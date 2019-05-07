The Waterford High School girls track team rolled to 121.5 points at the 15-team Wauwatosa East Invitational and won by 18.5 Tuesday at Hart Park in Wauwatosa.
Jayda Obluck and Kelsey Radobicky had the Wolverines' two individual wins. Obluck won the 800 meters in 2:25.29 and Radobicky won the 1600 in 5:35.78.
The Wolverines' 4x400 relay team also won.
Waterford's second-place finishes included Emily Nicholls in the 100 hurdles (16.37), Emma Karpinski in the 200 (26.45), Sydney Kaluzny in the 300 hurdles (49.99) and Olivia Busch in the long jump (16-2). Shaelyn Mullins placed third in the 1000 (3:23.12).
Katie Fruth was second in the shot put for Union Grove, which finished 11th overall with 32.5 points.
Fruth threw 39-2¾ feet and also finished fourth in the javelin with a throw of 100 feet. Riley Calouette was third in the 3200 in 12:54.80.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL: Catholic Central’s Neal McCourt and Morgan Ramsey each won at the Elkhorn Invitational and the Hilltoppers placed fourth overall in both the boys and girls competitions.
The boys finished with 49.5 points and the girls with 80. The Elkhorn boys (188) and girls (189) each won their respective races.
Ramsey won the 1600 with a personal best 5:55.51. McCourt won the high jump (5-6). Reid Muellenbach tied for third with Lake Geneva Badgers’ Josh McConnel (5-2).
Catholic Central also placed second in six events: Nick Aldrich, Anthony Ricci, Gabe Stich and Payton Meinholz in the 4x100 relay (48.57) and 4x200 relay (1:38.85); Elizabeth Klein, Emma Klein, Keira Hood-Miles and Julia Klein in the 4x100 relay (54.64) and in the 4x200 relay (1:56.86); Julia and Elizabeth Klein in the high jump (4-10); Julia Klein in the triple jump with a personal best (32-8).
