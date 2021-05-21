High school track & field: Waterford girls, boys rule at Racine County Invitational

Even rain couldn’t cool down the Waterford High School track and field teams Friday.

The girls team had 10 victories and 22 top-three finishes, and the boys had five gold-medal winners and 13 top-three finishes as the Wolverines swept both titles in the soggy Racine County Invitational at Waterford High School.

Competing in a rain that ranged from misty to moderate, the Waterford girls were especially impressive, sweeping all six field events and totaling 221 points to nearly double the total of runner-up Burlington (112). Union Grove was third with 106.

The youngest athletes led the way for the Wolverines girls. Sophomore Lisa Busch won three events — the triple jump with a leap of 31 feet, 3 inches, the shot put with a toss of 29-9 and the discus with a throw of 91-8.

Freshman Analyiah Guardiola dominated the sprints, winning the 100 meters in 13.22 seconds, the 200 meters in 27.53 and anchoring the winning 4x100 relay (53.75) that also included sophomore Isabella Guardiola, junior Rachel Roth and senior Emily Williams.

Other winners were Williams in the high jump (4-10), sophomore Bria Rozanski in the long jump (15-4½), freshman Elizabeth Jonietz in the 300 low hurdles (53.26) and freshman Gabriella Zito in the pole vault (8-0).