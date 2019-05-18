Evan Schuster and the St. Catherine’s High School track and field team couldn’t have asked for a better way to start their road to the state tournament.
Even if that meant pushing prom to the side for a couple of hours.
At the WIAA Division 2 West Allis Central/Hale Regional Saturday, hosted at the West Allis Sports Complex, Schuster won three events and qualified for sectionals, along with Guy Van Dis and Aundre Hale.
Schuster won the 200 meters (21.85), the 400 (49.88) and the long jump (20-02). Van Dis was also a regional champion, winning the discus (137-07) and the shot put (45-02). Hale qualified in the triple jump (37), shot put (40-09) and the discus (118-09).
“Evan ran very well today,” St. Catherine’s coach Tom Scheller said. “We didn’t have any girls compete unfortunately, but we did well with the kids we brought up so I was pleased.”
St. Catherine’s finished fifth overall with 68 points. Shoreland Lutheran won the regional at 157.5. The Angels will compete at the Wisconsin Lutheran Sectional on Thursday.
The Division 3 competition, which was also hosted at West Allis Athletic Complex due to an inability to find a venue for two regionals involving those schools on the scheduled date of May 20, saw more Racine County athletes qualify for sectionals.
Catholic Central had success from both its boys and girls teams.
The 4x200 relay team of Nick Aldrich, Anthony Ricci, Gabe Stich and Payton Meinholz won and qualified for sectionals in 1:35.83.
Other boys sectional qualifiers included: Aldrich, 100 meter, 4th (11.47); Sam Henderson, 3200, 2nd, (10:14.46); Neal McCourt, high jump, 2nd, (5-08); Reid Muellenbach, high jump and long jump, 4th in both, (5-06 and 18-04).
For the girls, Maddy VonRabenau won the 400 (1:05.29), Morgan Ramsey won the 1600 (5:46.99), Elizabeth Klein won the high jump (4-10), the 4x100 and 4x200 team of Keira Hood-Miles, Emma Klein, Julia Klein and Elizabeth Klein won (53.72 and 1:54.17), and the 4x400 team of VonRabenau, Hood-Miles, Ramsey and Ellie Nevin won in 4:30.18.
Catholic Central’s boys team was fifth with 64 points and the girls were second at 119.
Racine Lutheran also had several sectional qualifiers.
For the boys, Alex Schulz was second in the shot put (39-10½), David Voss was third in the shot put and discus (39-3 and 110-8), Nathan Zawicki was third in the high hurdles (17.41), and Joshua Hess was third in the 100 (11.24) and second in the 200 (23.28). The 4x100 team of Nathan Zawicki, Nolan Kraus, Jaylen Houston and Tyler Tenner was fourth (46.14) and the 4x200 team of Kraus, Houston, Tenner and James Wilson was second (1:35.54).
“I really want to give credit to Josh Hess because he made a commitment to this team despite all the events with prom happening,” Racine Lutheran coach Paul Tuskowski said. “He went out there and gave it his all and came away with a bunch of sectional qualifying spots; I’m very happy for him.”
For the girls, Kendra Joubert was fourth in the 100 hurdles (19.06), Marina Contreras was fourth in the high jump (4-04) and Camille Juga was fourth in the triple jump (26-09). The 4x100 team of Talia Riley, Jayden Davis, Joubert and Contreras took fourth (1:00.91), while the 4x200 team of Davis, Contreras, Paige Webster and Caroline Strande took third (2:04.86).
The Crusaders’ boys and girls teams both finished fourth at 80 and 52 points respectively.
Prairie’s boys and girls teams had the most success out of Racine County’s Division 3 schools.
For the boys, Jack Polzin won the high jump (5-10) and Quinton Stafford won the triple jump (41-05¼). Kyle Kane was second in the 300 hurdles (44.70), Frances Quattrone was second in the 400 (52.14), Kadin Purath was third in the 800 (2:13.31), Vincent Guardiola was fourth in the 3200 (10:25.46), and Stafford was second in the long jump (20-05½). Prairie also qualified its 4x400 team (Purath, Stephe’n Mcgraveyl-Tate, Sebby Babu and Jack Lopez), which finished in fourth at 3:54.12, as well as its 4x800 team (Purath, Babu, Lopez and Steve Savas), which took second in 9:14.04.
For the girls, Marielle Banco won the 800 (2:37.69) and was second in the 1600 (5:47.35), Katie Jester was second in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles (17.89, 56.11) and Caroline Ulrich was second in the 3200 (13:20.88). The 4x400 team of Jester, Ulrich, Paris Liu and Ellie Batten finished second in 4:56.25.
Prairie’s boys team finished second overall at 108 points and the girls were third at 69. Living Word Lutheran won the boys and girls competitions at 173 and 161 points respectively.
All Division 3 qualifiers from this competition will compete Thursday at the Princeton Sectional.
Baseball
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 3-8, DOMINICAN 2-1: The Hilltoppers swept a Metro Classic Conference doubleheader at Beaumont Field after riding out thunderstorms in the morning.
In game one, which went five innings, Chas Miles went 2 for 2 with two RBIs, two stolen bases and a run scored. He also pitched 2⅔ scoreless innings, allowed one hit and struck out one. The Hilltoppers (10-8, 8-6 MCC) scored all of their runs in the first inning.
In game two, Catholic Central’s offense came to life. Miles went 2 for 2 with an RBI double and two runs scored. The Hilltoppers combined for eight runs on six hits. Miles and Sam Phillips limited Dominican to one run on three hits in five innings.
