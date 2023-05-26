Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Emmanuel Johnson entered his senior year with the Park High School track and field team as the reigning state champion in the high jump.

He went from an athlete that had never competed in track & field heading into his sophomore season to one that finished second that year at state in the high jump, to winning a jump-off for the state title as a junior against Waukesha South's Tyran Cook.

The defense of his crown has looked stout all season, highlighted by setting a school and county record with a leap of 6 feet, 10¼ inches to win the event at the Racine County Invitational on April 27. That jump is the best in the state this spring.

Johnson's next step will be to take the high jump crown once again after advancing to state with a win in the high jump at Thursday's WIAA Division 1 Oak Creek Sectional.

Johnson won the high jump with a leap of 6-4 to finish ahead of Greenfield's Brayden Ziarek (6-1) and Milwaukee Ronald Reagan's Christopher Thompson (6-0).

If that wasn't enough, Johnson qualified for state in a second event, leading an all-Racine County trifecta in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles with a victory in 41.46 seconds, ahead of Park senior Tre Carothers (41.89) and Horlick senior Reggie Hubbard Jr. (41.93).

The top three finishers in each event at the state's Division 1 sectionals qualify for the state meet. Once all sectionals are tallied, the top eight from all individual and relay events will also qualify for state.

Park's contingent heading to the state meet at La Crosse will include junior Gavin Leo after he took third in the shot put (47-9½).

Case won the 4x100 relay in 43.50 with Latrell Herrington, Lincoln Myer, Michael King and Jacob Haughton. Haughton set a personal best and finished second in the long jump (22-5) ahead of Myer (20-8½) in third.

Larencio Muhammad was third in the 400 meters (51.82).

Underclassmen shined for Horlick in distance events. Landon Franke won the 3,200 in 10:09.47 to become the first Horlick freshman to advance to state since Mike Herlihy in 1999. Both Franke and Herlihy qualified for the 3,200. Additionally, sophomore Giovanni Maccanelli advanced to state by taking third in the 1,600 (4:40.49).

"We don't see freshman qualify for state too often," Horlick coach Josh Slamka said. "(Franke) has done the mile and two-mile. This was the first race where he really got to test his abilities. It's really exciting to see."

Hubbard qualified for both hurdles events at state, also taking third in the 110 high hurdles (15.76).

Union Grove's Kacey Spranger won the 100 meters in 11.01 seconds, ahead of Park's Darrell Price (11.20) in third. Price followed up with a win in the 200 meters in 22.63, ahead of Spranger (22.65) in second and Union Grove's Jayden West (23.18) in third.

The Union Grove girls advanced a pair of relays from the sectional, including a win in the 4x400 relay in 4:10.49 with Alyssa Gruber, Riley Kayler, Ashley Lamers and Brooklyn Lamers.

Ashley Lamers was also part of the third-place 4x800 relay (10:04.92) with Alyssa Simpson, Nadia Konesko and Jenna James.

Brooklyn Lamers was second in the 100 high hurdles (16.36) and third in the 300 low hurdles (48.08). Kayler took second in the 1,600 (5:22.41).

"We are very proud of all of our athletes that completed tonight," Union Grove coach Nick Ambrose said. "They fought through some chilly and windy weather and ran some great times."

The Case and Horlick girls will each have a representative at state. Case senior Amelia Wiesner finished third in the 3,200 (11:49.87) and Horlick junior Mary Weisensel was third in the 200 meters (27.32).

DIVISION 1 MUKWONAGO SECTIONAL: Waterford junior Bryce Ruland advanced to state in two events at Thursday's Mukwonago Sectional.

Ruland won the discus (202-4) handily — the next closest competitor at the sectional was Mukwonago's Ethan Willmann (147-4½). Ruland also finished second in the shot put (53-5¼) behind Mukwonago's Nathan Roy (60-0).

Ruland will be joined at state by junior Trever Buchanan, who set a personal best time and won the 800 meters in 1:59.97.

Ruland's school-record throw of 210-8 at Monday's regional is not only the best in the state this spring, it's the best in the nation among boys athletes, according to a tweet Wednesday by Waterford Union schools' superintendent Luke Francois.

The Waterford girls team saw two qualify with Ana Guardiola winning the 100 meters in 12.49 and Claire Jastroch breaking her own school record and taking third in the pole vault (10-3).

"Our girls did a tremendous job tonight in a tough Division 1 sectional," Waterford girls coach Michele Sittig said. "It was awesome to watch (Jastroch) achieve a personal best despite the pressure of high level competition in the pole vault. We can’t wait to watch her experience competition at the state level for the first time.

"Overall, our coaching staff was very pleased with how our program competed tonight."

Burlington advanced two to the state meet. Junior Tommy Teberg was third in the 100 meters (11.25) and sophomore Jenna Weis was third in the 400 meters (1:00.50).

DIVISION 2 VINCENT SECTIONAL: Senior Abel Mulder and junior Jayvion Hunter each qualified in two events as St. Catherine's advanced five entries to the WIAA State Meet from the WIAA Division 2 Milwaukee Vincent Sectional on Thursday.

Mulder won the discus with a throw of 153-10 and was second in the shot put (51-2¼), missing first place by one foot to Catholic Memorial's Donovan Harbour (51-3¼).

Hunter took second in the 200 meters (22.23) and anchored St. Catherine's second-place 4x100 relay (44.15) that also included juniors Isaiah Thomas, Christian Cervantes and Jaelen King.

Sophomore thrower Caylene Von-Schilling Worth qualified for state by taking fourth in the girls shot put (34-10½).

DIVISION 3 HORICON SECTIONAL: Sophomore Emma Bond made history for Catholic Central as she advanced to state from Thursday's Division 3 Horicon Sectional.

Bond finished fourth in the 1,600 in 5:19.13, breaking the school record of 5:31.94 set earlier this season by senior Elsie Kmecak.

The Prairie girls advanced two entries to state. Sophomore Carly Lopez finished second in the 800 (2:20.31) and the Hawks quartet of junior Ava Collier-White, freshman Amiyah Galica and seniors Mya Kennedy and Makiyah Thompson took fourth in the 4x100 relay (51.54).