High school track sectionals: Athletes from Prairie, Catholic Central, St. Catherine's, Racine Lutheran advance to state

A few of the athletes on The Prairie School track and field team had a major decision to make Friday:

Wear a track uniform — or a cap and gown.

The WIAA Division 3 Deerfield/Cambridge Sectional meet was originally scheduled to be run Thursday. However, Mother Nature got in the way, in the form of rain and storms, and the meet had barely begun when it had to be shut down and rescheduled to Friday morning.

The dilemma for the Hawks’ seniors was that running events of the meet began at 10:45 a.m. Friday and Prairie’s graduation ceremony was scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday. There was no way to do both.

The Hawks’ three senior boys runners — Sebby Babu, Jack Lopez and Jayce Jaramillo — opted to stay at the meet, and their decision was rewarded as all three qualified for next weekend’s WIAA State Track & Field Championships, Babu individually and with the others in two relays.

The only senior girl, Camden Perry, participated in graduation and missed her individual event, but she still will be able to compete at state because her younger teammates in the 4x100-meter relay got the job done and qualified for state.

In all, the Hawks qualified in four events, as did the Catholic Central boys and girls, for the state track and field meet June 3 and 4 at UW-La Crosse.

Babu finished second in the boys' 400 meters in 51.57 seconds for Prairie and he joined Lopez, junior Nolan Boerner and Jaramillo on the 4x800-meter relay that took second in 8:26.09 and the 4x400 relay that took third in 3:33.91.

Babu, who ran the anchor leg of both relays, finished ninth in the 400 at state last year.

For the girls, the quartet of junior Makiyah Thompson, sophomore Ava Collier-White, junior Mya Kennedy and sophomore Sophia Burch finished fourth in the 4x100 relay in 53.07. Burch, Perry’s replacement on the anchor leg, was able to keep the team in fourth by just 0.03 seconds ahead of fifth-place Randolph (53.10).

The relay’s performance means Perry, still on the list of relay members, will be able to run at state.

“The three senior boys on the relays and open events chose to go to the track meet,” said a very happy, and exhausted, Prairie coach Kathleen Rooney. “They were able to get some pictures of their caps and gowns on the track.

“It was bittersweet as they knew they were missing their graduation, but they’re excited that they will be competing at state.

As for Perry, who had qualified for the sectional in the 100 meters, Rooney was even more pleased.

“Camden Perry chose to go to graduation (and didn’t run in the 100),” Rooney said. “Luckily, one of her relay teams qualified for state so she will be going to state in the 4x100.”

While Prairie had three boys qualifying entries and one girls entry, Catholic Central had the opposite results, with three girls entries and one boys qualifier.

Senior Julia Klein, who qualified in four events for the sectional, earned state berths in two of them, finishing third in the 100 meters in 13.09 seconds and taking fourth in the triple jump with a leap of 32 feet, 11½ inches.

She finished fifth in her other two events, just missing in the high jump (4-8) and 200 meters (27.01).

Joining Klein at state for the Lady Toppers will be junior Elsie Kmecak in the 3,200. Kmecak, the Division 3 girls cross country state champion last fall, finished fourth in 12:17.52. Kmecak also had a near miss as the anchor of the 4x800 relay, which finished fifth (10:39.11).

For the boys, senior Max Robson took fourth in the 200 meters in 23.06 to earn a trip to state.

DIVISION 2 WAUPUN SECTIONAL: What a difference a year has made for St. Catherine’s track and field athletes Abel Mulder and Jayvion Hunter.

And what an even bigger difference four days has made for Racine Lutheran’s Russell Gentry.

Mulder, a junior, was an also-ran in the weight events at last year’s sectional. This year, Mulder improved by leaps and bounds — more precisely, feet and inches — and qualified in both the shot put and discus at the Division 2 Waupun Sectional Friday.

Hunter, a sophomore, qualified for state last year as a freshman, but dropped his time in the 100 meters this year into medal range.

As for Gentry, a senior, he may have pulled off the top feat at the meet to become the Crusaders’ first Division 2 state qualifier.

The sectional was scheduled for Thursday, but rain and storms resulted in the postponement of the meet until Friday, but it didn’t seem to any of the three athletes.

Mulder stayed on a roll, qualifying for state in both of his events. He won the shot put with a toss of 50-11, just short of his personal best of 51-½ at Monday’s regional, and he had a personal best in the discus by two feet, finishing third at 139-5.

Hunter was even more impressive. His PR was 11.39 seconds, which he set in the Angels’ first meet of the season at Greenfield, but he was the top qualifier in the preliminaries with a time of 11.09 seconds, 0.03 ahead of Mekhi White of Brown Deer and a drop of 0.3 seconds.

In the final, however, White was a little quicker, winning in 10.91 to Hunter’s runner-up time of 11.07.

At state last year, Hunter was 12th in the prelims and did not advance.

Gentry went above and beyond his previous best effort in the shot put to finish third.

His previous best was 42-2 at the Metro Classic Conference Meet on May 17, but on his fifth attempt of six in the event, he exploded for a toss of 47-9, an increase of 5 feet, 7 inches.

Crusaders coach Paul Tuskowski was ecstatic for Gentry, his team's only boys or girls state qualifier.

“He had a couple of other throws around 44 feet, but I knew that one was good when he threw it,” Tuskowski said. “I told him to get intense and aggressive and you could see it in his face.”

Tuskowski said it came down to fundamentals.

“He did an excellent job and he was very focused,” Tuskowski said. “He followed the game plan we set out for him — focusing on fundamentals, having fun and doing his best. He had a great mindset and a great outlook.”

This was the first year that Lutheran has competed in Division 2. Tuskowski said the school is right on the borderline of enrollment between Divisions 2 and 3 and the school’s increased enrollment put the team back over the line for track.

The Lutheran girls’ 4x800 relay may not have qualified for state — the relay finished 12th — but the quartet of Junior Sarah Seils, sophomore Mabel Beversdorf and freshmen Madison Niermann and Cadence Gulan set a school record with a time of 11:47.08.

The previous record was 12:03.08 set in 2019 by Anna Janke, Caroline Strande, Nevaiah Bell-Tenner and Paige Webster.

Crusaders senior Justyce Nelson set a personal record in the shot put (30-3) and finished 12th.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0