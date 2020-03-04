High school track: Case's Jay Jay Rankins-James accepts scholarship to Grand Valley State

It took a little convincing by his friends, but Jay Jay Rankins-James somewhat reluctantly went out for the track team at Case High School last year as a junior.

Within three months, he was the WIAA Division 1 state champion in the high jump.

One year later, he has received a full scholarship to compete for Grand Valley State in Allendale, Mich.

Rankins-James made that official Wednesday afternoon when he signed his national letter of intent with the Division II program. The Lakers compete in the Great Lakes Imtercollegiate Athletic Conference with UW-Parkside.

He also received partial offers from the University of Wisconsin and Illinois State. Other programs Rankins-James considered were Minnesota, Kansas, Upper Iowa, Viterbo and Parkside.

“I’m happy about it because I’m going to be the first one in my family to go to college with a full-ride scholarship,” said Rankins-James, who is also a football and basketball standout at Case. “That means a lot to my mom. I’m happy I’m making her proud and being the best I can be for my sisters (Rankins-James has five sisters).

Rankins-James also is thankful that classmates such as JayVian Farr managed to convince him to try track after he initially resisted.