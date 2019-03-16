Josh Slamka couldn't have asked for a better start to his team's season.
Khalil McClain won the 55-meter dash and the Horlick High School boys track team on Saturday had its best finish at the Lake Michigan Invitational since Slamka took over as head coach 13 years ago.
The Rebels placed eighth at the 35-team meet at Carthage College with 30 points, thanks to several top-five finishes. McClain won the 55 in 6.65 seconds, while Jayvion Vinson finished second in the 400 in 51.92 seconds. Martavion Bell took third in the 200 in 23.58, and Jaydin McNeal finished fifth in the long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 10 and ¼ inches.
"This was a great start to our season," Slamka said. "We've never placed this high before and I'm really happy with how everyone performed today."
Waterford finished 25th with 2.5 points. Sophomore pole vaulter Tristan McNair cleared 12 feet and finished sixth.
For Union Grove, which finished 26th, senior Gavin Green tied for eighth in the high jump (5-8).
Racine Lutheran and Prairie also competed at the meet but did not score any points.
PARK: At the Nelson-Daniels Classic meet at UW-Whitewater, the Panthers finished 11th with 15 points. Raishein Thomas finished fourth in the 55 hurdles in 8.48 seconds.
Girls
Waterford and Union Grove tied for 16th at the 35-team Lake Michigan Invitational at Carthage College on Friday night.
For the Wolverines, Olivia Busch was fifth in triple jump with a leap of 34-2, Emily Nicholls was seventh in 55 high hurdles (9.22), Emma Karpinski was seventh in 200 (27.05), and Kelsey Radobicky was seventh in 800 (2:31.00).
For the Broncos, Terra McMahon was fourth in long jump (17-4) and Katie Fruth third in the shot put (39-0½).
Horlick finished 23rd with seven points. Wheelchair athlete Gabi Berthiuame won the 55 race, the 400 and the shot put.
PARK: Jade Griffin and Pearline Moss took third and sixth respectively in the high jump for the Panthers as the Nelson Daniel Classic at UW-Whitewater.
Griffin cleared 5-0, while Moss cleared 4-8. Park finished 14th in the 20-team meet with 12 points.
