High school track and field: WIAA Division 3 sectional concludes; no new qualifiers

The WIAA Division 3 Princeton Sectional track and field meet, which included Catholic Central, Prairie and Racine Lutheran high schools, was resumed late Friday afternoon after the meet from the previous night went through several lightning delays before it was finally suspended for the night.

Just three events were held Friday and those races resulted in no new Racine County qualifiers for the Division 3 State Track and Field Championships on Thursday in La Crosse.

The closest any entry came was Catholic Central's girls 4x400 relay, which finished fifth and missed qualifying by just 0.49 seconds.

In the final team standings, the Lutheran boys had the best county finish, totaling 30 points to tie Beaver Dam Wayland for seventh place. Prairie tied for 13th (23) and Catholic Central tied for 26th (10).

For the girls, Prairie was 11th with 26 points, Catholic Central was 14th (20) and Lutheran was 33rd (2).

Following are county entries advancing to the Division 3 State Championships, which begin at 11 a.m. Thursday.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL: Junior Julia Klein in the girls high jump; senior Neal McCourt in the boys high jump.