High school track and field: County athletes off to strong start in season-opening meets

Going against athletes who have already been competing for a couple weeks, Waterford High School senior Isabelle Sheeley had a pretty good showing with the highest finish of any Racine County athlete at the Lake Michigan Invitational indoor track and field meet Friday at Carthage College in Kenosha.

The Wolverines, Union Grove, Prairie and Racine Lutheran opened their seasons in the meet.

Sheeley finished fifth in the pole vault with a height of 7 feet, 6 inches, three feet behind winner Gwen Schilling (10-6) of team champion Lake Central (St. John, Ind.). Sheeley also was seventh in the 55 meter high hurdles in 10.34 seconds.

Waterford’s 4x800 relay of freshman Akira Hancock, sophomore Natalia Arteaga and juniors Matyson Schaal and Mikayla Datka also was seventh (11:04.88).

The top eight in each event earned team points. The Wolverines scored eight points and finished 15th in the 26-team field.

Senior Camden Perry scored all the points for Prairie, taking seventh in the 55 meters (7.74) and eight in the long jump (15-4½).

Union Grove and Prairie each totaled three points and tied for 18th. Juniors Monika Berg (high jump, 4-7) and Riley Kayler (1,600, 5:42.24), and sophomore Alyssa Gruber (400 meters, 1:05.16), each finished eighth.

Seven of the top 10 teams in the meet were from outside Wisconsin and Lake Central totaled 149 points, well ahead of runner-up Libertyville, Ill. (57.5).

Lutheran senior Kirsten Habeck set a personal record in the shot put with a toss of 20-4.

EAGLE SEASON OPENER: Thursday, in the first indoor track and field meet for Racine County schools, three Horlick boys, two Case girls and one Park boy won events in the meet hosted by Case in the Petretti Fieldhouse at UW-Parkside in Somers.

Team scores were not kept.

Reggie Hubbard Jr. started the boys’ victory run for the Rebels by winning the 55-meter hurdles in 8.56 seconds, just 0.01 seconds ahead of runner-up Quinn Greer of Elkhorn (8.57).

T.J. Williams had an impressive victory in the 55 meters, winning the race by a tenth of a second ahead of Dilan Williamson of Kenosha Bradford (6.65), and Blake Fletcher won the shot put with a toss of 49 feet, 1 inch, just 1½ inches ahead of runner-up Chad Schuster of Franklin (48-11½).

For the Case girls, Audrey Amaya, last fall’s cross country sectional champion and a top-30 finisher at state, dominated the 800 meters, winning in 2:26.31, more than 16 seconds ahead of runner-up Hannah Ross of Franklin (2:42.99).

Roselyn Pacheco had a much closer race in the 1,600 meters, which she won in 5:52.46. Pacheco was just 0.06 seconds ahead of runner-up Madison Stackhouse of Franklin (5:52.52).

Also for the Eagles, Aleyna Davis was third in the 200 meters (29.98), the 4x200 relay of Davis, Amaya, Paige Gulbrandson and Olyvia Metoyer was third in 2:04.24 and Amelia Wiesner was fourth in the 1,600 (5:56.20).

Park’s Emmanuel Johnson, last year’s Division 1 state runner-up in the boys high jump, matched his state finish with a leap of 6-6. His leap was eight inches better than runners-up Cedrick Moore Jr. of Horlick and Josh Leger of Elkhorn (5-10).

Other top-four finishes among county athletes were third places by Darrell Price of Park in the boys long jump (19-0) and Abel Mulder of St. Catherine’s in the boys shot put (45-1), and fourth place by Daryiah Johnson of St. Catherine’s in the girls 55 meters (7.93).

