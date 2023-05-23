The throwers have been at the heart of the Waterford High School track and field team this season.

Chief among them is junior Bryce Ruland, who has consistently been rewriting the school's record book.

It has felt that Ruland has mostly been competing against himself this season, especially in the discus, and that rang true once more at the WIAA Division 1 Badger Regional in Lake Geneva on Monday.

Ruland won with a throw of 210 feet, 8 inches, besting his previous school record of 208-10 that was set at the Myrhum Invitational on May 6. It is the third time this season he has rewritten his own school record in the discus. The year started with Ruland owning a school-record throw of 176-7.

Ruland also advanced to sectionals in the shot put by placing second (51-11¾).

The top four finishers in each event in the regional advance to Thursday's sectionals.

Waterford saw four others on the boys' team advance to sectionals with Trever Buchanan winning two events Monday — the 800-meter run (2:01.03) and the 1,600 (4:29.54).

Carter Maffet was third in the long jump (20-9½). Briar Sowinski was third in the 110 high hurdles (16:29) and John Czajka was fourth in the pole vault (10-0).

Tommy Teberg led the charge for the Burlington boys by winning the 100 meters (11.16) and taking fourth in the 200 meters (23.37).

Burlington was third in the 4x800 relay (8:49.16) with Rylan Schultz, Kiernan Kendall, Hayden Kendall and Casey Dorn.

The Waterford girls team advanced 12 to sectionals. Ana Guardiola won the 100 meters (12.57) and was part of Waterford's fourth-place 4x100 relay (51.62) with Isabella Guardiola, Carlee Shaw and Claire Jastroch.

Natalia Arteaga was second in the 1,600 (5:44.42). Elizabeth Jonietz was second in the 300 low hurdles (50.58). Lisa Busch was third in the discus (103-11) and Emily Tryon was fourth in the 100 high hurdles (17.00).

Waterford was fourth in the 4x800 relay (10:52.35) with Akira Hancock, Sydney Norgal, Zoe Pomeroy and Matyson Schaal.

Burlington's Jenna Weis and Aleah Reesman advanced to sectionals.

Weis won the pole vault (10-7) ahead of Waterford's Jastroch (10-0). Weis was third in the 400 meters (1:01.72) ahead of Reesman (1:03.8) in fourth. Reesman also was fourth in the 800 (2:27.93).

DIVISION 1 BRADFORD REGIONAL: The Case boys won four events to win the WIAA Division 1 Kenosha Bradford Regional Monday at Kenosha.

Case junior Beckett Pawlak won the 1,600-meter run (4:55.0) ahead of Union Grove senior Ryan Peplinski (4:55.99) in third. Pawlak was also part of Case's second-place 4x800 relay (8:52.72) with John Merrill, Philip Weiglein and Carson Buckli.

Buckli was third in the 3,200 (10:27.28) and Weiglein was fourth in the 800 (2:03.21).

Case won the 4x100 relay (43.87) with Latrell Herrington, Lincoln Myer, Michael King and Jacob Haughton. The team edged out second-place Park (44.02) with Sam Lowery, Emmanuel Johnson, Trevion Carothers and Darrell Price.

The Eagles also won the 4x400 relay (3:27.46) with Larencio Muhammad, Herrington, Haughton and Merrill. Muhammad was third in the 400 meters (52.20) ahead of Park's Kamron Ozier (52.30) in fourth. Muhammad was also part of Case's third-place 4x200 relay (1:34.35) with Haughton, Herrington and Myer.

Haughton and Myer advanced in the long jump with Haughton (21-5) taking second and Myer (20-8¼) finishing fourth. Myer was second in the triple jump (42-3½) ahead of Park freshman Mikaiden Hanson (41-4½).

Case sophomore Ziarre Griffin was one of three county athletes advancing in the 110 high hurdles. Griffin won (16.92) with teammate Eli Anderson (17.50) in third and Park's Carothers (17.58) in fourth.

Payton Allen was third in the discus (126-9).

Park's Johnson and Carothers led a 1-2 finish for the Panthers in the 300 intermediate hurdles. Johnson (41.96) won, Carothers (42.11) was second and Case's Misha Grayson (44.01) was fourth.

Johnson also shined once again in the high jump, winning (6-4) ahead of sophomore teammate Jacob Freeman (5-10) in second. Park junior Gavin Leo was second in the shot put (45-7).

Union Grove senior Kacey Spranger won the 100 meters (11.25) ahead of Park's Darrell Price (11.27) in second. Spranger led Price again in the 200 meters, with Spranger winning (23.05) ahead of Price (23.06) in second and Union Grove's Jayden West (23.48) in fourth.

The Broncos also had a winner in Sam Matuszek in the pole vault (12-3).

"We had some great performances today," Union Grove coach Nick Ambrose said. "We have a strong contention of kids moving on to sectionals and we're hoping to bring a lot of them with us to state this year."

Case won the boys regional with 134 points ahead of Westosha Central (114).

"In my nine seasons of coaching we had not won a regional meet," Case coach Dennis Gallagher said. "This victory was the result of a phenomenal team effort.

"Not everything went perfectly for us, but our guys did a great job overcoming adversity and showed everyone what we are really made of."

For Racine County girls, Union Grove senior Riley Kayler won the 1.600 (5:25.92) ahead of Case senior Amelia Wiesner (5:26.62) in second. Union Grove junior Alyssa Gruber won the 400 meters (1:00.81).

Kayler and Gruber were part of Union Grove's winning 4x400 relay (4:11.90) with sisters Ashley and Brooklyn Lamers.

Brooklyn Lamers was second in both the 100 high hurdles (16.87) and 300 low hurdles (49.29). Ashley Lamers was second in the pole vault (9-6).

Morgan Feuker won the shot put (32-1) ahead of teammate Faith Smith (30-3) in second. Monika Berg won the high jump (5-0) ahead of Park's Maria Sorenson (4-10) in third.

Union Grove was second in the 4x200 relay (1:56.15) with Evelyn Clausen, Ryan Curtin, Brynn Caldwell and Cassie Klepp. Case finished fourth (1:57.18) in the event with Charlotte Pier, Tess Shufelt, Anaya Segura and Lauren Meshenky.

Union Grove freshman Jenna James was third in the 800 meters (2:29.84).

Case's Wiesner led a 1-3 finish for the Eagles in the 3,200. Wiesner won (11:50.59) ahead of junior teammate Abby Robson (12:56.30) in third.

Wiesner and Robson were also part of Case's third-place 4x800 relay (10:56.28) with Grace Neumann and Molly Maller. Union Grove finished fourth in the event (11:13.36) with Alyssa Simpson, Nadia Konesko, Jenna James and Ashley Lamers.

Freshman Jayla Harris was third in the 100 meters (13.77) for Case.

Case was fourth in the 4x100 relay (54.60) with Victoria Jackson, Harris, Segura and Meshenky.

HORLICK: The Rebels won three events and advanced nine to sectionals at the WIAA Division 1 Franklin Regional Monday at Franklin.

Reggie Hubbard Jr. won the 300-meter intermediate hurdles (42.09) and was third in the 110 high hurdles (16.11).

Blake Fletcher won the discus (143-7) and was second in the shot put (47-10). Giovanni Maccanelli was third in the 1,600 (4:48.21) and Landon Franke was third in the 3,200 (10:28.15). Elijah Barajas was fourth in the 200 meters (23.77).

Junior Mary Weisensel won the 200 meters (27.88). Weisensel was also part of Horlick's third-place 4x200 relay (1:55.23) with Tarin White, Martanah Ward and Olivia Stephan. Ward was third in the 800 (2:31.64).

DIVISION 2 ST. AUGUSTINE PREP REGIONAL: Racine Lutheran and St. Catherine's saw plenty of success at the WIAA Division 2 St. Augustine Prep Regional Monday at Milwaukee.

Lutheran junior Joseph Juga had a season best and won the triple jump (38-10) ahead of St. Catherine's freshman Kyan Wakefield (38-¾) in second. Juga also had a season best and was fourth in the long jump (18-4½).

Cameron Mitchell was third in the 800 meters (2:15.84) for the Crusaders.

St. Catherine's Jayvion Hunter won the 200 meters (22.37) ahead of Lutheran's Drew Schoneman (23.88) in third. Hunter was also part of St. Catherine's winning 4x100 relay (44.27) with Isiah Thomas, Christian Cervantes and Jaelen King.

Abel Mulder won the shot put (48-3½) and was second in the discus throw (129-10) for the Angels.

St. Catherine's Tristan Ropiak was the first of three qualifiers for sectionals in the 110 high hurdles. Ropiak won (16.55) ahead of the Lutheran duo of Juga (16.85) in second and Parker Roehrig (17.79) in fourth, both with personal-best times. Ropiak also was fourth in the 300 intermediate hurdles (47.11) with Lutheran's Brady Baranowski (44.91, personal best) in second.

Baranowski was also part of Lutheran's winning 4x800 relay (9:23.60) with Mitchell, Gabriel Beversdorf and Caleb Falaschi. Lutheran was second in the 4x200 relay (1:36.30) with Baranowski, Schoneman, Marion Cosey and Donte Cosey.

For county girls, Lutheran senior Allison Knue was second in the high jump (4-8); Sarah Seils was third in the 3,200 (14:05.49) and was part of the third-place 4x800 relay (13:17.92) with Mabel Beversdorf, Genevieve Voss and Madison Niermann; and Phoenix Falaschi was fourth in the 100 high hurdles (18.98).

St. Catherine's sophomore Caylene Von-Schilling Worth won the shot put (32-10¼).

St. Catherine's was third in the 4x100 relay (55.26) with Dayjia Brown, Sanaiah Davis, Nave'ah McMillian and Daryiah Johnson. Brown, Davis and Johnson were also part of St. Catherine's third-place 4x200 relay (1:57.62) with Ariana Green. Lutheran was fourth (2:00.09) in the same event with Beversdorf, Madison Conlon, Julianna Martin and Lauren McMahon.

DIVISION 3 PALMYRA-EAGLE REGIONAL: Prairie's Amiyah Galica and Catholic Central's Emma Bond each won a pair of events at the WIAA Division 3 Palmyra-Eagle Regional Monday at Palmyra.

Galica was part of Prairie's winning 4x100-meter relay (52.92) with Ava Collier-White, Mya Kennedy and Makiyah Thompson. Catholic Central was second (56.77) with Stephanie Jabrial, Isabelle Kucera, Jayden Garratt and Eva Lynch. Galica also won the high jump (4-11). Kennedy was third in the long jump (15-3¼) ahead of Catholic Central's Garratt (15-1½) in fourth.

Carly Lopez won the 800 (2:24.80) and was second in the 400 meters (1:04.67) ahead of Bridget Cafferty (1:06.79) in fourth. Lopez and Cafferty were also part of Prairie's second-place 4x400 relay (4:29.69) with Abigail Lopez and Anmi Tao.

Prairie was second in the 4x200 relay (1:55.36) with Collier-White, Galica, Abigail Lopez and Isabelle Baumgardt. Catholic Central was third in the same event (2:04.13) with Jabrial, Kucera, Garratt and Lynch.

Jabrial was third in the triple jump (30-10) ahead of Lynch (30-7½) in fourth.

Bond cleaned up in distance events by winning both the 1,600 (5:42.12) and 3,200 (12:28.71) for the Lady Toppers.

Myah Ramsey led a Racine County 1-2-3 in the discus, winning (86-9) ahead of the Prairie duo of Jasonya "JJ" Glass-Barnes (80-6) and Winter Schienke (79-7).

Catholic Central senior Kayla Loos won the shot put with a toss of 33-1¾, breaking the 15-year-old school record of 32-8½ set by Carol Henney in 2008. Schienke (32-1¾) was second and Prairie's Chloe Kennedy (30-4) was fourth.

Catholic Central was third in the 4x800 relay (13:27.36) with Zoe Stelzer, Noirin Dempsey, Jenny Rogan and Clara Henderson.

For county boys, Mason Zens was second in the 200 meters (24.19) and was also part of Catholic Central's second-place 4x200 relay (1:41.27) with Nathaniel Robson, Evan Krien and Riley Sullivan. Prairie was fourth in the same event (1:43.45) with Zach Behrends, Nolan Boerner, Matthew Chadwick and David Monson.

Krien was third in the 100 meters (12.06) ahead of Prairie's Monson (12.18) in fourth. Krien also was third in the high jump (5-6). Mason Malie was third in the discus (105-3).

The quartet of Zens, Krien, Malie and Sullivan was second for Catholic Central in the 4x100 relay (48.64) and Prairie was fourth in the event (50.55) with Boerner, Chadwick, Monson and Behrends.

Prairie sophomore Nolan Gasser was fourth in the 800 (2:13.73).