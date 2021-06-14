High school track: Franklin leads Racine contingent at Division 1 Union Grove Regional

Glenn Schultz said he never saw Jorryn Franklin before May 10.
The Park High School coach sure is well aware of the junior now.
Franklin, running his first season of track, qualified for sectionals in four events on Monday at the WIAA Division 1 regional at Union Grove.
The top four finishers in each event move on to sectional meets being held Thursday.
Franklin won the high jump (6 feet) and 200 meters (22.57 seconds), was second in the long jump (21-2) and ran on the third-place 4x100 relay with Emmanuel Johnson, Sean White and Justin Bailey-Prescott (45.21).
“We knew he was a talented jumper and we’re still trying to figure out the sprint part of it,” Schultz said. “We had a couple of shaky handoffs in the 4x100, but he came back and ran the 200 like a seasoned veteran.
“This was only his fifth meet, but he ran really well. He beat a couple of really good kids, so it wasn’t like there wasn’t any competition. He ran a perfect race.”
Also qualifying for sectionals for Park was Johnson, who was second in the high jump (6-0) and fourth in the long jump (19-7).
Champions for Case were Kobe Brown in the 100 (11.10) and Mikey Cabaltera in the 800 (1:58.00). It was a lifetime-best time for Cabaltera.
“He had someone to push him, which he hasn’t had a whole lot of this year,” Case coach Dennis Gallagher said. “He’s basically been out on his own island. Today, he had someone to push him and he stepped up and definitely met that challenge.
“He was super-excited about it and we were all super-excited for him to do so well.”
The Eagles also scored big points in the relays after struggling recently with exchanges.
The 4x200 relay of Austin Buckli, Darrell Price, Christian Henly-Jordan and Amarrion Bridges was second (1:35.13). Also finishing second was the 4x800 relay of Brett Stark, Steven Gardner, Lucas Jackson and Cabaltera (8:48.16).
“We’ve had some issues with exchanges lately, but, today, they were solid,” Gallagher said. “Even having to put in an alternate because of an injury, they still looked very good.”
Horlick had two champions in the hurdles, with Reggie Hubbard winning the 110 high hurdles (17.01) and Tyler Voss the 300 intermediate hurdles (43.63). Hubbard was also second in the 300 hurdles (43.65).
“I was really happy,” Horlick coach Josh Slamka said. “With Reggie, his form kind of came around. He was having some problems with hitting with his lead leg on all 10 hurdles and he put them all together today. That was really awesome.
“And Tyler is just kind of a grinder. Tyler is a competitor. He’s gotten faster in every single meet of the year.”
Also for Horlick, TJ Williams, who was an alternate on Horlick’s state-record 4x100 relay in 2019, finished second to Brown in the 100 (11.14). Williams, a starter on Horlick’s baseball team, ran in his first meet of the season.
Led by senior Trae Ford and freshman Brooklyn Lamers, both double winners, Union Grove won six events.
Ford had a personal-best marks in winning the shot put (47-7) and the discus (144-9). Union Grove senior Luis Larez placed second in the shot put (44-3) and Hunter Reich was second in the 3,200 (10:05.45).
On the girls side, Lamers won the 100 hurdles (16.91) and the 300 hurdles (47.80).
“There’s no telling how good she’s going to be,” Union Grove coach Mike Mikula said. “From meet to meet, she’s improving on her time. She ran a personal best at conference and she was close to running a personal best today again in both the 100 and 300.”
Also winning for Union Grove was Tessa Stamm in the high jump (4-8) and the 4x400 relay of Alyssa Gruber, Payton Calouette, Riley Kayler and Lamers (4:10.92). Kayler was second in the 800 (2:23.87).
Champions for the Case girls were Audrey Amaya in the 800 (2:19.46), Roselyn Pacheco in the 3,200 (12:58.96) and the 4x800 relay of Pacheco, Kaitlyn Francis, Charlatte Shelby and Amaya (10:07.05).
Case’s other three relays also advanced to Thursday’s sectional.
Audrey Carrillo, Olyvia Metoyer, Lauren Finley and Aleyna Davis were second in the 4x200 (1:52.77). Placing third were the 4x100 relay of Paige Gulbrandson, Gabrielle Hallom, Riley Biedrzycki and Taelyn Biagas (55.48) and the 4x400 relay of Carrillo, Metoyer, Finley and Aleyna Davis (1:52.97)
Amaya, who was the All-Racine County Runner of the Year in cross country last fall, added to a memorable junior year.
“Audrey is one of those selfless athletes who puts her team first,” Case girls coach Kyle Lamay said. “She works as hard as she can every single day when she comes to practice and is willing to run in anything that we ask her to run in. She’s one of those special athletes.”
Amelia Wiesner was second for Case in the 1,600 (5:54.45).
BADGER REGIONAL: Waterford senior Ty Johnson showed its prowess on the track and in the field at Lake Geneva Badger, winning the 100 meters and the long jump, and helping the Wolverines’ 4x400 relay place third and move on to sectionals.
In the 100, Johnson, in his first season of track, ran the fifth-fastest time in preliminaries at 11.75 seconds, but cruised to a win in the finals at 11.42 seconds. He won the long jump with an effort of 21 feet, 2 inches and ran a leg on the 4x400 relay with Carter Maffet, Trever Buchanan and Logan Muffick that placed third in 3:31.87.
Maffet was the other event winner for the Wolverines, taking first in the 110 high hurdles (15.40). Muffick also advanced to sectionals in the 400 dash, where he placed third (51.91). Buchanan placed third in the 1,600 run (4:44.9)
Also advancing to sectionals for the Wolverine boys were John Tromp, who tied for second in the high jump (5-10) and was third in the long jump (20-5½); and Tristan McNair, who was third in the pole vault (11-6).
Bryce Ruland placed second in the discus (140-9) and Ian Schaal finished fourth (139-0) in the same event.
“All season, the 110 hurdles and discus have been strong events for our team. Tonight was no different,” said Waterford boys coach Jody Johnsrud. “Ty Johnson had another awesome night.”
For the Burlington boys, senior Brad Roe placed fourth in the high jump (5-10) to move on.
The Waterford girls were sparked by freshman Ana Guardiola, who won the 100 (12.75) and was on the 4x100 relay that placed third with Isabella Guardiola, Emily Williams and Rachel Roth (51.46). Williams also finished second in the high jump with a personal-best 5-3.
Isabelle Sheeley finished fourth in the 100 high hurdles (16.90) and the 300 low hurdles (51.55). Elizabeth Jonietz placed third in the 300 hurdles (51.38).
In the 1,600, the Wolverines’ Mikayla Datka was third (5:50.31) and Natalia Arteaga fourth (5:50.45). The 4x800 relay of Angelina Zweifel, Hope Rogowski, Lucy Younkl and Callie Heath placed third (12:17.30).
In the field, Brooke Ruland was third in the discus (98-8).
“Tonight went very well, especially considering the level of competition that was stacked in the regional,” said Wolverines girls coach Michelle Sittig. “We’re excited to see what these ladies can do as they battle to qualify for the state meet.”
For the Burlington girls, senior Addison Mangold won the triple jump (35-8¼) and was fourth in the 400 (1:02.55). She also ran the anchor leg on the 4x400 relay that placed third in 4:16.67 with Marlee Nichols, Anika Preusker and Brooke Wright.
Wright and Preusker joined Arianna Aguirre and Tessa Teberg on the 4x200 relay that placed fourth (1:53.80).
Division 2
ST. CATHERINE’S: Freshman Jayvion Hunter continued his impressive first season at the Waukesha Catholic Memorial Regional, finishing second in the 100 meters and running a leg on the 4x100 relay that placed second and advanced to sectionals.
Hunter ran the 100 in 11.42, second to Catholic Memorial senior Loren Neitzke (11.05). Hunter also ran the lead-off leg of the 4x100 relay that finished in 47.72 along with Christian Cervantes, Isaiah Thomas and Terrion Barnes.
Also advancing to sectionals was sophomore Abel Mulder, who placed fourth in the shot put (43-7½) and fourth in the discus (115-3).
Division 3
SHOREWOOD/ST. AUGUSTINE REGIONAL: At Shorewood, Racine Lutheran won a WIAA regional track title for the first time in school history and the girls were second, their best-ever regional finish.
The Crusader boys won just four events, but had seven boys qualify in multiple events for Thursday’s Princeton Sectional and totaled 172 points to easily outdistance runner-up Kenosha St. Joseph (128). Prairie was third (94) and Catholic Central was fourth (64).
The Catholic Central girls won five events and took the regional title, totaling 133 points. Lutheran had 112 and Prairie was fourth (69) in the girls meet.
The top four finishers in each event qualify for the sectional.
Freshman Joseph Juga led the Lutheran boys by qualifying in all four of his events. He won the triple jump with a personal-best leap of 39-3, was third in the long jump (personal-best 17-10½), third in the 4x100 relay (47.67) and fourth in the 110 high hurdles (18.72).
Senior Nolan Kraus also qualified in four events, taking second in the triple jump (34-9), second in the 4x200 relay (1:36.93), third in the 4x100 relay and fourth in the 100 (12.26).
Senior Nathan Zawicki won two events — the 110 high hurdles (16.21) and 200 meters (23.59), leading a 1-2-3 Lutheran sweep in the 200 — and was on the 4x200 relay for the Crusaders.
Other multiple-event qualifiers were senior Luke Schmierer, who won the 300 intermediate hurdles (personal-best 43.33) and ran on the second-place 4x800 relay (9:05.97) and the 4x200 relay; freshman Brady Baranowski, who was third in the 400 (personal-best 56.46), ran on the second-place 4x400 relay (4:04.79) and ran on the 4x800 relay; sophomore Logan Rasch, who was third in the 200 (personal-best 25.04) and ran on the 4x800 and 4x200 relays; sophomore Dylan Morris, who was second in the 200 (personal-best 24.74) and ran on the 4x100; and senior Timothy Nelson and junior Jaylin Pritchett, who each qualified in the shot put and discus.
“We just did an amazing job all-around,” said Lutheran coach Paul Tuskowski, whose teams combined for 13 PRs.
Sophomore Sarah Seils had the performance of the meet for the Lutheran girls, Tuskowski said, dropping 42 seconds off her previous best time to win the 3,200 in 13:14.06. She beat runner-up Anastassya Murphy of Catholic Central (13:25.56) by 11.5 seconds.
“After she had PRs in every meet this year, she has a huge PR in the (3,200),” Tuskowski said of Seils, who also had a 16-second PR to finish second in the 1,600 (5:56.90).
Senior Camille Juga qualified in three events, including a victory in the 100 high hurdles in a personal-best 19.30. She was also second in the triple jump (28-9) and ran on the fourth-place 4x100 relay that also included junior Le’Nya Cadd, sophomore Allison Knue and freshman Sophia Dickkut (1:00.52).
Dickkut also qualified in the 100 (fourth, 13.88) and 200 (second, 28.78), Cadd qualified in the 200 (third, 31.23), Knue qualified in the high jump (tied for third, 4-2) and junior Justyce Nelson qualified by taking second in the discus (70-10) and shot put (24-10), both personal bests.
The Catholic Central girls were led by junior Julia Klein and sophomore Elsie Kmecak, who each won two individual events and ran on qualifying relays. Klein won the high jump at 4-6 and the triple jump at 32-3, and Kmecak won the 1,600 in 5:38.79 and led a 1-2-3 Lady Toppers sweep in the 800 in 2:40.66. Klein was on the second-place 4x200 (1:55.09) and 4x100 relays (55.84), and Kmecak ran on the winning 4x800 relay (11:33.31).
Junior Morgan Ramsey was second in the 800 (2:49.50) and ran on the 4x800 and winning 4x400 (4:45.21) relays, and junior Summer Peterson was third in the 800 (2:50.37) and was on the 4x800 relay. Junior Anastassya Murphy and junior Bernadette Frisch also were on the 4x800 relay and both qualified in the 3,200.
The Catholic Central boys had just one multiple event qualifier as senior Gabe Stich was second in the 100 (11.80) and ran on the second-place 4x100 relay (47.36) and third-place 4x200 relay (1:37.62). Hilltoppers’ senior Neal McCourt won the high jump at 6-2.
Prairie’s top girls performer was junior Camden Perry, who won in four events. She won the 100 in 13.21, the long jump at 15-9¼ and ran on the winning 4x200 (1:54.49) and 4x100 (53.94) relays.
Sophomore Mikayah Thompson ran on both winning relays and was second in the 100 (13.57), and sophomore Mya Kennedy ran on the relays and was third in the long jump (14-6).
For the Hawks boys, junior Asanjai Hunter qualified for the sectional in three events, taking second in the long jump (18-4) on his final attempt, finishing third in the 100 meters (11.90) and fourth in the high jump (5-6).
Junior Sebby Babu won the 400 in 52.70, sophomore Nolan Boerner won the 800 in 2:13.28 and both ran on the winning 4x800 meter relay (9:01.33). Also winning was the 4x400 relay of juniors Joseph Scumaci, Jack Lopez, JP Jorgenson and Gavin Chadwick (3:50.17).