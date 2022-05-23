High school track and field: Catholic Central girls dominant at WIAA Division 3 Palmyra-Eagle Regional

The Catholic Central High School girls track and field team was in dominant form at the WIAA Division 3 Palmyra-Eagle Regional on Monday at Palmyra.

The Lady Toppers won seven events and advanced 14 individuals to Thursday's Deerfield Sectional at Cambridge.

The top four finishers in each event advance to the sectional.

Catholic Central finished 1-2-3 in the high jump: Julia Klein won with a height of 5 feet, 1 inch, Katie Walkington was second (4-8) and Maddy Von Rabenau was third (4-6).

Klein led another 1-2-3 finish for Catholic Central in the triple jump with a winning leap of 33-2, ahead of Eva Lynch in second (30-7) and Stephanie Jabrial in third (30-6½). Klein won the 200 meters in 28.18, ahead of freshman teammate Allegra Kayser in fourth (29.7). Klein also finished second in the 100 meters (13.38).

Kayser and Von Rabenau were part of the 4x400 relay that won in 4:25.28, with Lynch and Morgan Ramsey. Von Rabenau also finished second in the 400 meters (1:04.18) and Ramsey finished second in the 800 (2:35.1).

The Lady Toppers finished 1-2-3 in the shot put: Kayla Loos won at 31-2½, Tenley Loos was second (27-6½) and Myah Ramsey was third (27-1).

Walkington finished second in the 100 high hurdles (21.04) and finished third as part of the 4x100 relay (57.05) and 4x200 relay (2:02.33). Jayden Garratt, Jabrial and Kayser were on the 4x100 relay and Jabrial, Garratt and Lynch were part of the 4x200 relay.

Myah Ramsey won the discus at 82-9, ahead of junior teammate Kayla Loos in second (78-5).

Catholic Central won the 4x800 relay in 11:00.77, with Ramsey, Bernadette Frisch, Anastassya Murphy and Elsie Kmecak. Murphy finished second in the 3,200 (12:52.48) ahead of teammates Kmecak in third (13:09.11) and Emma Bond in fourth (13:40.98). Frisch was third in the 300 low hurdles (58.95) ahead of teammate Clara Henderson in fourth (1:03.98).

The Prairie girls were led by Makiyah Thompson, who won the 100 meters in 13.31, ahead of teammate Camden Perry in fourth (14.17).

Thompson and Perry were also part of the winning 4x100 relay (53.79) and 4x200 relay (1:53.27). Sophia Burch and Ava Collier-White ran on the 4x100 relay, and Burch and Isabelle Baumgardt ran on the 4x200 relay. Burch finished second (28.89) in the 200 meters ahead of Collier-White in third (29.65).

Carly Lopez won the 800 in 2:28.91 and Abigail Lopez won the 400 meters in 1:03.86, ahead of teammate Bridget Cafferty in third (1:07.90). Both Lopez girls were part of the second-place 4x400 relay (4:27.44) with Baumgardt and Cafferty.

Mya Kennedy finished second in the long jump (15-3) ahead of teammate Perry in third (15-0).

Catholic Central won the girls meet with 216 points at the 11-team regional, exactly double the points scored by runner-up Prairie (108).

In the boys portion of the meet, Prairie led county boys teams, going 1-2-3 in the 400 meters with Sebby Babu winning in 52.44, Jack Lopez taking second (53.26) and Jayce Jaramillo finishing third (55.2).

Babu, Lopez and Jaramillo won the 4x400 relay in 3:34.87 with Nolan Boerner. Those four then followed with a victory in the 4x800 relay in 9:30.8. Boerner added a second-place finish in the 800 (2:10.48).

The Hawks advanced three to sectionals in the 1,600: JP Jorgenson won in 5:12.5, William Schaefer was second (5:21.3) and Mason Santalucia was fourth (5:23.3).

Asanjai Hunter won the long jump (19-3½) and finished second in the 100 meters (11.6). Hunter was also part of Prairie's third placed 4x100 relay (48.56) team with Gavin Chadwick, Joseph Scumaci and David Monson.

Ashe Oglesby finished third in the high jump (5-6). Prairie finished fourth in the 4x200 relay (1:44.65) with Chadwick, Scumaci, Arjun Kumar and Hemingway Fletcher. Kumar also was fourth in the shot put (35-10).

Senior Max Robson led the Catholic Central boys by finishing second in the 200 meters (23.83).

Catholic Central finished third in the 4x200 relay (1:41.86) with Riley Sullivan, Irving Lagunas, Dylan Schlesner and Mattias Murphy. Sullivan, Lagunas and Schlesner also finished fourth in the 4x400 relay (3:53.39) with Mason Zens. Lagunas was fourth in the discus (99-1).

Palmyra-Eagle won the 11-team boys meet with 151 points. Prairie was second (129) and Catholic Central took fourth (59).

MUKWONAGO REGIONAL: The Waterford girls advanced 13 athletes to Thursday's Sun Prairie Sectional after the WIAA Division 1 Mukwonago Regional Monday at Mukwonago High School.

The top four finishers in each event advance to the sectional.

Ana Guardiola won the 100 meters in 12.57 and finished second in the 4x100 relay (51.4) with Isabella Guardiola, Chloe Werner and Rachel Roth. Roth finished fourth in the 200 meters (personal-best 27.56).

Lisa Busch and Brooke Ruland each advanced to sectionals in the discus. Busch won with a personal-best distance of 109-9 and Ruland was third (102-4).

Isabelle Sheeley finished second in the 100 high hurdles (personal-best 16.90) and teammate Emily Tyron finished right behind her in third (personal-best 17.28). Sheeley also was fourth in the pole vault (8-6).

Sophomore Natalia Arteaga finished fourth in the 800 (personal-best 2:34.35) and also finished fourth in the 4x800 relay (10:39.48) with Akira Hancock, Sydney Younk and Matyson Schaal. Mikayla Datka was fourth in the 1,600 (5:56.17).

Aleah Reesman led the way for the Burlington girls.

Reesman finished second in the 400 meters in a personal-best 1:01.45. The sophomore then finished second in the 4x400 relay (4:15.4) with Anika Preusker, Marlee Nichols and Jenna Weis.

Preusker and teammate Ella Safar tied for third in the high jump (4-11).

Mukwonago won the girls portion of the eight-team meet with 241 points. Waterford was second (107) and Burlington sixth (54).

In the boys portion of the meet, Burlington advanced 14 to sectionals.

Brad Roe won the high jump at 6-2 and Phillip Northrop won the pole vault with a personal-best 12-0. Roe also advanced to sectionals by finishing third in the 4x100 relay (45.17) with Drew Weis, Brady Bjurstrom and Logan Wisniewski.

Tommy Teberg finished second in both the 100 meters (11.23) and 200 meters (22.65). Casey Sommers set a personal record in the long jump (20-1) to tie for second with Lake Geneva Badger's Brody Kluge.

Burlington finished third in the 4x800 relay (9:10.42) with Tanner Sylvester, Riley Bossard, Izac Nienhaus and Casey Dorn.

Junior Logan Ryan finished third in the 300 intermediate hurdles (41.55) and was fourth in the 110 high hurdles (personal-best 15.93) and was fourth as the anchor of the 4x400 relay (3:35.11) with Ethan Nienhaus, Zachary Cowan and Wisniewski.

Carter Maffet and Jack McCormick were dominant for the Waterford boys.

Maffet won the 110 high hurdles in 14.9 seconds and 200 meters in 22.33. In the preliminaries, Maffet broke his own school record from this year in the hurdles by qualifying for the final in 14.65.

McCormick won the 100 meters in a personal-best 11.18 and Noah White, Maffet, Sutton Keller and McCormick won the 4x100 relay in 43.43, breaking the school record they set just last week.

Trever Buchanan won the 1,600 (4:45.15) and Bryce Ruland won the discus (171-9).

Mukwonago led all boys teams with 168 points at the eight-team regional. Burlington was fourth (88) and Waterford sixth (79).

DIVISION 2 MARTIN LUTHER REGIONAL: The St. Catherine's boys won four events at the WIAA Division 2 Martin Luther Regional Monday at Greendale.

The top four finishers in each event advance to the sectional.

Jayvion Hunter won the 100 meters in 11.63 and was part of the winning 4x100 relay with Terrion Glass-Barnes, John Perugini and Isaiah Thomas that won in 45.62.

Thomas also advanced by finishing fourth in the 4x400 relay (3:59.6) with Manny Soto, Jakari Oliver and Christian Cervantes.

Junior Abel Mulder won the discus (127-9) and the shot put (51-½). and Tristan Ropiak advanced by taking fourth in the 300 intermediate hurdles (48.52).

The Racine Lutheran boys qualified seven for sectionals.

Cameron Mitchell finished third in the 800 (2:21.14) and Russell Gentry finished third in the shot put (42-1¾).

Jaylin Pritchet placed fourth in the discus (112-10) and the Crusaders were fourth in the 4x800 relay (10:29.35) with Cullen Lisowski, Devin Martin, Reed Rinta and Seth Luxem.

Martin Luther won the boys portion of the eight-team meet with 132 points. Lutheran finished fifth (56) and St. Catherine's was seventh (48).

Sarah Seils shined for the Lutheran girls.

Seils finished second in three events: 1,600 (6:20.13), 3,200 (14:01.09) and as part of the 4x800 relay (12:09.83) with Mabel Beversdorf, Cadence Gulan and Madison Niermann. Gulan also qualified for sectionals by finishing fourth in the 800 (3:04.14).

Allison Knue finished second in the high jump (4-6) and Justyce Nelson was fourth in the discus (82-11) and shot put (28-2½).

Sophomore Daryiah Johnson qualified in three events for the St. Catherine's girls.

Johnson finished third in the 100 dash (13.83) and she also was part of two top-four relays with Alondra Perez, Sanaiah Davis and Daysia Ward. The quartet took second in the 4x100 relay (58.63) and fourth in the 4x200 relay (2:01.09).

Martin Luther led all girls teams with 183 points. Lutheran was fourth (75) and St. Catherine's was seventh (19).

