The Case and Horlick High School boys track and field teams couldn't have asked for a better result Saturday in the 50-team TFA Indoor Championships, hosted at UW-Whitewater.
The Rebels' 4x200 meter relay team of TJ Williams, Khalil McClain, Mike Weaver and Martavion Bell finished second in 1:33.89, and Jaydin McNeal placed second in the long jump with a distance of 21-feet-7.75-inches. McNeal also finished sixth in the triple jump at 43-08.50.
Case was led by Jay Jay Rankins-James, who placed second in the high jump at 6-6 and sixth in the long jump at 21-1½.
The Rebels finished sixth overall with 20 points and the Eagles finished in ninth at 15. Kimberly won the meet at 38 points.
Other county teams that competed in the meet included Park, Racine Lutheran and Prairie, all of which did not earn points.
