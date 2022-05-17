High school track and field: Catholic Central girls the way at MCC Championships

The Catholic Central High School girls track and field team was in top form at the Metro Classic Conference Championships Tuesday at Greendale.

The Lady Toppers won five events to finish ahead of host Martin Luther in the team competition. Catholic Central won the girls meet with 140.5 points, well ahead of the runner-up Spartans (119). Prairie finished sixth (65), Racine Lutheran was seventh (38) and St. Catherine's was ninth (5).

Julia Klein won two individual events for the Lady Toppers. The senior won the 200 meters in 27.71 seconds and won the high jump with a leap of 4 feet, 10 inches. Klein also finished second in the 100 meters (13.36).

Morgan Ramsey was part of two winning relay teams for Catholic Central. Ramsey won the 4x400 relay with Allegra Kayser, Eva Lynch and Maddy Von Rabenau (4:32.91) and the 4x800 relay with Bernadette Frisch, Summer Peterson and Emma Bond (11:24.85).

Ramsey also finished third in the 800 (2:37.04).

Defending state Division 3 cross country champion Elsie Kmecak won the 3,200 (12:31.1) ahead of her teammate Anastassya Murphy in second (12:39.78), and Kmecak was second in the 1,600 (5:45.17).

For Prairie, Makiyah Thompson, Sophia Burch, Isabelle Baumgardt and Camden Perry provided a victory in the 4x200 relay (1:56.54). Thompson, Burch, Perry and Mya Kennedy placed third in the 4x100 relay (54.76) and Thompson was third in the 100 meters (13.41).

Carly Lopez finished second in both the 400 (1:04.9) and the 800 (2:36.02) and helped the Hawks' 4x400 relay of Bridget Cafferty, Abigail Lopez, Carly Lopez and Saniah Pugh take second (4:46.04). Abigail Lopez also finished third in the 400 dash (1:05.0).

Justyce Nelson gave Lutheran its lone event win as she won the discus with a personal record throw of 84-7. She was also fourth in the shot put (29-11).

"The Crusaders were led by strong performances from our senior throwers with big personal records set by Justyce Nelson in the discus and Russell Gentry in the shot put," Crusaders coach Paul Tuskowski said. "Both have put in hard work all season and the determination is paying off."

The Crusaders finished second in the 4x800 relay with Mabel Beversdorf, Cadence Gulan, Madison Niermann and Sarah Seils finishing in 12:05.37, 1.5 seconds from the school record.

In the boys' portion of the meet, Sebby Babu won three events for Prairie.

Babu won the 400 meters (51.98) and also helped two relays to victories. Babu, Jack Lopez, Jayce Jaramillo and JP Jorgenson won the 4x800 relay (8:52.92) and Babu, Lopez, Jaramillo and Nolan Boerner won the 4x400 relay (3:36.3). Boerner finished second in the 800 (2:13.94).

Abel Mulder won two events for St. Catherine's. The junior won the discus (134-3) and the shot put (48-4¼).

The Angels also got two second-place finishes by Jayvion Hunter in the 100 meters (11.55) and 200 meters (23.67).

Gentry took third in the shot put for the Crusaders with a personal-record toss of 42-2.

Martin Luther won the boys team title with 172 points ahead of Shoreland Lutheran in second (139.5). Prairie was fifth (68.5), St. Catherine's was sixth (49), Racine Lutheran was eighth (31) and Catholic Central was ninth (17).

SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS: Carter Maffet flexed his muscles and continued his record-setting ways for the Waterford boys at the Southern Lakes Conference Championships Tuesday at Union Grove.

The junior medaled in four events and set two school records to boost the Wolverines to a fourth-place finish in the team standings.

Maffet, who broke a 36-year-old school record in the 200 meters at the Demon Invitational on May 6, broke one record nearly two decades old and a second that has stood for 27 years.

Maffet won the 110-meter high hurdles in a time of 14.82 seconds, breaking the previous record of 14.84 set in 2003 by Ryan Massman. Maffet was then a member of the 4x100 relay with Noah White, Sutton Keller and Jack McCormick that won in a school-record time of 43.76. The previous record of 43.94 was set in 1995 by the team of Alex Guardiola, Joe Klein, Matt Frances and Tom Poznanski.

Maffet also won the 200 meters in 22.59 and finished his day by taking second in the long jump (20-1¼). McCormick followed his win in the relay by finishing second in the 100 meters (11.24).

Bryce Ruland won the discus with a throw of 176-1, just five inches off the school record he set earlier this season, and Trever Buchanan was second in the 3,200 (10:39.21).

"It was an unbelievable record setting night," Waterford coach Jody Johnsrud said. "It was an outstanding night all around by the boys team. I'm really excited to see what happens in the coming weeks heading towards the WIAA State Meet."

Tommy Teberg led the way for the Burlington boys. Teberg won the 100 meters in 11.23, finished second in the 200 meters in 22.91 and was third in the triple jump with a personal-record leap of 40-3.

Brad Roe won the high jump at 6-2 and Phillip Northrop won the pole vault in a personal-record 11-6.

Logan Ryan rounded out medalists for Burlington with third-place finishes in the 110 high hurdles (16.43) and 300 intermediate hurdles (41.91).

Lake Geneva Badger won the boys team competition with 149.5 points ahead of Elkhorn in second (132). Waterford was fourth (107), Burlington was fifth (98) and Union Grove was seventh (20.5).

In the girls' portion of the meet, Brooklyn Lamers won three events for Union Grove.

Lamers won the 100-meter high hurdles in 16.78 seconds and later won the 300 low hurdles in 48.76. The sophomore then won as the anchor of the Broncos' 4x400 relay, following Abby Puckett, Riley Kayler and Ashley Lamers. The four finished in 4:15.4.

Ashley Lamers and Kayler also won as part of the 4x800 relay team with Lindsey Calouette and Ava Mars (10:27.77).

Junior Monika Berg placed second in the high jump for Union Grove, leaping a personal-record height of 4-10.

The Waterford girls missed out on first place in the team standings by half a point to Lake Geneva Badger, but the Wolverines produced more than their share of medalists on the day.

"I was extremely proud of how the girls executed," Waterford coach Michele Sittig said. "Unfortunately, we fell half a point short of victory, but it was not for lack of effort. While it was heartbreaking to come so close and fall just short of a first-place finish, we left it all on the track and exceeded expectations."

Natalia Arteaga finished second in the 800 (2:35.11) and 1,600 (5:51.89).

Ana Guardiola was second in the 100 meters (12.84), third in the 200 meters (27.3) and second as the anchor of the 4x100 relay with Isabella Guardiola, Chloe Werner and Rachel Roth (51.74).

Waterford was also second in the 4x800 relay (10:45.92) with Akira Hancock, Sydney Younk, Lucy Younk and Matyson Schaal. Hancock finished third in the 800 in a personal-best 2:36.47 and Schaal finished third as part of the 4x400 relay with Skyler Harris, Elizabeth Jonietz and Bria Rozanski (4:24.61).

Emily Tryon finished second in the 100 high hurdles in a personal-best 17.45 and finished third in the 300 low hurdles (51.1).

Lisa Busch was second in the shot put (32-½) and Brooke Ruland was second in the discus with a personal-best throw of 105-6. Isabelle Sheeley was third with a personal-best 9-0 in the pole vault.

Freshman Jenna Weis led the Burlington girls with its top individual performance, taking second in the pole vault with a personal-record height of 9-0.

Aleah Reesman finished third for the Demons in the 400 meters in a personal-best 1:02.04.

Badger totaled 144.5 points in the team standings, just ahead of Waterford in second place (144). Union Grove was fifth (82) and Burlington was sixth (57.5).

"I was especially proud of our seniors tonight who deserve recognition for their leadership," Sittig said. "Our underclassmen are blessed to have Rachel Roth, Brooke Ruland, Isabelle Sheeley, Chloe Werner and Megan Bolda as their senior teammates. These ladies were undoubtedly a key component of our team's finish tonight."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0