led by senior Matt Barrientez, who provided a team-high four aces and 44 assists. Michael Tempesta and Connor Singer tied for the team lead with 14 kills in the win. And Joe Prudhom had a team-high 15 digs, as the Rebels winning streak hit nine games.
"I am thrilled for them," Marcinkus said. "They put in the time to get to state. This is something they have all been working towards."
2017, two years to the day, marked the last time that the Rebels advanced to the WIAA State Tournament. They defeated Kenosha Tremper 25-19, 17-25, 25-23, 23-25, 15-10 at Kenosha to advance that day.
"I am super proud of them," Marcinkus said. "They deserve to be here."
Girls volleyball
BURLINGTON 3, JANESVILLE PARKER 0: The Demons march for a third successive state championship continued with a 25-9, 25-19, 25-8 win on Saturday in the WIAA Division 1 Sectional Final at Westosha Central High School in Paddock Lake.
The Demons (38-4) flexed their muscles in the opening set. The Demons would finish with 11 aces in the match, with Cayla Gutche and Kaley Blake contributing three aces each. The two would continue for team-highs in the contest. Gutche leading with 19 digs and Blake with 36 assists.
"We’ve continued to keep a focus on aggressive serving to set the tone for the match," Burlington co-coach Teri Little said. "When we ball controlled, our middles were able to capitalize on some nice match ups."
UNION GROVE 3, KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 1: Olivia Dir became the Broncos all-time leader in kills during a 25-27, 25-16, 25-18, 26-24 win in the WIAA Division 1 Sectional Final at Waterford.
The Broncos (41-5) settled down following a difficult first set and was able to clean up defensively, according to Union Grove coach Annie Sireno.
"Indian Trail played scrappy and it was hard to get a kill," Sireno said. "They put up a good fight and did not make it easy."
It might have been difficult to get a kill — but Dir ended the night with 14 kills. In the process, the senior became Union Grove's new career kills leader with 1570 kills to her name. Dir would also contribute 12 digs in the win.
Also adding to the result were seniors Karlee Lois, Kelsey Henderson and Bailey Berger. Lois had 29 assists, 21 digs, six kills and three blocks. Henderson had 26 digs and five assists. Berger had 11 kills, 15 digs and four aces. And junior Lainy Pettit had eight blocks and six kills.
"Every player fought hard throughout the match to get the job done," Sireno said.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 3, GREEN BAY N.E.W LUTHERAN/PROVIDENCE ACADEMY 0: The Lady Toppers are headed to state to defend their crown after winning 25-14, 25-16. 25-10 on Saturday in the WIAA Division 4 Sectional Final at Central Wisconsin Christian School in Waupun.
The Lady Toppers (29-10) made fast work of Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran/Providence Academy. Sammie Seib had a team-high 19 kills and two blocks. The junior also had a .550 hitting percentage. Ella Shaw had a team-high 32 assists and tied Lainey Dirksmeyer for a team-best in aces with three. Dirksmeyer also contributed 13 digs and five kills. And Grace Antifinger ended with a team-high 17 digs.
"(Sammie Seib) was unstoppable offensively," Catholic Central coach Wayne Schultz said. "(Lainey Dirksmeyer) played big time defense again."
