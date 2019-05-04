The Case High School boys track team came to compete Friday.
With Greg Jenkins and Kobe Brown combining for three individual championships, the Eagles won the 15-team Demon Invitational at Burlington with 102 points. They finished 21 points ahead of runner-up Janesville Parker.
Waterford was sixth with 62, Park ninth with 36, Burlington 10th with 31 and Union Grove 12th with 26.
Jenkins won the high jump (6-4) and the long jump (20-10¾). He tied with Park's Isaiah Martin in the high jump, but won on fewer attempts. In the long jump, he finished ahead of teammate Jay Jay Rankins-James (20-10¼).
Brown won the 100 meters in 11.45 seconds. Shelvin Garrett of Beloit Memorial was second in 11.51.
Also winning for the Eagles was the 4x100 relay (44.97).
Waterford was led by Tristan McNair, who won in the pole vault with a height of 13-0. He won on fewer misses over runner-up Luke Roca of Janesville Parker.
Park's top performance was by Rashaad Henderson, who won the 200 in 22.97 seconds. Finishing second was Waukesha South's Ryan Krueger (23.21).
Burlington's top performances were third-place finishes by Brian Konz in the shot put (45-0) and Nick Webley in the long jump (20-8½).
Kevin Hall finished second in the 3,200 (10:12.87) to lead Union Grove.
On the girls side, Waterford won with a score of 101.5 points to edge runner-up Janesville Parker (98). Horlick was fourth (61), Union Grove was ninth (38), Park 10th (30), Case 11th (29) and Burlington 12th (24).
“The meet was full of great competition. We had a handful of really nice season bests along with some notable top finishes,” Waterford coach Michele Sittig said.
The Wolverines had two individual champions with Jayda Obluck in the 1,600 (5:26.59) and Emma Karpinski in the 200 (26.47). Their 4x400 relay also won in 4:14.85.
For Horlick, Amaya Jerdee won the 100 (12.62) and Makayla Rice won the 300 hurdles (48.14). Both also ran in the winning 4x100 relay (50.56).
Gabi Berthiaume, competing in the wheelchair division for Horlick, won the 100 (35.03), 400 (2:12.13) and the 1,600 (9:29.57).
Payton Calouette, a freshman, finished third in the 1,600 for Union Grove in 5:42.60.
Jade Griffin of Park was second in the long jump in with a school-record effort of 5-4.
Burlington's top performance was in the discus, where Emma Langley was second in 109-4¼. Abby Barrett of Waukesha South won that event 114-2.
Most of Case's points were generated in the relays, where the Eagles were third in the 4x100 (53.87) and the 4x200 (1:51.73).
ST. CATHERINE’S: Evan Schuster, a state medalist last season, won the 200 (22.49), 400 (49.85) and long jump (21-07.75) at the West Allis Hale Invitational. Guy Van Dis was second in the discus (130-01) and third in the shot put (46-6¼).
The highest finish for the St. Catherine's girls was by Olivia Rincon, who was seventh in the 800 (3:03.43).
The boys finished in ninth out of 10 teams with a score of 365. The girls were last with 122.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.