The Burlington High School boys and girls track and field teams each had a double winner and won four events Thursday in a three-team outdoor meet at Delavan-Darien.

The Demons girls had eight top-three finishes, led by double winner Jenna Weis. She won the 100 meters in 13.86 seconds and the 400 meters in 1:05.03, and was also second in the 200 meters in 29.26.

Other winners for the girls were Joy Heeter in the 1,600 in 6:45.14 and Dakota Taylor in the long jump with a leap of 14 feet, 9½ inches.

Others seconds for Burlington were by Ella Preusker in the 800 (2:49.08) and Ella Safar in the high jump (4-6), and finishing third were Tatijana Ninkovic in the 200 (29.68) and Bella Sanfelippo in the triple jump (30-11½).

For the boys, Logan Ryan swept the two hurdle races, winning the 110 high hurdles in 17.41 seconds and the 300 intermediate hurdles in 42.71.

Other winners for the Demons were Casey Dorn in the 1,600 in 5:06.58 and Gabriel Runkel in the long jump at 17-8.

Taking second was Sully Bies in the 3,200 (14:53.94) and taking third was Hayden Kendall in the 200 (24.98).

No team scores were kept.

RACINE LUTHERAN: Junior Joseph Juga and senior Sarah Seils led the Crusaders Thursday at the Doug Johnson Bulldog Invitational indoor meet at West Allis Central.

Juga had three top-four finishes, taking second place in the long jump with a leap of 19-9¾ and taking fourth in the 55-meter high hurdles (9.77) and in the triple jump (36-1¾).

The Lutheran boys’ 4x800 relay of senior Caleb Falaschi, juniors Brady Baranowski and Cameron Mitchell, and sophomore Vincent Marani finished third (10:14.07).

Seils had the only victory for the Crusaders, winning the girls’ 3,200 in 14:47.39 and she also was third in the 1,600 (6:45.33).

The Lutheran boys and girls were both 10th in their respective team standings, the boys scoring 27 points and the girls scoring 20. Brookfield Central (128.5) was the boys’ winner and Waukesha West (133.5) was the girls’ winner.