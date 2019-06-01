It was truly a day to remember.
And the Racine County story lines from the WIAA Track & Field Championships this weekend are likely to endure for years to come when you consider the following:
- The lesser, relatively speaking, of two Horlick relays competing at UW-La Crosse’s Veterans Memorial Stadium set an all-divisions state record in the 4x100 that maybe stand for several years on Friday, then won the gold medal on Saturday. That relay was comprised of seniors Darion Folsom, Khalil McLain and Marty Bell, and junior Mike Weaver.
- St. Catherine’s junior Evan Schuster, the reigning All-Racine County Athlete of the Year, won gold in the 200- and 400-meter events in Division 2 and added a third medal in the long jump.
- Case junior Jay Jay Rankins-James, who had to be persuaded to try track and field this spring, won the high jump with a supreme effort on his final attempt and was fifth in the long jump.
- Makayla Rice, a Wyoming native with bad knees who transferred to Horlick as a senior this year, placed fourth in the 300 hurdles, just ahead of teammate Amaya Jerdee.
- Racine Lutheran’s 4x100 relay placed fourth in Division 3, one day after breaking a 17-year-old school record.
To say Horlick’s performance in the 4x100 was a surprise is an understatement. The Rebels came into the meet seeded fourth with a time of 42.66 seconds, yet took nearly a second and a half off that mark with its record of 41.38 seconds in Friday’s preliminaries.
That shattered the previous record of 41.50 set by Green Bay Preble in 2013.
Folsom, McClain, Weaver and Bell settled for a mark of 42.15 in the finals, which was enough to edge defending champion Muskego (42.17). According to Horlick coach Josh Slamka, this was the first state championship for the boys program since Aleks Cukic, now an assistant coach with the program, won the high jump in 1981.
According to Slamka, the inspiration for that breakthrough performance came Friday, when Horlick’s second-seeded 4x200 relay was disqualified after an exchange between McLain and Weaver was ruled to be out of the zone.
“I think they were able to turn the negative energy into positive energy,” Slamka said. “If they hadn’t been DQ’d, they might not have broken the record.”
Folsom, the leadoff leg of the 4x100, underscores that.
“It inspired us a lot because we got DQ’d, we were all upset,” said Folsom, who also 10th in the high jump (6-2). “Like Marty was not feeling like running the 4x100. But coach Slamka told us to channel that negative energy into positive energy and we came back and got that state record and we were all so happy.”
Bell’s contribution in the anchor leg cannot be stressed enough. In both the record-setting performance Friday and the championship effort Saturday, Bell overcame deficits of about 10 meters to secure both races.
“(Saturday), I think he got the baton in third place, he might have been 10 meters back and he ran down the Muskego guy (Josh Blair).”
Said Bell: “I was mad, so that really helped me with running faster. I think this record is going to be here for a while. That’s a fast time. Some people were telling me that it’s going to be around for awhile.”
Horlick’s record came four years after Park set a state record in the 4x200 relay in 1:27.02. Muskego, featuring two members of the relay Horlick defeated Saturday, broke Park’s record in 2018 with a time of 1:26.82.
Schuster became the first double event winner for St. Catherine’s since the merger of public and private schools in 2000. And he did it under challenging circumstances. He becomes the first state champion for the Angels since Kelly Thomas won the shot put in 2016 and the first runner to win a title since Mike Miller made it two straight in the 100 in 2010.
Competing in the long jump at the state meet for the first time Friday, Schuster unexpectedly placed fourth in that event with an effort of 22-4¼. He had to overcome competing in hot and humid conditions Friday to pull off his double.
Schuster did not achieve any personal bests, but he did what he needed to win with times of 22.00 in the 200 and 48.84 in the 400. He defeated Northland Pines’ Lochlan Siegmeier (22.21) in the 200 and Westby’s Erik Jorgenson (49.22) in the 400.
“It affected me a lot,” Schuster said of competing in the long jump Friday. “I drank maybe four or five water bottles (Friday). I was starting to get overheated and light-headed. The biggest thing is the coaches kept giving me water.”
Those coaches were Tom Scheller, who has led the boys program since 1978, and sprints coach Dan Miller, who led the Angels to their first state championship in football last November.
Together, they watched Schuster score 15 points, which put St. Catherine’s in a tie for 12th place in the Division 2 team rankings with Brown Deer. In two years, he has won five state medals after placing third in the 400 and fifth in the 200 in 2018.
“He showed tremendous determination and focus, especially after the workload he had Friday,” Miller said.
Said Scheller: “Adding a long jump this year adds a whole new dimension because now he’s got this complicating factor on Friday of having to run prelims in the 400. And you can’t long jump worth a darn after that. And then you have long jump prelims and finals and prelims in the 200. Now he’s out there for five or six hours and that makes it a million-percent tougher.”
Rankins-James came through with a spectacular day after a disappointing 10th in the triple jump — his second-best event—on Friday.
He started Saturday’s competition by finishing fifth in in the long jump (21-7¼). Rankins-James used that momentum to win the high jump with a personal-best effort of 6-foot-7, but it wasn’t easy.
At the first height of 6-0, Rankins-James had two misses. After no misses at 6-2 and 6-4, he had another miss at 6-6.
Bryce Edwards of Sparta was the athlete to beat, but when he had three misses at 6-7, that opened the door for Rankins-James. He moved from third to first with his jump of 6-7 to win the championship.
What would Rankins-James have said in March is someone told him he would win a state championship in his first year of track?
“You’re lying,” he responded.
But he did just that, maintaining his composure even when things got tense.
“He was really impressive,” Case jumps coach Courtney Karlheim said. “There were other coaches near me and they were asking me about it. When I said, ‘This is his first year doing track, they all just sat there with their jaws open. Everybody just couldn’t believe that.”
Case coach Dennis Gallagher was impressed with how Rankins-James maintained his focus after a rough start.
“I just thought the way he did it was spectacular,” Gallagher said. “The fact that he had two misses at six feet and everyone was getting all worried and then and he goes on to win the whole thing. He basically stepped up to the dare.”
What kept Rankins-James so focused? It was advice from his mother that he repeated to himself during the meet.
“She told me it’s not all about winning, that you have to clear the bar first,” he said.
One day after Union Grove’s Katie Fruth placed fourth in the Division 1 shot put, Horlick’s one-two punch of Makayla Rice and Amaya Jerdee gave the county two more female medalists. Rice was fourth in the 300 hurdles (44.83) while Jerdee was fifth (45.01).
Rice. a native of Powell Wyoming, was fifth as a freshman in the 55 hurdles at the largest division of the Wyoming state meet for Rock Springs High School. But she has undergone two knee surgeries — on her right knee is 2012 and on her left in 2016—and did not place as a sophomore.
She attended Greendale Martin Luther High School after her family moved to Milwaukee in 2018 and then transferred to Horlick last year after relocating to Racine. And now she had a state medal to show for her only season at Horlick.
“I’m honestly really proud of myself because I did take last year off,” said Rice, who has received a scholarship offer from St. Cloud State in Minnesota. “I didn’t really know how I would perform this year. It just made me feel real good that was I able to come out and represent Horlick in my only year.”
Jerdee said she and Rice and enhanced each other’s performances.
“I think we motivate each other a lot,” Jerdee said. “I think I get a better head start and then she pushes me at the end.”
Said first-year Horlick coach Sherrie Lawson: “I am just overjoyed right now. Just to see them on the podium, I can’t even describe that feeling. They gave it their all and to be fourth and fifth in the state is awesome.”
The other county medals Saturday were earned by Racine Lutheran’s 4x100 relay, which was fourth in Division 3. After breaking the 2002 school record of 44.74 seconds Friday with their preliminary time of 44.28, the Crusaders’ Nolan Kraus, James Wilson, Jaylen Houston and Josh Hess secured their medal with a time of 44.52 Saturday.
All four were members of Lutheran’s Division 6 runner-up team in football last November.
“I thought they ran extremely well,” Lutheran coach Paul Tuskowski said. “They had excellent handoffs. I give a lot of credit to (relays coach) Robin Jacobson. He’s done some amazing things with the relays the last two years.”
Just missing medals Bell and Catholic Central’s Nick Aldrich, who each finished seventh — Bell in 200 (22.19) and Aldrich in the Division 3 100 (11.33).
Other county finishes Saturday were:
Division 1
- Case’s Greg Jenkins was 15th in the high jump (6-2).
- In the long jump, Burlington’s Nick Webley was 18th (20-0¼) and teammate Julian Luciano was 22nd (18-3¼). Webley broke his leg during the football season last September.
- Weaver was ninth on the 100 hurdles (15.15).
- Case’s Mikey Cabaltera was 18th in the 800 (2:00.12).
- Fruth was 23rd in the discus (101-5).
- Waterford’s 4x800 relay of Kelsey Radobicky, Hannah Schroeder, Shaelym Mullins and Jayda Obluck was 16th (9:54.01).
Division 2
- St. Catherine’s Guy Van Dis was 10th in the discus (135-0).
Division 3
- Prairie’s Francesco Quattrone was 10th in the 400 (52.55).
- Prairie’s Quinton Stafford was 13th in the triple jump (39-3¾).
- Hess was 10th in the 200 (23.15).
- Catholic Central’s Julia Klein, a freshman, was 16th in the high jump (4-10).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.