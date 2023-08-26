The Burlington High School girls volleyball team had a rough start at the Thomas More Joust Friday, but made up for it Saturday.

The Demons went 3-1 on the second day of the Joust after opening 0-3 on Friday, and also avenged one of their Friday losses, to win the White Bracket in the 24-team tournament held at Mequon Homestead High School.

Burlington, which reached the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals last year, came out strong Saturday, beating Neenah 25-10, 25-13, then lost to fellow state tournament qualifier Kettle Moraine 23-25, 25-23, 15-11 in their second match.

After the Demons shook off that loss, they had to play Kettle Moraine Lutheran, which beat them in three sets in their first match Friday. This time, Burlington won 25-18, 25-23, then capped tournament play with a 25-22, 25-22 victory over West Bend West to win the White Bracket.

The Demons also lost in three sets to Menomonee Falls and in two sets by Hartland Arrowhead on Friday.

Just like in its own invitational Thursday, Burlington had a balanced attack at the net. Caitlyn Flees led the way with 35 kills and a 0.321 hitting percentage (eight errors in 84 swings), and she also had 13 blocks (four solo, nine assists) and seven aces.

Abby Biggin and Ellie McGinley each had 31 kills, Emma Tenhagen added 22 kills (0.370 hitting percentage) and setter Ella Safar had 98 assists on the Demons’ 147 kills and served at 95.5% with seven aces.

Libero Kati Berezowitz led the defense with 73 digs and also added eight aces (92.5% serving), with Brinley Clapp and Biggin adding 26 and 22 digs, respectively. McGinley also had eight aces

UNION GROVE: The Broncos weren’t able to defend their title at the Warhawk Invitational, going 2-2 Friday and 2-2 Saturday to finish 11th in the 21-team tournament at UW-Whitewater.

Union Grove’s victories came against Prescott (17-25, 25-22, 15-7) and Kenosha Bradford (25-14, 25-19) on Friday and against Waterloo (25-20, 23-25, 15-12) and Whitewater (25-17, 25-12) on Saturday.

The Broncos lost to Monona Grove, Whitewater, Milwaukee Heritage Christian and Lakeside Lutheran, playing three sets against Monona Grove and Heritage Christian.

Union Grove lost nine seniors to graduation and the revamped Broncos are still getting to know their new dynamic.

“We are still learning how to work together as a team and trust each other on the court,” Broncos coach Abbie Hogan said.

One potential breakout player appears to be junior middle hitter Sami Torresin, who switched roles multiple times over the weekend and finished with 32 kills and double-digit digs.

She also was exceptional on the service line with 76 attempts and just one serving error (98.7%).

“Sami was an outstanding performer for us this weekend,” Hogan said. “She was asked to switch roles from middle to right-side hitter, and server to non-server. She remained consistent over the two days and was a player the team depended on.”

Senior outside hitter Natalie Pitts also had 32 kills and added 19 digs, sophomore setter Lindsay Noll had 98 assists and eight aces, and senior libero Carolina Kasuboski had 48 digs and 15 aces.

WATERFORD: The Wolverines played for the first time this season and finished strong Saturday at the Crusader Cup at Waukesha Catholic Memorial.

Waterford was supposed to play Wednesday in a four-team round-robin at West Allis Hale, but it was canceled because of temperatures near 100 degrees.

The Wolverines won their bracket with a 25-14, 23-25, 15-12 victory over Whitefish Bay to finish 13th in the 18-team tournament.

They lost their first two pool play matches in close contests, 25-17, 25-23 to East Troy and 25-15, 29-27 against Catholic Memorial.

In the power pool round, Waterford beat Resurrection 25-22, 25-18 and lost to Port Washington 25-23, 25-27, 15-8, but won the power poll on a tiebreaker.

Ellie Michel led the offensive attack at the net for the Wolverines with 33 kills on 126 swings, triple anyone else on the team, and she added 27 digs. Hannah Rowder (0.262 hitting percentage), Karsyn Goetzke and Sydney Klein combined for 37 kills and setter Sonya Nielson had 69 assists, 11 aces and 32 digs.

Libero Avery Rastall had 53 digs to lead the defense and she was perfect in serving on 36 attempts with six aces.

The Wolverines lost eight seniors to graduation and have many new players, and their performance Saturday was a good stepping stone for the team.

“Overall, I was proud of how our team battled all day long,” Waterford coach Ashley Ingish said. “We are outsized in many of our matches, but we bring a lot of heart, determination and hustle, and make it our goal to outwork our opponents.

“In each of our three losses, we had at least one set that was within two points, which shows that we can hang with any team.”

HORLICK: The Rebels won four of their five of their matches at the Milwaukee Riverside Tournament and finished second on a three-way tiebreaker.

Horlick beat Milwaukee Hamilton 25-23, 27-25; Riverside 25-15, 25-18; Milwaukee Juneau 25-13, 25-10 and Milwaukee Audubon 21-25, 27-25, 15-7, and lost to Milwaukee School of Languages 23-25, 25-15, 15-10.

After round-robin play was done, there was a three-way tie for first. The tiebreaker was fewest points allowed, placing the Rebels in second place.

“We played with perseverance, endurance and motivation throughout the day,” Horlick co-coach Samantha Ryder said. “On top of playing five matches in a row, the games were filled with long rallies.

“It was awesome to see the success of teamwork and the fun dynamic they bring to the court.”

McKenna Anderson led the offense with 15 kills. Madilyn Kaprelian had 37 assists, Malea Piña had 32 assists and Neveah Folk had 24 aces.

WILMOT INVITATIONAL: Case went 3-2 to finish third and Prairie went 1-4 to finish fifth Saturday at the six-team Wilmot Invitational.

The Eagles (7-5 overall) had a busy day, with all five matches going to three sets. They beat Prairie 23-25, 25-23, 15-11, Wilmot 14-25, 25-23, 15-11 and Lake Geneva Badger 25-23, 12-25, 16-14, and lost to Stoughton (16-25, 25-22, 12-15) and Kenosha Christian Life (18-25, 25-23, 8-15).

Case’s middle hitters, junior Isabella Howser and sophomore Carly LaPlante, led the way. They each had 24 kills and combined for 14 block kills (Howser had nine).

“What I am most happy with was the play of our middles,” Eagles coach Alex Moe said. “All week, we had been talking about getting them involved and working on basing our offense around them. They stepped up big time today.

“I really couldn't be happier with how well they worked to get themselves involved in the offense.”

Senior outside hitter Lauren Korth “continued to lead by example,” Moe said, and had a solid performance across different categories with 17 kills, 11 aces and 23 digs. Sophomore setter Grace Johansen had 43 assists and sophomore libero Elise Webster had 60 digs.

“Overall, it was not a bad day as our young team continued to grow and learn,” Moe said. “We continue to improve with our young team and today was definitely a step in the right direction.”

Prairie got its only victory against Badger, winning 22-25, 27-25, 17-15. In addition to their loss to Case, the Hawks lost to Wilmot, Christian Life and Stoughton in two games each.

Junior Winter Schienke led the Prairie offense with 11 kills in just 21 attempts and she also had nine blocks. Junior Anna Johnson led the Hawks with 55 digs.

“Today presented some challenges,” said Prairie coach Lisa Yunker, who returns to coach the Hawks after an absence of several years. “We know what we need to work on in the upcoming weeks and are looking forward to getting back in the gym to change the end result.”

Boys volleyball

BURLINGTON: The Demons opened their season Saturday by finishing 19th place of 24 teams at the Kettle Moraine Invitational at Wales.

The meet proved a difficult first test for Burlington. The Demons fell short in their opening pool play matches, losing 25-15, 25-20 to Waukesha Catholic Memorial and 25-20, 25-20 to Kenosha Indian Trail.

Burlington bounced back in the Bronze Bracket with a 25-22, 25-11 win over Kenosha Tremper, but lost a grinding contest to Glendale Nicolet 24-26, 25-23, 15-12.

"There was a lot of growth throughout the day and many positive things even though we went 1-3," Burlington coach Mike Jones said. "As a coach, I'm proud of how hard the boys played and the growth we made in just one tournament.

"I'm looking forward to seeing what we can do moving forward."

Mason Tomczyk had a team best 43 assists and matched Karl Loppnow for a team leading two aces. Cameron Vetter had 31 digs and James Pirocanac had seven blocks.