High school volleyball: Case boys, girls swept in sectional matches

The Case High School boys volleyball team gave host Middleton a good test in the WIAA Alternate Fall sectional championship match Tuesday night.

But the Cardinals had all the answers they needed in a 25-21, 25-13, 25-21 sweep over the Eagles to reach the state Alternate Fall final Saturday at Kaukauna.

"It was a blow-for-blow match and some parts just got away from us," Case head coach Chris Falbo said. "We had a couple of good runs here and there, but there were some adjustments we didn't make against their offense that didn't help us get the end result we wanted."

The Eagles' loss ends an otherwise impressive season. The team overcame a lot of odds to have shot at state and finished with a 7-2 record.

"Before tryouts, we weren't even sure that we were going to have a season," Falbo said. "But, the guys played great overall and we're not going to worry about the loss tonight. We're going to keep our heads up."

Falbo credited Quinn O'Brien and Alex Bodven for their play against Middleton, and for their ability to be the "strength and glue of the program over the last four years."

