High school track: Franklin leads Racine contingent at Division 1 Union Grove Regional

“He had someone to push him, which he hasn’t had a whole lot of this year,” Case coach Dennis Gallagher said. “He’s basically been out on his own island. Today, he had someone to push him and he stepped up and definitely met that challenge.

“He was super-excited about it and we were all super-excited for him to do so well.”

The Eagles also scored big points in the relays after struggling recently with exchanges.

The 4x200 relay of Austin Buckli, Darrell Price, Christian Henly-Jordan and Amarrion Bridges was second (1:35.13). Also finishing second was the 4x800 relay of Brett Stark, Steven Gardner, Lucas Jackson and Cabaltera (8:48.16).

“We’ve had some issues with exchanges lately, but, today, they were solid,” Gallagher said. “Even having to put in an alternate because of an injury, they still looked very good.”

Horlick had two champions in the hurdles, with Reggie Hubbard winning the 110 high hurdles (17.01) and Tyler Voss the 300 intermediate hurdles (43.63). Hubbard was also second in the 300 hurdles (43.65).