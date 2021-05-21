High school track & field: Waterford girls, boys rule at Racine County Invitational

Even rain couldn’t cool down the Waterford High School track and field teams Friday.
The girls team had 10 victories and 22 top-three finishes, and the boys had five gold-medal winners and 13 top-three finishes as the Wolverines swept both titles in the soggy Racine County Invitational at Waterford High School.
Competing in a rain that ranged from misty to moderate, the Waterford girls were especially impressive, sweeping all six field events and totaling 221 points to nearly double the total of runner-up Burlington (112). Union Grove was third with 106.
The youngest athletes led the way for the Wolverines girls. Sophomore Lisa Busch won three events — the triple jump with a leap of 31 feet, 3 inches, the shot put with a toss of 29-9 and the discus with a throw of 91-8.
Freshman Analyiah Guardiola dominated the sprints, winning the 100 meters in 13.22 seconds, the 200 meters in 27.53 and anchoring the winning 4x100 relay (53.75) that also included sophomore Isabella Guardiola, junior Rachel Roth and senior Emily Williams.
Other winners were Williams in the high jump (4-10), sophomore Bria Rozanski in the long jump (15-4½), freshman Elizabeth Jonietz in the 300 low hurdles (53.26) and freshman Gabriella Zito in the pole vault (8-0).
“Our girls showed some mental and physical toughness in inclement weather conditions tonight,” Waterford girls coach Michele Sittig said. “Despite the rain, we had some season PRs and great performances.
“I was proud of how the girls handled themselves and took care of business. It’s a great win for this young, but mighty team.”
The Union Grove girls had five first-place finishes, led by triple winner Brooklyn Lamers. The freshman won the 100 high hurdles in 17.60, the 400 meters in 1:04.19 and ran a leg of the winning 4x400 relay (4:21.45) that also included senior Karly Martinez, freshman Alyssa Gruber and sophomore Riley Kayler.
Kayler added a second gold medal in the 1,600 in 5:32.14 and junior Payton Calouette won the 3,200 in 12:57.20.
Junior Audrey Amaya was part of both victories for Case (sixth, 49 points), winning the 800 meters in 2:24.72 and leading off the Eagles’ winning 4x800 relay (10:25.06) that also included junior Roselyn Pacheco and seniors Kaitlyn Francis and Charlatte Shelby.
Prairie won the 4x200 relay as junior Reya Babu, freshman Sophia Burch, sophomore Mya Kennedy and junior Camden Perry finished in 1:55.54.
Burlington didn’t have any winners, but used its depth to take second. The Demons had four second-place finishers — freshman Arianan Aguirre in the 100 high hurdles (19.30) and 300 low hurdles (53.72), sophomore Isabella SanFelippo in the triple jump (29-8) and junior Kaitlyn Frohmader in the discus (81-7) — and six third places.
Horlick senior Gabi Berthiaume, the only competitor in the wheelchair events, won the 100 (41.70), 400 (2:49.58), 800 (5:11.41) and shot put (13-1).
On the boys side, the Wolverines totaled 146 points to finish ahead of runner-up Case (119) and Burlington (102).
Senior John Tromp and freshman Trever Buchanan and led Waterford with one individual victory and a combined second-place finish. Tromp won the 110 high hurdles in 17.51 seconds, Buchanan won the 1,600 meters in 4:47.56, and the two ran with senior Logan Muffick and sophomore Carter Maffet on the second-place 4x400 relay (3:44.36).
“Trever Buchanan is quietly having an amazing freshman season,” Wolverines boys coach Jody Johnsrud said. “He is one of the most impressive and gutsy freshmen distance runners I've seen in a while.”
Senior Ty Johnson won the 200 meters in 23.69 seconds, was second in the long jump (19-11) and third in the 100 meters (11.78).
The other winners for the Wolverines was freshman Bryce Ruland, who edged senior teammate Ian Schaal in the discus at 146-0, and sophomore John Czajka, who won the pole vault at 8-6.
Muffick was second in the 800 (2:05.12) and 1,600 (4:51.42).
Case was led by senior Kobe Brown, who won three golds. He won the 100 meters in 11.43, the long jump at 20-¾ and anchored the Eagles’ winning 4x100 relay (45.87) that also included juniors Miles Gallagher and Amarrion Bridges, and freshman Latrell Herrington.
Senior Mike Cabaltera had two wins, in the 800 in 2:03.62 and as the anchor runner on the all-senior 4x800 relay (8:51.87) that also included Brett Stark, Steven Gardiner and Cameron Dederick.
Burlington had three winners — junior Eden Eisner in the triple jump at 40-8 and the 4x200 relay (1:38.38) and 4x400 relay (3:14.22).
Union Grove (fourth, 96) took the top two spots in two events. Seniors Marcus Johnson (10:25.31) and Hunter Reich (10:33.39) were 1-2 in the 3,200 and seniors Luis Larez (44-2) and Trae Ford (43-8) went 1-2 in the shot put.
Racine Lutheran (fifth, 88) also had two winners in freshman Brady Baranowski, who won the 400 in a personal-best 56.45, and senior Luke Schmierer, who won the 300 intermediate hurdles in 44.23. Crusaders coach Paul Tuskowski said freshman Joseph Juga was second in the triple jump in 39-½, a personal-best by more than a foot, and third in the 110 high hurdles in 18.40, a PR by more than a second.
Prairie had one winner, junior Asanjai Hunter in the high jump at 5-6.