High school volleyball: Case boys and girls headed to WIAA Alternate Fall sectionals

The top-seeded Case High School boys volleyball team beat No. 4 Park in the semifinals and No. 2 Horlick in the final of a WIAA Alternate Fall regional Saturday at Park.
In the semifinals, the Eagles swept the Panthers 25-13, 25-12, 25-8 and Horlick swept No. 3 Heritage Christian/University Lake School 25-9, 25-21, 25-8.
In the final, the Rebels won the first two sets, but Case won a close third game and continued that momentum to win the match 17-25, 16-25, 27-25, 25-18, 15-7.
"I was very proud of how the boys kept a strong mentality throughout the game after losing the first two sets to come back and win it," Eagles coach Chris Falbo said. "A strong team effort was made by all."
Alex Fraid had an outstanding afternoon and was a strong presence swinging on the right side, Falbo said.
Park coach Pete Leslie commended the efforts of Jamier Pratt, Logan Michna and Roger Lowe and added “we’re just not experienced to compete against Case’s senior-laden team.”
Case advances to the Alternate Fall sectional championship match at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Middleton, which won two four-game matches to reach the sectional.
The winner of that match will play the winner of the other sectional match, between Appleton North and Kimberly, for the Alternate Fall state championship at 4 p.m. Saturday at Kaukauna High School.
Girls
ALTERNATE FALL REGIONAL: Case, the No. 1 seed in its WIAA Division 1 regional, had a battle on its hand in the regional final, but rallied to beat No. 3 seed Horlick Sunday at Park.
After falling behind two sets to one, Case took a close fourth game to even the match back up, then surged forward to beat the Rebels 21-25, 25-20, 20-25, 25-23, 15-9.
"These girls know how to play and they never gave up," Eagles coach Willie Maryland said. "During what has been a challenging season, it was especially great to see the youth on this team come through today."
The leadership and offense of both Natalie Harris and Neenah Stinson were key factors in the win, Maryland said.
For Horlick, Ella Tomes had 12 kills, Gina Svatek had eight kills, Brooke Behringer had 26 assists and Maya Ramirez had six digs against Case.
“We came out with confidence, we had it right in our palm and it slipped from us," Rebels coach Corbyn Thornton said. “I thought they played their best volleyball of the year. With their weird year that they had, I was proud of all my seniors.”
In the semifinal, Horlick pulled off a mild upset by sweeping second-seeded Park 25-17, 25-16, 25-22. Tomes had seven kills, Svatek had six kills and Behringer had 18 assists.
Case and the other regional champions have been reseeded and will play in four-team sectional brackets. In their sectional Tuesday at Oshkosh West, the Eagles are the fourth seed and will play No. 1 Oshkosh West at 4:30 p.m. The other semifinal is between No. 2 Manitowoc Lincoln and No. 3 Whitewater, also at 4:30 p.m., and the semifinal winners play for the sectional title at 7 p.m.
The state semifinals are Thursday at Beaver Dam or Kettle Moraine (Wales) and the state championship matches are Saturday at 7 p.m. at Kaukauna.