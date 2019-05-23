Jay Jay Rankins-James, who had not competed in high school track prior to this season, has qualified for the WIAA Division 1 Track & Field Championships.
And he's going to have a lot of company from his Case teammates after what transpired at Thursday's Greenfield Sectional.
The junior qualified in three field events and won two of them. Rankins-James won the high jump (6-foot-6) and the long jump (21-7), with a personal-best effort in the latter event. He also placed third in the triple jump (45-6½).
He will be joined at La Crosse by senior Greg Jenkins in the high jump and triple jump, freshman Davonte Jackson in the 300 hurdles, junior Jeremy Freeman in the 400 and sophomore Mikey Cabaltera in the 800.
"I'm very happy," Case coach Dennis Gallagher said. "We were really close in the 4x100 as well. The fact that we qualified in six different events is the best we've done since I've been here (he took over the program in 2017), so it's really exciting to see that — especially since a lot of the guys who qualified aren't seniors."
It started with Rankins-James, who had the second-highest high jump in the state during the indoor season and will be in the mix for a medal at the state meet May 31-June 1.
"With him, it's just pure athleticism and a will to win," Gallagher said. "He always wants to do more than he needs to and he wants to be on top all the time. That's driving him further."
Jenkins qualified in the high jump by placing third at 6-4. But his biggest moment came in the triple jump, where he placed second with a personal-best effort of 46-0½. He finished three inches behind champion Shane Staerkel of Franklin.
One of the most impressive efforts for Case came from Jackson, who was second in the 300 hurdles in 41.60. Mitchel Kudronowicz of Franklin won in 41.26.
"He's one of the hardest-working kids I've ever seen," Gallagher said. "He came to every single winter workout with me. It's not a surprise to see Davonte succeed this year just because of all the work he put in."
Freeman placed third in the 400 in 52.95 seconds. And Cabaltera was third in the 800. His time of 1:59.37 marked the first time he finished in less than two minutes.
The Horlick boys qualified their 4x100 and 4x200 relays of Darion Folsom, Khalil McLain, Mike Weaver and Marty Bell, both of which finished second to Muskego. As a bonus, Bell, Weaver and Folsom also qualified in individual events.
The 4x100 relay finished in 42.66, just off the pace of Muskego (42.56). In the 4x200, Horlick finished in 1:29.10 while Muskego finished in 1:28.85.
Weaver won the 110 hurdles in 15.19 seconds while runner-up Jacob Stugelmeyer of Franklin was second in 15.30.
Folsom was second in the high jump (6-4) and Bell was second in the 200 (22.32).
"I thought it was excellent," Horlick track coach Josh Slamka said. "We had three three-event qualifiers and I don't know the last time that happened."
Other boys qualifiers from Racine County were Waterford's Joanthan Zweifel, who used a lean at the finish to place third in the 110 hurdles (15.31), and Brett Deschler, who was third in the discus (137-2), his best effort of the season.
County champions in the girls competition were Horlick's Makayla Rice and Union Grove's Katie Fruth.
Rice joined Jenna Turner, Amaya Jerdee and Kelonya Edwards on a 4x200 relay that won in 1:44.24. She also won the 300 hurdles (45.83), just ahead of Jerdee (46.72). And she was third in the 100 hurdles (15.55).
"She's a competitor and she just rises to the occasion," Horlick coach Sherrie Lawson said. "She came out after she ran the 100 hurdles and she felt that she had pulled a muscle a little bit.
"And then she came back out and just gave it her all. When she ran the 300 hurdles, Amaya was out in front. But Makayla pulled it out in the end."
Horlick's Gabi Berthiaume, competing in the wheelchair division, won the 100 (31.49), 400 (2:14.89), 1,600 (11:13.67) and shot put (11-2½).
Fruth, a senior who did not compete in track until her junior year, is ranked No. 1 in the state in the shot put (44-11). She dominated in the shot put with an effort of 41-10½ (Franklin's Brenna Masloroff was second at 40-6½) and was second in the discus at 114-8 (Muskego's Kenni Czarnecki won at 127-0).
"She didn't go as far as she wanted to," Union Grove coach Nick Ambrose said. "She wanted to PR. But she did everything I wanted of her. She took first in the shot and she was seeded fifth in the disc and wound up taking second.
"She did what she needed to do because she's a straight-up competitor. We knew she was moving on in the shot. The disc was a little more shaky."
The Waterford girls did not have any champions, but will be sending a large contingent to state.
Emily Nicholls was second in the 100 hurdles (15.55), Jayda Obluck was second in the 800 (2:17.87), Olivia Busch was second in the triple jump (37-0½). She re-broke her own school record.
Emma Karpinski was third in the 200 (25.92) and Emily Williams was third in the high jump (5-1).
Two relays also qualified for the Wolverines. The 4x800 relay of Hannah Schroeder, Kelsey Radobicky, Shaelyn Mullins and Obluck was second in 9:59.32. And the 4x400 relay of Karpinski, Olivia Busch, Julia Schroeder and Obluck was third in 4:03.96.
Joining Fruth at state for Union Grove is Terra McMahon, who was third in the 100 (12.83).
BURLINGTON: The Demons qualified nine athletes, each of whom had personal-best marks, at the WIAA Division 1 Lake Geneva Badger Sectional.
“We have a nice combo of younger athletes and veterans that will be moving on and even the ones that didn’t had an exceptional day for us,” Burlington coach Jason Bousman said.
The 4x100 relay of Zach Wallace, Jack Hartzell, Jack Shenkenberg and Nick Webley finished in third with a time of 43.93. Webley also finished second in the long jump (21-5). Julian Luciano was in third in the long jump (21-4¼).
“Nick had to have ankle surgery during the football season so to see him be able to come back and perform the way he did was amazing," Bousman said. "Both him and Julian were able to have it finally click for them today at the long jump. “The relay team had their first run together at regionals and it was a bit sketchy, but we got back to practicing and they managed to cut a few seconds off their time today.”
The girls will be sending on Holly Reynolds, who finished second in the shot put with a score of 37-08.00.
“Holly has poured her heart and soul into the event over the years and was able to put a great throw together today to move on,” Bousman said.
Division 2
WISCONSIN LUTHERAN SECTIONAL: Junior Evan Schuster qualified in three events and senior Guy Van Dis in two for St. Catherine's.
Schuster won the 200 (22.11) and 400 (48.56) and finished in third in the long jump (21-8¼). Van Dis finished in second in the shot put (48-10¼) and the discus (136-11).
Division 3
PRINCETON/GREEN LAKE SECTIONAL: Racine Lutheran had state qualifiers at the Princeton/Green Lake Sectional in Princeton.
The 4x100 relay of Nolan Kraus, James Wilson, Jaylen Houston and Joshua Hess was fourth (44.81). Kraus, Wilson, Houston and Nathan Zawicki placed fourth in the 4x200 relay (1:34.78). And Hess was third in the 200 (22.88).
All were personal-best efforts.
“I was really pleased by everybody,” Racine Lutheran coach Paul Tuskowski said. “(Hess) was a standout. He is a senior leader for us and a role model.”
Catholic Central’s Sam Henderson won the 3200 (10:07.77). They also advanced in the 4x200 relay with the team of Nick Aldrich, Anthony Ricci, Gabe Stich, Payton Meinholz finishing second (1:33.89). Aldrich also placed third in the 100 (11.36).
Prairie’s Francesco Quattrone was second in the 400 (52.15). Jack Polzin was second in the high jump (6-1). Quinton Stafford was second in the long jump (20-2½) and third in the triple jump (41-0¾).
Catholic Central freshman Julia Klein advanced in the girls' high jump by placing fourth (5-0).
