High school track and field roundup: Williams, Hubbard Jr. power Horlick boys team to state

T.J. Williams and Reggie Hubbard Jr. punched their tickets to WIAA State Track and Field Championships on Thursday.

In fact, they'll be keeping themselves quite busy once they participate at state on June 3 and 4 at UW-La Crosse.

The Horlick High School athletes each qualified for three events for state and each won an event at the WIAA Division 1 South Milwaukee Sectional.

Williams and Hubbard, along with Jorge Sarabia and Ayden Graham, were part of Horlick's 4x400-meter relay that won in 3:28.2. Sarabia was a late replacement for an injured Tyler Rush. Williams' anchor leg pushed the Rebels from fourth to first place.

"(Williams) is incredible," Horlick coach Josh Slamka said. "There are times when he has four-plus games a week for baseball, has baseball practice and still competes at track."

Williams won the 200 meters in a personal record time of 22.00 seconds. The senior also advanced to state by finishing second in the 100 meters in 10.97 seconds, losing out on his third event win to Kenosha Bradford/Reuther's Michael Deluca (10.93) by four-hundredths of a second.

Hubbard Jr. won the 300 intermediate hurdles in 40.71 and also qualified for state in the 110 high hurdles by finishing second in a personal record time of 15.35.

"Reggie is still only a junior," Slamka said. "This season he has picked right up where he left off last season. (Williams and Hubbard) are both firing on all cylinders."

Emmanuel Johnson soared to give the Park boys its highest result. The Panthers junior won the high jump with a leap of 6-4.

Carter Sura will be joining Johnson at state. The Park senior finished third in the 3,200 in a personal record time of 10:04.2.

Larencio Muhammad will be flying the flag for the Case boys at state. The sophomore was the lone member of the Eagles to advance to state and did so with a third-place finish in the 400 meters in a personal record time of 53.11.

Muskego led all boys teams with 115 points. Horlick was sixth (59), Park was 11th (23), Case was 12th (21) and Union Grove tied Milwaukee Ronald Reagan for 15th (2).

The Union Grove girls team advanced five to state.

Sophomore Brooklyn Lamers, a state qualifier last year, qualified for state in two events. She finished third in the 300 low hurdles (49.0) and was the anchor for the second-place 4x400 relay (4:07.0) that also featured Abby Puckett, Alyssa Gruber and Ashley Lamers.

Monika Berg advanced to state by taking third in the high jump (5-0).

Audrey Amaya propelled the Case girls by qualifying for state in two events.

The senior finished third in the 800 (2:22.61) and was the anchor for the Eagles' third-place 4x800 relay (10:09.77) that also featured Roselyn Pacheco, Emilia Altamirano and Amelia Wiesner.

Muskego led all girls teams with 154 points. Union Grove was sixth (44), Case was eighth (29), Horlick and Park finished tied for 15th (1).

DIVISION 1 SUN PRAIRIE SECTIONAL: Carter Maffet continued to shine for the Waterford boys at the WIAA Division 1 Sun Prairie Sectional Thursday.

The meet was delayed two hours by rain, but that didn't seem to affect the junior as he advanced to state by winning three events.

Maffet won the 110-meter high hurdles in 15.27 seconds, the 200 meters in 23.15 and also ran the second leg of the Wolverines' 4x100 relay that won in 43.65. Freshman Noah White, sophomore Sutton Keller and senior Jack McCormick also ran on the relay.

Sun Prairie also was timed in 43.65 and was just a couple thousandths of a second behind Waterford.

Sophomore Bryce Ruland continued to dominate in the discus, winning the event with a throw of 171 feet to advance to state.

McCormick also advanced to state with a second-place finish in the 100 meters (11.41).

Wolverines coach Jody Johnsrud was especially impressed with the performance of McCormick.

"Jack has been one of the strongest closers I've seen in a while," Johnsrud said. "In both his 100-meter dash and his anchor leg of the 4x100-meter relay, he had come from behind finishes.

"After a two-hour rain delay, the boys came out tonight and did what they were here to do."

Waterford sophomore Trever Buchanan ran a personal-best 4:35.73 in the 1,600, but fell just short of qualifying for state by finishing fourth.

The Burlington boys will be represented by Brad Roe and Tommy Teberg at state.

Roe won the high jump with a leap of 6-1 and Teberg finished third in the 200 meters (23.44).

Sun Prairie led all boys teams with 117 points. Waterford tied for sixth (53) with Elkhorn and Burlington was 10th (39).

The girls' side of the sectional concluded with only one county athlete advancing to state.

Waterford sophomore Ana Guardiola finished second in the 100 meters in 12.77.

Mukwonago led all girls teams with 150 points. Waterford tied Madison LaFollette for 11th (30) and Burlington was 14th (13).

Editor's Note. Racine Lutheran and St. Catherine's at the WIAA Division 2 Waupun Sectional and Catholic Central and Prairie at the WIAA Division 3 Deerfield Sectional were both postponed on Thursday because of rain and are expected to run to completion today.

