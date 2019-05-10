Amaya Jerdee glittered like gold at the Southeast Conference track meet on Friday.
The Horlick High School senior won three events at the meet, held at Franklin High School, taking first in the 100 meters in 12.65 seconds, the 200 (25.82) and the 300 low hurdles (45.18).
Also for Horlick, senior Makayla White won the triple jump (35 feet, 8 inches), while senior Makayla Rice placed second in the 100 high hurdles (16.08) and 300 low hurdles (47.25).
The performances of Jerdee, White and Rice helped the Rebels finish fourth overall with 91 points. Franklin won the eight-team meet with 148.
Horlick wheelchair athlete sophomore Gabi Berthiaume won the 1,600 (10:48.63), the 100 (37.08), the 400 (2:35.11) and the shot put (11-7).
For Case, senior Chanyia Oliver placed second in the discus throw (89-8) to help the Eagles place sixth with 45.5 points.
For Park, senior Jade Griffin placed second in the high jump (5-0) and junior Mariah Davis placed third in the 300 low hurdles (50.42). The Panthers were seventh with 36 points.
On the boys side of the meet, Case had a strong outing and finished third overall with 98.5 points. Franklin won the meet with 173.
For the Eagles, junior Jay Jay Rankins-James and teammate Greg Jenkins each went 6-2 in the high jump, but Rankins-James had fewer misses to finish second and Jenkins was third. Rankins-James was also second in the long jump (20-11½) and second in the triple jump (44-6).
Jenkins was third in the triple jump (44-3), while freshman Davonte Jackson was third in the 300 intermediate hurdles (41.85). Sophomore Mikey Cabaltera placed third in the 800 (2:01.56).
Horlick, which had 90 points, won five events. The 4x200 relay of seniors Darion Folsom, Khalil McClain, Marty Bell and junior Mike Weaver won in 1:31.66. Bell also won the 200 (22.69) and Weaver won the 110 high hurdles (15.60).
Folsom, McClain and Bell also placed second in the 4x100 relay (43.47) with Jaydin McNeal. McNeal also won the long jump (21-1½) and senior Jayvian Vinson won the 300 intermediate hurdles (41.34), just ahead of Weaver (41.66).
“(Bell and Weaver) are really fast and very competitive,” said Horlick coach Josh Slamka. “These kids are all highly supportive of one another. It is a small team, but we’re getting a lot from it.
“Our goal was to get to 100 points and we came close,” Slamka said. “We tried to pull it all together at this meet. Our core, sprinters and jumpers, came good.”
For Park, the 4x400 relay of seniors Gavin Hennessy, Cameron Marshall, Isaiah Martin and junior Rashaad Henderson won in 3:31.91. Henderson also placed third in the 100 dash (11.35). As a team the Panthers were seventh (42.5).
GEORGE W. BORG INVITATIONAL: Union Grove’s Terra McMahon won three events to help the Broncos finish second at the six-team meet at Delavan-Darien.
Union Grove, which won six events, had 130 pointsl Lakeside Lutheran won with 190.
McMahon won 100 meters (13.4 seconds), the 200 (26.62) and the long jump (16 feet, 9½ inches).
Katie Fruth won the shot put (40-10) and the discus (96-0). Fruth has the longest shot put throw in the state so far this season at 44-11, which she accomplished last weekend at the Demon Invitational at Burlington.
Also for Union Grove, Karly Martinez won the 1,600 (5:57.13). Heather Fortner placed second in the high jump (4-8).
St. Catherine’s girls placed sixth overall with seven points. Arianna Yarbrough placed fifth in the 100 (14.52).
On the boys side, Union Grove took third (110) behind Lakeside Lutheran (173) and Wilmot (143.5).
The Broncos’ 4x800 relay of Nathan Voge, Marcus Johnson, Nathan McMahon and Kevin Hall won in 8:49.58.
Jacob Tennessen took second in the 200 (24.13), Hunter Reich was second in the 1600 (4:57.42) and Gavin Green was second in the high jump (5-8).
St. Catherine’s placed fifth overall (53). Evan Schuster won the 200 (22.37) and Guy Van Dis won the shot put (43-11) and was second in the discus (139-0). Aundre Hale placed second in the triple jump (37-3½).
BURLINGTON: Senior Nick Webley won the long jump (20-6½) and placed second in the 100 meters (11.51) to help the Demons take fourth at the Tom Mueller Invitational at Oregon High School.
Senior Brian Konz placed second in the shot put (48-5). Freshman Brad Roe placed fourth in the high jump (6-0), Jack Hartzell was fourth in the 400 (53.85) and Kodi Krueger was fourth in the 3,200 (11:09.11).
The Demons finished with 69.5 points; Platteville won the meet with 152.
For the girls, senior Emma Langley placed fourth in the discus (97-9), ahead of teammate Holly Reynolds (95-8). Reynolds also was fifth in the shot put (33-4). The girls placed eighth (28.5).
PRAIRIE: Quinton Stafford placed second in the long jump and the triple jump at the 11-team West Allis Hale Invitational.
Stafford jumped 20-4½ in the long jump and 40-6 in the triple jump.
Also for the Hawks, Vincent Guardiola was third in the 3,200 (10:37.27) and ran a leg on the 4x800 relay that took second (9:12.87). Also on the relay was Sebby Babu, Steve Savas and Jack Lopez.
For the girls, Marielle Banco was fifth in the 1,600 (5:42.22).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.