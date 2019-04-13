Taking the handoff from quarterback Dalton Damon, Nick Webley accelerated to his right for a jet sweep. It was last Sept. 21 at Westosha Central High School in Paddock Lake and Webley was in a position for another addition to his season highlight reel.
Seconds later, the Burlington senior receiver was crumpled on the turf in agony after a fluke hit to his left leg. Players were motioning to the sideline for assistance and Webley knew his high school football career was over before he left the field.
He was well on his way to an All-State season after catching 30 passes for 623 yards and 11 touchdowns in just five full games. But not only would Webley be robbed of the rest of that season, he would also likely miss out on basketball. And there was no telling what he would be able to salvage from the track season.
What did await him the night of Sept. 21 was surgery and lots of rehabilitation after suffering a broken fibula and torn ligaments in his left ankle. There was also the matter of his college scholarship offers potentially being pulled off the table since he was damaged goods.
But the 6-foot-3, 190-pound Webley refused to feel sorry for himself even with so much potentially being taken away from him. He knew the only way was to work himself out of this.
“I kept a positive attitude,” he said. “Everything happens for a reason and everything will fall into place. Just keep working hard, have a positive attitude and have a positive outlook on things and you’ll come back stronger than you were before.”
During a long, dark winter, Webley’s rigorous rehabilitation sessions with a physical therapist were rewarded only with a seat on the bench during Burlington basketball games.
“It was difficult sitting on the bench and having to watch the team,” Webley said. “Obviously, I wish I could have been out there, but I still stayed with it and supported the team.”
Still, Webley refused to be on the outside looking in with his team. He suited up with his No. 25 jersey and posed for his basketball photo like all his teammates, a walking boot barely visible on his left leg. He attended practices and games, except when rehabilitation interfered.
Gradually, his fortune started to change. Just before Christmas, he accepted a combined athletic and academic scholarship for football from St. Cloud State, an NCAA Division II program in Minnesota.
And, little by little, his damaged left leg started coming around. There was no more cast. No more walking boot. No more discomfort.
“Rehabilitation was going real good,” he said. “I was ahead of schedule.”
And then came Feb. 15. The Demons had a big lead over Delavan-Darien in a Southern Lakes Conference at Burlington. Webley was in uniform for the first time in a game that season and coach Steve Berezowitz summoned his forward to ask him a question.
Would he like to get into the game?
A warm reception greeted the comeback kid when he did.
“I wasn’t sure if I was going to play, but I was happy to go out for warmups and stuff,” Webley said. “Toward the end of the game, coach Berezowitz called my name and asked if I wanted to go in and I scored two points on free throws.
“The crowd gave me a standing ovation, which was real cool. It meant a lot just to see how much they showed their support for me. It was a big step in building up my confidence.”
And now the comeback is complete. After finishing out the season on the basketball team — he even started the second half of Burlington’s 63-51 first-round playoff loss Elkhorn — Webley is picking up where he left off last spring in track.
That was apparent Tuesday, when the Demons placed third at the Southern Lakes Conference Relays at Elkhorn. Webley, who made his name in the long jump after placing 13th in that event in the WIAA Division 1 State Meet last June, anchored the winning 4x100 and 4x200 relays.
“We were relatively close in the 4x100 and then Nick got that stick and he was gone,” said Burlington head coach Jason Bousman. “He was not only able to gain at least 10 yards on an individual, but he finished with such strength and confidence.
“Typically when you come back from an injury like that, it’s been my experience as a coach that an athlete will favor it a little. But just his demeanor and mindset, it’s like it never happened. He’s been in such focus with everything that it’s been awesome.”
It was an inspired performance that Bousman thought transformed the Demons’ entire program. Even the 4x400 relay, which finished last, was something to see with Webley trying to rally it from his anchor leg.
“The best quotes in the world when you talk about having the heart of a champion ... it’s great to see them on paper and great to have a discussion about them as a team, but to actually see it happen, I think that’s where the power of his actions took place,” Bousman said.
“The entire program, guys and girls, saw that in him and rallied around him. We didn’t perform real well on that last relay, but at the same time, it wasn’t about that. It was about turning the tide and showing that we were all in. And that he’s all in.”
And now Webley has a chance to transform what could have been a lost senior season into a supreme comeback that he willed himself to achieve.
“I’m extremely happy,” Webley said. “I’m extremely grateful to be given these opportunities I have, to be able to play college football next year and be doing as well as I’m doing in track.
“I’m just going to keep working and hopefully only go up from here.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.