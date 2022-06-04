High school track and field: Williams becomes first Horlick double medalist at state since 2005

T.J. Williams' spring has been a busy one at Horlick High School.

The senior has juggled his time between working towards graduation in the classroom as well as competing with both the baseball and track and field teams.

"I've had to make sacrifices," Williams said. "I have to thank my coaches for allowing me to do both."

The Rebels baseball season ended in the WIAA Division 1 regional final loss to Lake Geneva Badger on May 31. The time between that game ending at the WIAA State Track & Field Championships starting at the Veterans Memorial Stadium at UW-La Crosse might have been the most recovery time Williams has had all season.

He put all of the energy to good use and left nothing in the tank.

Williams finished third in Division 1 Saturday in both the 100 meters, finishing in 11.33 seconds, and the 200 meters, finishing in 22.2 seconds.

In the process, Williams became the first double medal winner for the Horlick boys since Chris Maragos competed in the same events in 2005 — finishing third in the 100 (11.35) and fifth in the 200 (22.85).

In the girls portion of the meet, The Prairie School delivered the only Racine County girls' state medal with a second-place finish in the 4x100-meter relay in Division 3.

Horlick coach Josh Slamka said Williams has come a long way since his freshman year, including getting through the COVID-19 pandemic and returning to the track as a junior.

"When he was a freshman he was an alternate," Slamka said of Williams. "When he was a sophomore it was the pandemic. He's really only been in the program for two years and has made the most of his senior year."

The senior also qualified for state as part of Horlick's 4x400-meter relay with Ayden Graham, Tyler Rush and Reggie Hubbard Jr. The quartet finished 19th (3:34.04).

Williams doesn't know what the future holds for his track and field career. He will be attending Heartland Community College in the fall and joining their baseball program. Should this weekend prove to be his finale as a track competitor, he bows out on a high note.

"I'm just really proud of what T.J. did," Slamka said. "He performed up to his ability. He has taken no shortcuts. He is a great kid."

Hubbard also flew the flag for Horlick at state in the 110 high and 300 intermediate hurdles. The junior finished 17th in the 300 hurdles (41.85) and 23rd in the 110 hurdles (16.35).

"I think Reggie went too hard early in the hurdles," Slamka said. "He was forced onto an alternate leg and then forced to short step back. He will be learning from this experience."

Burlington senior Brad Roe finished in a tie for ninth place in the Division 1 high jump with De Pere senior Milo Rades. Both leapt a height of 6-2. Park's Emmanuel Johnson won the high jump Friday with a leap of 6-9.

Demons sophomore Tommy Teberg finished 11th in the Division 1 100 meters in 11.08, missing out on the final qualifying place to sophomore Anthony Meyers of Sheboygan North by one-hundredth of a second. Teberg also finished 19th in the 200 meters (22.74).

Waterford senior Jack McCormick finished 12th in the Division 1 100 meters (11.09). Sophomore Bryce Ruland competed in the Division 1 discus, but did not register a mark in his first three attempts and did not advance to the finals.

Park senior Carter Sura placed 22nd in the Division 1 3,200 in a personal-record time of 10:04.49.

"(Sura) was in a tough position, but equaled his PR," Park coach Freddy Garcia said. "Qualifying for the state meet is a real good way for him to close out his career."

Case sophomore Larencio Muhammad finished 23th in the Division 1 400 meters (54.39).

St. Catherine’s senior Abel Mulder placed seventh in the Division 2 shot put (50-5¾) and 15th in the discus (125-0). Angels' sophomore Jayvion Hunter finished 11th in the 100 meters (11.13).

Racine Lutheran senior Russell Gentry placed 16th in the Division 2 shot put (39-3½).

In Division 3, Prairie senior Sebby Babu qualified for the 400 meters final and finished seventh in 51.19.

Babu was the anchor for both Prairie relay teams competing at state, alongside seniors Jack Lopez and Jayce Jaramillo and junior Nolan Boerner. They finished ninth in the 4x400 relay (3:34.73) and 13th in the 4x800 relay (8:45.4).

Catholic Central senior Max Robson finished 15th in the Division 3 200 meters (23.74).

For the Prairie girls, senior Camden Perry, juniors Makiyah Thompson and Mya Kennedy and sophomore Sophia Burch became medalists by finishing second in 50.92 seconds. Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs edged out the Hawks for the win by 0.30 seconds in 50.62.

Perry didn't compete at last week's sectional, opting to attend Prairie's graduation ceremony, but the relay was able to qualify for state without her and she was able to compete in the relay at state.

Waterford sophomore Ana Guardiola qualified for the Division 1 100-meter dash final and finished ninth with a time of 12.89.

Case senior Audrey Amaya finished 14th in the Division 1 800 (2:21.31) and was also part of Case's 23rd-place 4x800 relay (10:21.01) with Roselyn Pacheco, Amelia Wiesner and Emilia Altamirano.

Union Grove sophomore Brooklyn Lamers, who medaled at state last year in Division 1 in the 300 low hurdles, finished 20th in a tough field in the event (48.71).

Broncos' junior Monika Berg was 21st in the Division 1 high jump (4-10).

Catholic Central junior Elsie Kmecak finished 11th in the Division 3 3,200 (11:50.54).

Lady Toppers senior Julia Klein was 13th in the Division 3 triple jump (33-4½) and 14th in the Division 3 100 meters (13.1).

