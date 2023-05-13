Emmanuel Johnson has always proven to be a gifted athlete.

It appears the Park senior intends to close the high school chapter of his track & field career with a bang.

Johnson won three events and led the Panther boys to third place at the Southeast Conference Championships Friday at Ameche Field in Kenosha.

Johnson continued his dominant form in his signature event — the high jump — with a stadium-record leap of 6 feet, 6 inches. Johnson also led a 1-2-3 Racine County sweep in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles, setting a personal-best time and winning in 41.01 seconds, ahead of Horlick's Reggie Hubbard Jr. (42.15) and Park's Tre Carothers (42.18).

The third win for Johnson came as part of Park's 4x100 relay (43.66) with Sam Lowery, Carothers and Darrell Price.

Price won the 100 meters in 11.01, ahead of a personal-best time by Case sophomore Lincoln Myer (11.30) in third. Price also won the 200 meters (22.36) ahead of Horlick's Kamari McFarland (22.46) in second. Freshman Mikaiden Hanson took second in the triple jump (41-5½) ahead of Case's Myer (41-3½) in third.

"Mikaiden Hanson was the surprise of the night," Park boys coach Freddy Garcia said. "The boys came to play today. Our seniors led the way by scoring big points and the underclassmen made some statements of their own."

Case set a season-best time and won the 4x400 relay (3:30.09) with Larencio Muhammad, Latrell Herrington, Jacob Haughton and John Merrill, who was also part of the second-place 4x800 relay (8:34.56) with Carson Buckli, Philip Weiglein and Beckett Pawlak.

Haughton set a personal best and was second in the long jump (22-3¼) ahead of Myer (20-11½) in third. Muhammad was third in the 400 meters (51.56).

"As a sophomore, (Myer) has shown unbelievable ability in the sport," Eagles coach Dennis Gallagher said. "He has shown some real natural talent for track and field and is now putting together with a real competitive mindset.

"He is going to be a force to be reckoned with over the next couple years."

Horlick senior Blake Fletcher won the shot put at 47-10 and was second in the discus (146-9) ahead of his brother Carson (134-5) in third.

Blake Fletcher, Hubbard and McFarland were part of the second-place 4x200 relay (1:33.40) with Elijah Barajas. Hubbard also took second in the 110 high hurdles (15.92).

Oak Creek won the boys team title with 159.5 points, ahead of runner-up Franklin (120) and Park (90.5). Case (87) finished fourth and Horlick (80) was fifth.

In the girls' portion of the meet, Case senior Amelia Wiesner was second in the 3,200 (12:23.52) and she also anchored Case's third-place 4x800 relay (11:06.65), following Grace Neumann, Molly Maller and Abby Robson.

Horlick was third in the 4x200 relay (1:55.53) with Tarin White, Martanah Ward, Zaniyah Canady and Mary Weisensel.

Franklin won the girls team title with 205 points and Kenosha Indian Trail (192.5) was second. Case (46.5) was fourth, Horlick (12) was seventh and Park (6) was eighth.

UNION GROVE: The Lamers sisters, Ashley and Brooklyn, led a strong outing for the Broncos at the West Bend East Invitational Friday at West Bend.

The Bronco girls won two relays — the 4x400-meter relay (4:08.20) with Alyssa Gruber, Riley Kayler, Ashley Lamers and Brooklyn Lamers, and the 4x800 relay (10:13.99) with Ashley Lamers, Alyssa Simpson, Mia Wilks and Jenna James.

Ashley then went on to win the pole vault (9-6) ahead of teammate Sophia Matuszek (8-0) in second.

Brooklyn Lamers won the 300 low hurdles (48.78) and took second in the 100 high hurdles (16.49). Kayler won the 1,600 (5:18.98).

Morgan Feuker was second in the shot put (32-4) ahead of Faith Smith (30-6) in fourth. In the discus, Union Grove's Corrine DeYong (95-7) was third and Feuker was fourth (93-10).

The Broncos also were third in four events: Ava Mars in the 400 meters (1:09.15), Nadia Konesko in the 800 (2:33.71), Abby Johnson in the high jump (4-6) and Ellie Gajewski in the long jump (14-11).

West Bend West won the girls team title with 203.5 points, with Union Grove (131.5) second.

Kacey Spranger led the Union Grove boys with his victory in the 100 meters in 11.05.

Sam Matuszek took second in the pole vault (12-0), Ryan Peplinski was third in the 3,200 (10:50.65) ahead of Kenneth Paulick (11:09.13) in fourth, and James May was third in the triple jump (37-8).

Sheboygan North won the boys team title with 162 points to edge runner-up Watertown Luther Prep (160). Union Grove (45) finished sixth.

PRAIRIE: The Hawks were in the thick of a competitive West Allis Hale Invitational Friday that featured 15 teams.

Bridget Cafferty led the Prairie girls to their highest finish by taking third in the 400 meters (1:04.07).

The Hawks also fared well in a deep field in relay events. Prairie was fifth in the 4x100 relay (52.80) with Ava Collier-White, Jasonya "JJ" Glass-Barnes, Anmi Tao and Makiyah Thompson. Cafferty and Tao were also part of the sixth-place 4x400 relay (4:52.01) with Isabelle Baumgardt and Grace Begotka.

New Berlin Eisenhower won the girls team title with 101 points, edging runner-up Divine Savior Holy Angels (99). Prairie (15) finished 11th.

The Prairie boys earned their top result in the 4x400 relay, with Nolan Boerner, Zach Behrends, Nolan Gasser and Rishon Singh finishing ninth (4:01.48).

New Berlin West won the boys team event with 130.5 points. Prairie did not score a point.