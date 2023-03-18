Bryce Ruland got Waterford High School’s track and field season off to a flying start Friday.

The junior, fresh off a record-setting championship performance at the Wisconsin High School Powerlifting State Championships two weeks ago, flew the shot put to a record-setting distance at the 28-team Lake Michigan Boys' Invitational at Carthage College in Kenosha.

Ruland, who set the school discus record last season as a sophomore, tossed the shot 61 feet, 5 inches Friday, shattering the Wolverines’ previous mark of 53-2½ set by Brandon Miller in 2013.

“Bryce looks like he's about to have a season that I will never forget,” Waterford coach Jody Johnsrud said. “Bryce has now crushed both our shot and disc records and still has this entire season, plus next year, to improve upon those numbers. He is something very special.”

Ruland set three state records at the state powerlifting meet — total weight lifted (1,565 pounds), squat (562 pounds) and deadlift (650 pounds) — and will only get stronger.

His throw Friday already is longer than last year’s Division 1 winning toss at the WIAA State Championships (59-4) and Ruland could potentially challenge the official state record of 67-6 set by Steve Marcelle of Green Bay Preble in 2005.

Also finishing in the top six for the Wolverines was senior Dwight Chesick, who was fifth in the pole vault (9-0) in his second season on the team.

Ruland wasn’t the only Racine County athlete to fly at the meet Friday.

Senior sprinter Kacey Spranger of Union Grove won the 55 meters in 6.59 seconds; sophomore Sam Matuszek went 11-6 in the pole vault to match the second-best vault, but he was third with more misses; and Broncos senior Noah Moris was sixth in the shot put (45-4).

Horlick senior Reggie Hubbard Jr. was the only other top-six county finisher, taking fourth in the 55 hurdles (8.28).

Union Grove tied Wauconda, Illinois, for ninth with 19 points, Waterford was 11th with 15.5 and Horlick was 20th with five. Kaneland, Illinois, won with 89 points.