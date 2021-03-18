High school volleyball: Case girls beat Horlick and Park

The Case High School girls volleyball team seems to be settling in to the WIAA Alternate Fall season.
The Eagles swept both of their matches against their intracity rivals, Horlick and Park, beating the Panthers 25-4, 25-15, 25-21 and beating the Rebels 25-13, 24-26, 25-4, 25-18 in a triangular meet Thursday at Case High School.
In the other match of the triangular, Horlick swept Park 26-24, 25-14, 25-18.
Case coach Willie Maryland III said the 25-4 games in each match were “crazy. I don’t think (my team) has done that before.”
He added that the Panthers are much improved.
“This is one of the best Park teams seen for a while, that’s for sure,” Maryland said.
Maryland commended the play of senior middle hitter and four-year varsity player Neenah Stinson, and added that sophomore setter Marty Alvarado and sophomore outside hitter/defensive specialist Natalie Harris played well. Statistics for the Eagles (2-1) were not kept.
Horlick (2-1) was led by junior middle hitter Ella Tomes, who had 16 kills (10 against Park) in the two matches, and by freshman setter Brooke Behringer, who had 33 assists in the two matches. Sophomore Maggie Milne had five combined aces and junior outside hitter Gracie Harmann had five kills against Case.
Park statistics were not available Thursday night.
Boys
RACINE TRIANGULAR: Horlick’s Joe Prudhom had 34 assists, Will LaPLante served seven aces and Zamarion Dyess had six blocks as the Rebels split two matches at a three-team meet at the REAL School.
Case swept Horlick 25-19, 25-13, 25-19, and then the Rebels swept Park 25-14, 25-14, 25-16.
Against Case, Connor Singer had five kills, while Dyess had four blocks and Prudhom 14 assists. Will LaPlante served two aces and Nate Putnam had 11 digs.
Against the Panthers, LaPlante and Daniel Fish each had nine kills, Dyess had two blocks, Prudom 20 assists. LaPlante also served five aces.
In the other match, Case defeated Parl 21-25, 25-14, 25-13, 25-8. No individual statistics were available for Park or Case.