High school tennis: Long-time Prairie coach Harold Swanson dies at 84

Harold Swanson, who coached boys and girls tennis at The Prairie School for nearly a half century, has died, according to Prairie School officials.

He was 84.

Swanson died Monday at Froedtert Hospital after experiencing a fall at his home in South Milwaukee, according to his obituary.

Swanson taught at Prairie's middle school until he was 66 and coached tennis until he was 81, retiring in 2016.

Swanson graduated from South Milwaukee High School in 1953. He was a starter and captain of the basketball team that won the Wisconsin state tournament championship in 1952.

He attended the University of Minnesota where he played basketball and tennis for four years. He served as captain of the tennis team for two years.

Following college, he taught at schools in Minnesota and South Milwaukee before joining the faculty at Prairie in 1970, teaching at the middle school and coaching the boys and girls tennis teams.

Swanson was born April 20, 1935, in South Milwaukee to Carl Swanson and Marion (Zimdars) Swanson.