The Waterford High School girls track and field team was the class of Racine County teams at the Red Devil Invitational Saturday, winning six events and finishing second in the 11-team meet at Bradford Stadium in Kenosha.

Natalia Arteaga led the Wolverines by winning the two middle distance races. She won the 1,600 meters in 5:50.87 and the 800 in 2:39.68, almost six seconds ahead of runner-up Mia Wilks of Union Grove (personal-best 2:45.16).

Waterford's quartet of Isabella Guardiola, Carlee Shaw, Claire Jastroch and Ana Guardiola won the 4x100 relay in 53.20, and Ana Guardiola was second in the 100 meters (13.43).

Emily Tryon won the 100 high hurdles in 17.79, with teammate Elizabeth Jonietz taking second (19.02). The two finished close together in the 300 low hurdles, with Jonietz taking second (53.58) and Tryon (53.80) taking third.

Cassie Klepp won the long jump (16-½) and Lisa Busch won the discus (92-4) for the Wolverines, ahead of Union Grove's Breeya Katterhagen (83-5) in third.

Zoe Pomeroy set a personal best and was second in the high jump (4-6) ahead of Case's Lauren Meshenky (4-6) in third. Pomeroy was also part of the third-place 4x800 relay (11:10.74) with Matyson Schaal, Molly Brever and Lucy Younk.

"Despite cold and windy conditions, our girls did great work today," Waterford girls coach Michele Sittig said. "While the times and distances may not appear overwhelmingly impressive, the headwind on the approach to the finish line was significant and the girls battled through it."

Union Grove's Alyssa Gruber, Abby Johnson, Ashley Lamers and Brooklyn Lamers won the 4x400 relay in 4:20.91 and Ashley Lamers was a member of the 4x800 relay, with Riley Kayler, Nadia Konesko and Alyssa Simpson, that won in 10:39.60. Kayler also won the 3,200 in 12:04.84.

Adelle Polzin set a personal best and was second in the pole vault (8-6) and second in the triple jump (32-11½).

Union Grove took third in the 4x200 relay (1:57.63) with Gruber, Ava Agallar, Brynn Caldwell and Klepp.

Case's Amelia Wiesner set a personal-best time and won the 1,000 meters in 3:19.21. Wiesner also was second in the 3,200 (12:38.23) and teammate Abby Robson set a personal-best and was second in the 1,600 (6:01.87).

St. Catherine's Caylene Von-Schilling Worth topped an all-Racine podium in the shot put. Von-Schilling Worth (32-7½) won ahead of Waterford's Lisa Busch (32-7) and Union Grove's Faith Smith (30-2).

Kenosha Indian Trail won the girls team event with 210.75 points ahead of Waterford (163) and Union Grove (110). Case (63.25) finished fifth, St. Catherine's (12) was ninth, Horlick (8) was 10th and Park (7) was 11th.

In the boys meet, Waterford's Bryce Ruland put an exclamation point on a Racine-dominant run in the shot put. The top seven were all from county schools with Ruland's 55-1 setting the benchmark ahead of runner-up Abel Mulder of St. Catherine's (50-0), Union Grove's Noah Moris (47-10½), Horlick's Blake Fletcher (45-1), Waterford's Carson Bilitz (43-1½) and Robert Kedrowicz (42-9), and Park's Gavin Leo (41-10½).

Ruland also won the discus with a throw of 173-7, well ahead of runner-up Mulder (126-6).

"Our throwers continue to be a consistent strength of our team where five of the six entries in the shot and disc placed in scoring positions," Waterford boys coach Jody Johnsrud said. "We've got a great team this season that is working hard to improve."

Waterford's Trever Buchanan finished second in the 1,000 meters (2:47.05). Waterford was third in the 4x100 relay (46.30) with Noah White, Carter Maffet, Evan Guajardo and Bilitz. Waterford also was third in the 4x800 relay (10:05.24) with Dillon Frahman, Trevor Allen, Jonah Klingsten and Gavin Roeglin. Dwight Chesick was third in the pole vault (9-6).

Case's Lincoln Myer won the triple jump with a leap of 41-5¼ and was second in the long jump (20-3¼) ahead of a personal-best from Fletcher (19-11¼) in third. Case also had a winner in John Merrill, setting a personal-best time of 1:31.10 in the 600.

The Eagles' Philip Weiglein set a personal best and was third in the 1,000 (2:51.98), and Carson Buckli was third in the 1,600 (4:55.94).

St. Catherine's Jayvion Hunter led an all-Racine County podium in the 100 meters. Hunter won the race in 11.54 seconds, ahead of Union Grove's Kacey Spranger (11.62) in second and a personal best by Fletcher (11.80) in third. Hunter also had a personal best and was third in the 400 meters (53.34).

St. Catherine's Beckett Pawlak set a personal-best time and took second in the 800 (2:10.54), and Tristan Ropiak was third in the 110 high hurdles (17.29).

Horlick's Reggie Hubbard Jr. was second in the 110 high hurdles (16.52) and was also second in the 300 intermediate hurdles (45.14) ahead of a personal best by Park's Emmanuel Johnson (45.39) in third. Park's Jwan Eastland was second in the 200 meters (23.25).

West Allis Hale won the boys team event with 129.5 points, with Indian Trail (115) second and Waterford (82) third. Case (72) finished fifth, St. Catherine's (54) was seventh, Horlick (52) was eighth, Park (47) was ninth and Union Grove (38) was 11th.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL: The Lady Toppers won three events at the Don Albright Invitational Saturday at Parkview High School in Orfordville.

Elsie Kmecak won the 1,600-meter run in 5:49.3 ahead of teammate Emma Bond (6:02.2) in second. Kmecak also won the 3,200 (12:15.8) and was voted the most valuable performer at the meet.

Kayla Loos won the shot put with a toss of 29-2½ and was second in the discus (79-2). Isabelle Kucera was fourth in both the 100 meters (15.28) and 200 meters (32.05).

The Catholic Central boys were led by the second-place 4x200 relay (1:43.94) comprised of Mason Zens, Dylan Schlesner, Nathaniel Robson and Riley Sullivan. Zens, Schlesner, Sullivan and Kaden Kayser were third in the 4x100 relay (51.43), Kayser was third in the discus (106-4¼) and Robson was fourth in the 100 meters (13.45)

Charles Letsch was third in the 200 meters (28.27) and Christian Pedone took third in the 800 (2:24.19).

Boys golf

PRAIRIE: The Hawks had a tough day Saturday in the Catholic Memorial Crusader Invitational at The Broadlands Golf Club in North Prairie.

Sophomore Will Schaefer led three Hawks players to break 100. Schaefer had an 87, senior Callahan Polzin had a 92 and sophomore Jack Regner had a 98. The Hawks tied for 13th at 391.

Milwaukee Marquette won the team title with 312, edging runner-up Cambridge (317) and third-place Arrowhead (319). Ben Book of Brookfield Academy was the medalist with a 2-under-par 70 and Cambridge had three players finish in the top five.