The Waterford and Union Grove high school girls’ track and field teams followed up the performances of their boys’ counterparts from the previous day at the Lake Michigan Invitational with solid ones of their own Saturday.

The Wolverines and Broncos each had a winner in the boys’ portion of the meet, and while neither girls’ team had a winner, each team had five top-six finishes in the girls’ portion of the meet at Carthage College.

Union Grove finished 10th in the 25-team meet with 24.33 points, just ahead of Waterford in 11th (23). Prairie finished 16th (2) and Horlick and Racine Lutheran didn’t score.

The best finishes for a county team were by the Wolverines — sophomore Claire Jastroch finished second in the pole vault with a personal-best leap of 9 feet and junior Ana Guardiola was fourth in the 55 meters in 7.52 seconds.

Waterford’s other top-six finishers were the 4x200 relay of senior Isabella Guardiola, Ana Guardiola, junior Emily Tryon and senior Bria Rozanski (fifth, 1:57.31), senior Lisa Busch in the shot put (sixth, personal-best 32-3½) and the 4x800 relay of sophomore Akira Hancock, freshman Zoe Pomeroy, junior Sydney Norgal and senior Matyson Schaal (sixth, 11:04.89).

Wolverines coach Michele Sittig was pleased with the results.

“Scoring at this meet is always a challenge due to the high level of competition, especially from other states (Illinois, Indiana) who have already completed a full indoor season,” Sittig said. “Our times, heights and distances today provided a solid baseline for this year’s team; our girls did a nice job today.”

The Broncos’ top finishes were fifth places by junior Amanda Polzin in the triple jump (personal-best 32-9½) and freshman Breeya Ketterhagen in the shot put (32-6). Finishing sixth were senior Alyssa Gruber in the 400 meters (1:03.01), junior Brooklyn Lamers in the 55 hurdles (9.63) and freshman Callie Klepp in the long jump (15-7½).

The best finish, and the only scoring athlete, for Prairie was by sophomore Carly Lopez, who was seventh in the 1,600 (5:45.84).

The best finishes for Horlick were 13th by the 4x200 and 4x400 relays, which both included sophomore Trinity Miller.

Lake Central of Indiana won the meet with 131 points. The top Wisconsin team was third-place Mequon Homestead (69).