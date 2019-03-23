Jay Jay Rankins-James announced his presence to the state track and field scene with authority and without without saying a word on Saturday at the Eagle Invitational at UW-Parkside.
Rankins-James, a junior at Case High School, won the high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 7 inches - a mark that would have won the event at last season's WIAA Division 1 state meet by three inches.
Making the effort even more impressive is that Rankins-James, who plays on the Case basketball team, is participating in track for the first time.
“I've been working with Jay Jay for a few years now and I've been encouraging him to get into track,” said Case coach Dennis Gallagher. "He's very new to this, so it's exciting to see where he progresses from here."
Behind Rankins-James' performance, the Eagles won the meet held at the Petretti Fieldhouse with 64 points, two points ahead of Kenosha Indian Trail, which placed second with 62.
Case had 10 top-six finishes, including three firsts. Along with Rankins-James, the 4x400 relay of Davonte Jackson, Jeremy Freeman, Milo Altamirano and Mikey Cabaltera won in 3:41.15, while Greg Jenkins won the triple jump (43-09.75).
“Our relays pretty much won us the meet today, and Altamirano helped contribute a ton to the team’s performance," Gallagher said. "He’s been doing great to start off the season and has been putting in a lot of work to keep improving.”
Horlick finished in sixth with a score of 42. For the Rebels, Mike Weaver was second in the 55 hurdles (8.16 seconds), the 4x200 relay of Darion Folsom, Weaver, Jaydin McNeal and Martavion Bell was second in 1:36.77, and McNeal placed second in the triple jump (42-05.25).
St. Catherine’s placed seventh with 32 points, with senior Timothy Carthron winning the shot put (48-01.75).
Park's 4x400 relay of Rashaad Henderson, Gavin Hennessy, Cameron Marshall and Isaiah Martin placed third (3:43.87)) and Martin was third in the high jump (6-0). The Panthers finished 10th with 28 points.
Union Grove finished 12th with a score of 21.50. Junior Kevin Hall was second in the 3200 run (10:20.28).
For Prairie, which finished in 15th, junior Francesco Quattrone placed fifth in the 400 (54.62).
On the girls side of the meet, Union Grove had the best result among Racine County schools, placing sixth with 40 points. For the Broncos, senior Katie Fruth won the shot put (40-09.25).
Horlick finished in eighth with a score of 22 and had a second-place finish in the 4x200 relay by Kelonya Edwards, Amaya Jerdee, Elizabeth Hanstedt and Jenna Turner (1:51.55).
Prairie finished tied for 10th with Case at 16 points. The Hawks' best results were fifth-place finishes by Marielle Banco in the 1600 run (6:02.39), Katie Jester in the 55 hurdles (9.84), and Caroline Ulrich in the 3200 run (13:55.13).
Case had a third-place finish in the 4x800 relay by Kaitlyn Francis, Charlatte Shelby, Audrey Amaya and Emily Nelson (10:58.54).
Park finished in 12th with a score of 14.50 and had a fourth-place finish in the 4x400 relay by Mariah Davis, Alexis Betker, Mya James and Sara Wilson (4:27.20).
RACINE LUTHERAN: The Crusaders had a successful day at the Chris Wilson Invitational at Milwaukee Lutheran High School.
The boys team finished third and was led by strong performances from sophomores Nathan Zawicki and Luke Schmierer. The girls placing fourth behind seniors Kendra Joubert and Jayden Davis.
Zawicki won the 400-meter dash (57.81) and placed third in the 55 hurdles (9.28), as well as the 200, where he set a personal-best time of 25.60. Schmierer and his brother Joseph Schmierer, Riley Eschmann and Kaiden Leonard placed second in the 4x400 relay (4:27.99).
That same relay team placed third in the 4x800 relay (10:42.27, a school record). Luke Schmierer also set a personal record in the 800, finishing in third with a time of 2:28.11. Alex Schulz placed second in the shot put (40-3).
For the girls, Joubert finished second in the 55 hurdles with a personal-best time of 11.46, while Davis placed third in 11.50. Both Joubert and Davis, along with Sarah Troop and Talia Riley, finished second in the 4x160 relay with a time of 1:50.0.
