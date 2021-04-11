High school volleyball: Case boys and girls headed to WIAA Alternate Fall sectionals

After falling behind two sets to one, Case took a close fourth game to even the match back up, then surged forward to beat the Rebels 21-25, 25-20, 20-25, 25-23, 15-9.

"These girls know how to play and they never gave up," Eagles coach Willie Maryland said. "During what has been a challenging season, it was especially great to see the youth on this team come through today."

The leadership and offense of both Natalie Harris and Neenah Stinson were key factors in the win, Maryland said.

For Horlick, Ella Tomes had 12 kills, Gina Svatek had eight kills, Brooke Behringer had 26 assists and Maya Ramirez had six digs against Case.

“We came out with confidence, we had it right in our palm and it slipped from us," Rebels coach Corbyn Thornton said. “I thought they played their best volleyball of the year. With their weird year that they had, I was proud of all my seniors.”

In the semifinal, Horlick pulled off a mild upset by sweeping second-seeded Park 25-17, 25-16, 25-22. Tomes had seven kills, Svatek had six kills and Behringer had 18 assists.