High school tennis/soccer: Prairie's Sharpe and Orth advance at WIAA State Tennis Tournament

The Prairie School doubles team of junior Calvin Sharpe and Jonathan Orth got a nice gift last week and showed Thursday why they earned it.

The sixth-seeded Hawks’ No. 1 doubles team had to battle Thursday in the first round of the WIAA State Individual Tournament at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison, but won their match to advance to the second round of Division 2 doubles.

In Division 1 singles, Waterford sophomore Andrew Vescio and Union Grove freshman Nolan Shaub both went 1-1 Thursday and saw their respective seasons come to an end.

Sharpe and Orth lost in the first round of doubles at the WIAA Division 2 Brookfield Academy/USM Sectional last week, but when special qualifiers were selected, Sharpe and Orth not only got into the state tournament, they earned the No. 6 seed.

The Hawks’ duo wasn’t as sharp as it could be, Prairie coach Nich Schafer said, but Sharpe and Orth were able to beat senior Calvin Jansen and sophomore Nolan Bunnell of Antigo 6-1, 6-2.

“They did what they needed to do,” Schafer said. “They were a little less assertive than I would like, but the job got done.

“(Jansen-Bunnell) was a difficult team to get into a rhythm on. They were two good athletes and were unpredictable, but they weren’t able to hurt us at the net.”

The Hawks play senior Jack Savage and sophomore Joey Darrow of University School of Milwaukee in the second round early Friday afternoon. A victory would put Sharpe and Orth (11-4) in the quarterfinals and keep their medal hopes alive.

“(Savage-Darrow) are a solid No. 2 doubles team,” Schafer said. “We can’t take them lightly. Whichever team is more assertive and hits a higher percentage of good shots will win.”

In Division 1, Shaub and Vescio turned some heads in their first state singles appearances.

Shaub gave junior Chatton Haws of Cedarburg, the No. 7 seed, all he could handle in the second round, nearly pulling off a big upset.

Shaub forced a first-set tiebreaker that Haws won 7-2, but Shaub came out strong and won the second set handily.

In the third-set supertiebreaker, the score was close early, but Haws pulled away to finish off a 7-6 (2), 2-6, 10-5 victory and end Shaub’s season at 19-3.

Shaub got past senior Brett Daniels of De Pere (24-9) in the first round after Daniels had to leave the match because of a medical issue. The freshman was winning the match 6-1, 4-1 when Daniels had to drop out.

Union Grove coach Turner Albrecht was beyond happy with Shaub’s state debut.

“We had no expectations going in,” Albrecht said. “This was a feel-out kind of year and Nolan played phenomenal tennis. Mentally, his biggest thing was staying positive after the long first set and he came out and won it.

“If it had gone to a (standard) third set (instead of a supertiebreaker), it may have been different. They played two different styles of tennis, but Nolan stayed with it.”

Vescio, who finished 19-5, also had a good start to his state experience, winning 6-3, 6-3 over junior Juan Gallego of Madison Memorial (20-9) in the first round. After a solid first set, the two played more evenly early in the second set, which was tied 3-3 before Vescio won the final three games.

“(Andrew) played really well,” Wolverines coach Mike Schuster said. “The kid from Memorial was a big hitter and baseliner, like Andrew. “They went toe to toe and were evenly matched, but Andrew’s serve is tough being a lefty and he just outrallied him.”

Vescio then ran into a buzzsaw in Neenah sophomore Solomon Dunsirn (32-1), the No. 2 seed. Dunsirn used a big serve and strong volleying to win 6-1, 6-0.

Schuster said the match wasn’t as lopsided as the score indicated, although Dunsirn was dominant when he served.

“(Dunsirn’s) serve was next-level serving,” Schuster said. “Andrew served really well too, and there were a lot of deuce games. Andrew really made him work.

“He got somebody of his ability and his matches were tough and I’m proud of him for that.”

Girls soccer

PRAIRIE 10, ST. ANTHONY 0: The Hawks opened up postseason play with a dominant victory that was ended on the 10-goal mercy rule shortly after halftime of their WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal Thursday night at Wind Point.

Prairie (10-5-2) scored five goals in the first 10 minutes against St. Anthony (2-4) and led 9-0 at halftime. A goal from Fiona Anton that was assisted by Amelia Ropiak in the 41st minute triggered the mercy rule and ended the game 39 minutes early.

Freshman Meg Decker scored three goals and added an assist to lead the Hawks.

“In a game like this, it’s about the way we create our chances and putting those chances away,” Prairie coach Joe Manley said. “Meg is really starting to showcase her true talents and is starting to take over games.”

Ropiak, Addy LaLonde, Sarah Koker, Rihanna Kern, Aishani Dhar and Norah Boerner also scored goals for Prairie.

With the win, the Hawks will host Lakeside Lutheran (8-11-2) in the regional final on Saturday. Lutheran beat St. Catherine's in a shootout in another regional semifinal.

RACINE LUTHERAN 2, MILWAUKEE HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 1, SO: The Crusaders won 4-2 in a penalty shootout to advance from a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal at Pritchard Park on Thursday.

The Patriots (7-9-2) scored nine minutes into the match. But the Crusaders (7-7-1) weren't rattled by the early strike and equalized in the 25th minute. Bella Jaramillo collected a deflection and scored into the low corner of the net from 20 yards to make it 1-1.

The match remained deadlocked through the second half and into extra time. The Crusaders outshot the Patriots 27-7 and rang four shots off the posts.

Sam Coolidge started in net for the Crusaders and made seven saves through regulation and extra time. But Lutheran coach Peter LaBoda made the decision prior to the penalty shootout to substitute his senior goalkeeper in favor of junior Isa Matson.

"She was reading the ball really well in practice," LaBoda said. "You prepare for penalty kicks. You hope it doesn't go to penalty kicks. But I knew she was reading the ball off the foot real well."

The Crusaders shot first in the penalty shootout. Sarah Strande scored and Matson put a hand to the shot by the Patriots. Nylah Kraus scored, followed by a save by Matson and a goal for Kierra Mohally for a 3-1 lead. The Patriots scored to make it 3-2, but Jaramillo scored in the top of the fourth round to force the Patriots to score in order to keep the shootout alive. Their shot went over the crossbar and gave the Crusaders their first regional victory in program history.

"It boggles my mind," LaBoda said of first regional win. "The confidence it brings to the kids. It changes the culture and gives the underclassmen such pride. I'm very proud of the work everyone has put in."

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 1, CRISTO REY JESUIT 0: The Lady Toppers won by forfeit over the Trailblazers (11-6) in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal scheduled for Thursday at Bushnell Park in Burlington.

Catholic Central (7-5-1) advances to a regional final at 4 p.m. Saturday at Shoreland Lutheran in Somers.

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 4, ST. CATHERINE’S 3: After 80 minutes of regulation and two overtimes, the Angels lost 3-2 in a shootout in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal Thursday at Pritchard Park.

The Warriors grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 30th minute and held that advantage at the half, but St. Catherine's (6-10-1) made the start of the second half one of their best stretches of play this season.

Maribel Sanchez Flores scored the opening goal for the Angels, assisted by Emily Monosa, five minutes into the second half. The two linked up again moments later when a corner kick by Sanchez Flores went direct to a clean header by Monosa to give the Angels a 2-1 lead.

St. Catherine’s extended the lead to 3-1 after a run by Arianna Jones led to an unassisted goal.

But after that, the Angels appeared to relax, St. Catherine’s coach Ben Lake said, and allowed Lakeside Lutheran (7-11-3) back into the match. The Warriors scored five minutes after Jones’ goal and scored an equalizer five minutes from the end of the match.

After two overtime periods, the match went to penalty kicks, where the Angels went first. It was scoreless through the first two rounds before both teams scored in the third round; Julianna Wilkey scored for the Angels.

Dayanara Arroyo scored in the fourth round for St. Catherine's, but the shootout was tied at 2-2 after five rounds, resulting in sudden death. The Angels missed their sixth chance and Lutheran converted on its attempt.

“From where we took this group of girls from the start of this year this season it has been incredible,” Lake said. “Some of the girls haven’t played soccer before, so for them to grasp the technical aspects it has been impressive.”

Katelyn Gordon made 10 saves in the match and made one save during the shootout.

The Angels will graduate three seniors from this squad — Monosa, Sanchez Flores and Arroyo.

“We’ve come so far throughout the year with the injuries we’ve had and kids who’ve been learning,” Lake said. “It’s a real tribute that our group played this well together.”

