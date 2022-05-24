High school track and field: TJ Williams shines for Horlick at Union Grove Regional

UNION GROVE — TJ Williams is lightning fast.

The Horlick High School senior won the 100 meters in a blazing 10.86 seconds at Monday’s WIAA Division 1 regional track meet at Union Grove.

In the 200, Williams took second place in 22.39 seconds.

His 100 time was the second-fastest in school history, behind record holder Brandon Stevens, who set it in 2000 (10.66).

Williams helped Horlick take fourth out of eight teams Monday with 88 points.

For Williams, track isn’t even his primary sport.

Right now, he’s playing baseball and running track at the same time.

“TJ is an awesome story, he’s actually primarily a baseball player,” said Horlick coach Josh Slamka. “He loves track, he’s a really fast kid. He’s been running track and playing baseball all season. He goes from track practice to baseball practice, and he runs meets when he can. He’s been a top-five sprinter in the state all season.”

“I don’t know if any individual has ever won athlete of the year in the same season for two sports, but it’s possible with him.”

Williams is looking to make his first state track and field appearance in any event.

Williams, Ayden Graham, Reggie Hubbard and Tyler Rush took third in the 1,600 relay to qualify for sectionals, and Racine Case (Larencio Muhammad, Austin Buckli, Latrell Herrington, John Merril) took fourth to join Horlick at sectionals.

The top four finishers in each event advanced to sectionals Thursday.

Hubbard, a junior, won both the 110 hurdles (16.15) and 300 hurdles (41.75) Monday night.

Case took fifth, Park was sixth and Union Grove seventh.

Westosha Central won the regional championship for the boys with 158 points, and Kenosha Bradford took second with 150.

Indian Trail was third with 123 points.

In the 400 relay, Racine Case’s team of Amarion Bridges, Jacob Haughton, Herrington and Buckli qualified for sectionals by taking second (45.14), just a little more than one second behind champion Bradford.

Buckli, Muhammad, Bridges and Lincoln Myer also took second in the 800 relay.

In the high jump, Park’s Emmanuel Johnson took second with a leap of 6-0, which tied with the regional champion.

Zamarion Dyess of Horlick also jumped a 6-0, good for third.

Blake Fletcher of Horlick also advanced in both the shot put and discus.

Though the Indian Trails girls ran away with the regional title, the Union Grove girls put up a nice showing on their home track.

The Broncos scored 106 points, good for third place, behind second-place Westosha Central’s 119.

Racine Case was fourth with 83 points.

Park and Horlick finished seventh and eighth with minimal points.

Sophomore Brooklyn Lamers was a big reason behind the Grove’s success, as she won the 300 hurdles in 47.96 seconds and took second in the 110 hurdles with a 16.23.

“My 100 is a personal best,” Lamers said Monday after her 300 hurdles race. “On Sunday, I changed my blocks. I tried something completely different. I’m always off a little bit too slow, but I was able to start a little bit faster, so it helped.”

“I want to finish off strong and PR in the 300. I hope I can make it to state. I made it to state last year as a freshman, so it’s my whole goal to make it back and do better.”

Lamers also won a regional title as part of the 1,600 relay squad with Ashley Lamers, Abby Puckett and Alyssa Gruber (4:11.96).

Union Grove boasted more regional champions in the 3,200 run (Riley Kayler, 12:01.00) and the 3,200 relay (A. Lamers, Riley Kayler, Ava Mars, Lindsay Calouette, 10:36.43).

Case senior Audrey Amaya had a big night, winning the 800 run with a time of 2:23.38 and capturing the 1,600 run regional crown with a 5:31.26.

Horlick’s Jessica Felix qualified for sectionals in the 800, and Case’s Roselyn Pacheco will be moving on in the 1,600 run.

Case advanced in the 400 and 800 relays.

The Grove’s Adelle Polzin qualified for sectionals in the pole vault and triple jump events.

Ashley Lamers also qualified for the Grove in the pole vault. Monika Berg made it for Union Grove in the high jump.

Racine County’s representatives in the throwing events will be the Grove’s Faith Smith, who took second in the shot put, and Union Grove’s Morgan Feuker, who took fourth in discus.

