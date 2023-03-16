The Case High School boys and girls track and field teams, and the Park boys, each had two winners Thursday in the Case Eagle Opener at UW-Parkside in Somers, the area's first indoor meet of the season.

Senior Amelia Wiesner and sophomore Gianna Cupertino had the best performances for the Case girls with two top-two finishes.

Wiesner won the 800-meter racewalk in 3:58.34 and took second in the 1,600 (5:53.80), while Cupertino won the 55 high hurdles in 9.45 and was second in the long jump (15-8½).

Wiesner led a 1-2-3 finish in the racewalk, with Abby Robson taking second (4:53.45) and Sophia Daniels third (5:19.55).

Also for Case, the 4x400 relay of Grace Newman, Molly Maller, Lilly Reaume and Izzy Barbee finished third (4:57.65).

Other Racine County top-three girls finishes were by Prairie — Amiyah Galica was second in the high jump (4-8) and Carly Lopez was third in the 1,600 (5:55.97).

The best finish for the Park girls was fifth by the 4x400 relay (2:24.23).

In the girls’ team standings, Case was fourth with 63 points, Prairie was seventh with 26 and Park was ninth with 18. Lake Geneva Badger won with 171 points.

The Case boys were fifth in the team standings with 69.5 points, just ahead of Park (67) in sixth. Prairie did not score.

The Eagles were led by junior Ben Kortendick, who won the triple jump with a leap of 38-11 and led off the third-place 4x400 relay (3:51.99) that also included Ziarre Griffin, Carter Leiber and John Merrill.

Junior Carson Buckli led a 1-2 Case finish in the 800 racewalk in 4:47.57, with Juan Lopez-Reyes second (4:45.72). Also finishing third for the Eagles were Larencio Muhammad in the 400 meters (53.89) and Lincoln Myer in the long jump (19-6½).

Park was led by senior Emmanuel Johnson, the defending Division 1 state high jump champion. He won his specialty with a leap of 6-6 and also was third in the 55 low hurdles (9.28).

Also winning for the Panthers was senior Darrell Price, who won the long jump with a leap of 20-1¾ and also was second in the 200 meters (23.59).

Senior Tre Carothers had three second-place finishes, in the 55 low hurdles (8.81), the 55 meters (6.75) and the long jump (19-7¾), and Matthew Wrolstad was third in the 800 racewalk (5:52.06)