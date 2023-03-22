The Waterford High School girls track and field team had another impressive performance Wednesday.

The Wolverines had four event winners and had top-three finishes in nine other events and just missed winning the seven-team Schreiber Classic at New Berlin West.

Waterford totaled 120.5 points, just behind meet winner Port Washington (124.5). Host New Berlin West was a close third (118).

Winners for the Wolverines were junior Ana Guardiola in the 55 meters in 7.44 seconds; junior Emily Tryon in the 55 high hurdles in 10.01; senior Matyson Schaal in the 400 meters in 1:11.73; and sophomore Claire Jastroch in the pole vault at 9 feet.

Schaal led a 1-2 Waterford finish in the 400 as sophomore Akira Hancock took second (1:12.10); junior Natalia Arteaga was part of a 2-3 Wolverines finish in the 800 (Arteaga second in 2:46.59, junior Sydney Norgal third in 2:47.17); and Tryon added a third-place finish in the 200 meters (31.14).

The Wolverines had three second-place relays — the 4x160 relay of senior Isabella Guardiola, sophomore Carlee Shaw, freshman JayLeigh Jackson and Ana Guardiola (1:34.60); the 4x400 relay of senior Bria Rozanski, Schaal, junior Elizabeth Jonietz and Hancock (4:45.62); and the 4x800 relay of sophomore Sydney Younk, freshman Zoe Pomeroy, Norgal and Arteaga (11:13.00).

Also taking third were senior Lisa Busch in the shot put (33-11¾) and Isabella Guardiola in the long jump (14-7).

Medals went to the top three finishers in each event.

“I was proud of our team's finish, scoring over 120 points against solid competition,” Waterford coach Michele Sittig said. “It was also very encouraging to watch our returners step into their leadership roles and our newcomers establish quality baseline performances.”

Waterford boys’ coach Jody Johnsrud rested some of his top athletes in preparation for Saturday’s Case Classic at UW-Parkside, but still had some strong performances Wednesday.

Finishing third and winning medals for the Wolverines were sophomore Soren Ollanketo in the 400 meters (1:01.65), senior Trevor Zabrowski in the 1,600 (5:24.86) and the 4x800 relay of freshmen Gavin Roeglin, Dillon Frahman, Maddox Juergens and junior Brendt Runnells (10:10.40).

The boys finished fifth with 39 points. New Berlin West won the boys title (146.5).

“We used this meet to find out more about some of our younger athletes on the team as we head towards the outdoor season,” Johnsrud said. “We have a good amount of depth in our younger sprinters and we look forward to seeing how they develop and contribute to the team.”