The Union Grove and Waterford high school girls track and field teams fought closely throughout the Southern Lakes Conference Championships Tuesday at Lake Geneva.

Union Grove was backed by multi-event wins from junior Brooklyn Lamers and senior Riley Kayler, while Waterford junior Ana Guardiola won a pair of events. The Wolverines came away with a second-place finish ahead of the Broncos with strong performances coming across the board for county schools.

Guardiola delivered an electric pace to win the 100 meters (12.89) ahead of Elkhorn teammates Lily Cooper (13.13) and Addie Baker (13.23). Guardiola followed with a win in the 200 meters (27.15) ahead of Elkhorn's Baker (27.16) and Union Grove's Alyssa Gruber (27.32).

Guardiola also featured in Waterford's second-place 4x100 relay (51.94) with Isabella Guardiola, Carlee Shaw and Claire Jastroch. Isabella, Ana's sister, was third in the long jump (16-0).

Lamers won the 100 high hurdles (16.82) ahead of Waterford's Emily Tryon (17.77) in second. Lamers then won the 300 low hurdles (49.54) by a slim margin over Waterford's Elizabeth Jonietz (49.68) in second. Kayler won the 1,600 (5:20.89) and followed by winning the 3,200 (12:03.48) ahead of Waterford's Lucy Younk (12:51.94) in second.

Waterford senior Lisa Busch was second in the shot put (35-2½) with the Union Grove duo of Faith Smith (34-3¼) and Morgan Feuker (33-6¼) placing fourth and fifth respectively.

Waterford was third in a pair of relays: the 4x200 (1:54.85) with Kendall Fuoss, Layna Pietila, JayLeigh Jackson and Carlee Shaw, and the 4x400 (4:27.96) with Mara TenBrink, Matyson Schaal, Elizabeth Jonietz and Bria Rozanski.

Union Grove was second in the 4x800 relay (10:28.68) with Alyssa Simpson, Lindsey Calouette, Nadia Konesko and Ashley Lamers. Waterford finished behind them in third (10:39.33) with Akira Hancock, Zoe Pomeroy, Sydney Norgal and Matyson Schaal.

Union Grove senior Monika Berg was third in the high jump (4-10).

Burlington sophomore Jenna Weis was second in the pole vault (10-0) ahead of a third-place tie between Union Grove's Ashley Lamers and Westosha Central's Marley Kinzle (9-9). Weis also was third in the 400 meters (1:00.12).

Lake Geneva Badger won the girls team title with 171.25 points, ahead of Waterford (120.25) and Union Grove (107.25). Burlington (37.5) finished seventh.

In the boys meet, Waterford junior Bryce Ruland continued to rule the discus just as he has all season. Ruland won with a throw of 198-8, 57½ feet ahead of the runner-up, Westosha Central's Mason McNeill (141-2).

"That makes five meets in a row where (Ruland) has thrown above 190 (feet)," Waterford boys coach Jody Johnsrud said. "That type of consistency is amazing and will hopefully continue heading into the postseason meets."

Waterford's Trever Buchanan was second in both the 1,600 (4:37.17) and 3,200 (10:26.72). Carter Maffet was third in the long jump (19-4¾) ahead of Union Grove's John Stamm (19-2) in second and James May (18-6¾) in third.

Union Grove's Kacey Spranger won the 100 meters (11.04), ahead of Burlington's Tommy Teberg (11.16) in third. Teberg was second in the triple jump (40-2) and Spranger was second in the 200 meters (23.03) and was the anchor for Union Grove's second-place 4x100 relay (45.19) following Jayden West, Aaden Hoffman and Gavin Young.

Sam Matuszek was second in the pole vault (11-0) for the Broncos, ahead of the Waterford duo of Dwight Chesick (10-6) and John Czajka (10-0).

Lake Geneva Badger won the boys team title with 187.5 points ahead of Westosha Central (128.5). Waterford (91.5) finished fourth, Union Grove (56) was fifth and Burlington (41.5) was seventh.

"Ultimately, the goal is to have everyone in the meet score points for the team and the majority of our field events did that," Johnsrud said. "Unfortunately it wasn't enough to place us higher than fourth.

"Now it is time to turn our attention towards regionals and sectionals and hopefully get a few of these great kids to move on to the WIAA State Meet in La Crosse."

METRO CLASSIC CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS: The St. Catherine's boys won four events and finished third at the Metro Classic Conference Championships Tuesday at Greendale.

St. Catherine's junior Jayvion Hunter set a personal best and won the 200 meters (23.03). Hunter also set a personal best and was third in the 400 meters (52.84).

Tristan Ropiak set a personal best and won the 110 high hurdles (17.04) ahead of third-place Joseph Juga (17.86) of Racine Lutheran. Ropiak was also part of the second-place 4x400 relay (3:56.68) with Stanley Fischer, Emmanuel Soto and Isaiah Thomas.

Thomas and Soto led an all-junior lineup for the Angels to victory in the 4x200 relay (1:37.19) with Christian Cervantes and Jaelen King, just ahead of runner-up Lutheran (1:37.72) with Donte Cosey, Marion Cosey, Drew Schoneman and Dylan Morris.

Thomas, Cervantes and King also were second in the 4x100 relay (46.37) with Kyan Wakefield.

St. Catherine's senior Abel Mulder won the shot put (50-1) and was second in the discus (119-8).

Lutheran was also second in the 4x800 relay (9:27.50) with Brady Baranowski, Gabriel Beversdorf, Caleb Falaschi and Vincent Marani. Falaschi also was second in the 300 intermediate hurdles (43.75).

Catholic Central saw strong performances in the high jump with seniors Evan Krien (5-8, personal best) and Riley Sullivan (5-6, season best) placing third and fourth.

Milwaukee Saint Thomas More won the boys team title with 168 points ahead of Greendale Martin Luther (157) and St. Catherine's (76). Lutheran (59) was seventh, Catholic Central (27) was eighth and Prairie (6) was ninth.

Senior Elsie Kmecak led the charge for the Catholic Central girls, winning two events.

She won the 1,600 (5:38.66) ahead of a personal-best time from sophomore Emma Bond (5:46.84) in second. The two finished 1-2 again in the 3,200, with Kmecak winning (12:06.81) ahead of another personal best from Bond (12:28.82).

Myah Ramsey set a personal best and was second in the discus (84-2) ahead of St. Catherine's Na'Riah Young (82-2, personal best) in third and Prairie's Jasonya Glass-Barnes (79-10) in fourth.

Prairie sophomore Carly Lopez set a personal best and won the 800 meters (2:27.79) and was third in the 400 meters (1:05.06) ahead of sophomore teammate Bridget Cafferty (1:07.80) in fourth.

Lopez was also part of the winning 4x400 relay (4:30.47) with Anmi Tao, Bridget Cafferty and Abigail Lopez. Tao was second as part of the 4x200 relay (1:56.36) with Ava Collier-White, Abigail Lopez and Isabelle Baumgardt.

Mikayah Thompson won the 100 meters (13.23), Thompson also was second in the 4x100 relay (53.13) with Mya Kennedy, Amiyah Galica and Glass-Barnes, and freshman Amiyah Galica was second in the high jump (4-8).

St. Catherine's sophomore Caylene Von-Schilling Worth won the shot put (34-1) ahead of Catholic Central senior Kayla Loos (31-5) in second.

Thomas More won the girls team title with 122 points ahead of Whitefish Bay Dominican (115). Catholic Central (82) finished fifth, Prairie (78) was sixth, St. Catherine's (29) was eighth and Lutheran (19.5) was ninth.