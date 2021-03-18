High school volleyball: Case girls beat Horlick and Park

The Case High School girls volleyball team seems to be settling in to the WIAA Alternate Fall season.

The Eagles swept both of their matches against their intracity rivals, Horlick and Park, beating the Panthers 25-4, 25-15, 25-21 and beating the Rebels 25-13, 24-26, 25-4, 25-18 in a triangular meet Thursday at Case High School.

In the other match of the triangular, Horlick swept Park 26-24, 25-14, 25-18.

Case coach Willie Maryland III said the 25-4 games in each match were “crazy. I don’t think (my team) has done that before.”

He added that the Panthers are much improved.

“This is one of the best Park teams seen for a while, that’s for sure,” Maryland said.

Maryland commended the play of senior middle hitter and four-year varsity player Neenah Stinson, and added that sophomore setter Marty Alvarado and sophomore outside hitter/defensive specialist Natalie Harris played well. Statistics for the Eagles (2-1) were not kept.