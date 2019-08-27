The Union Grove High School girls tennis team had the desire, and the depth, to rule the Racine County Invitational Tuesday.
The Broncos swept the three doubles championships, and added a fourth title at No. 4 singles, and won the annual tournament featuring all nine county tennis teams.
Union Grove totaled 30 points and won its fourth county title in five years. Case, behind two championships and two runner-up finishes in singles, took second with 26.5 points. Prairie, with one title and two runners-up, was third with 23.5.
Seniors Kayla Maurer and Kaitlyn Krause began the doubles sweep at No. 1 doubles by beating Katelyn Allen and Elena Leshok of Waterford 6-0, 6-1 in the championship match. The Broncos lost just six games in three matches on the way to the title.
Seniors Brooke Weis and Kelsey Kemper were next, beating Bri Habeck and Kristen Habeck of St. Catherine’s 6-0, 6-2 in the No. 2 doubles title match. Junior Sam Chizek and freshman Kyra Hagen finished off the sweep with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Jaclyn Palmen and Regan Kocurek of Prairie.
“We have had good luck with our doubles teams,” Union Grove coach Mike Brannen said. “They are eager to learn and all are competitive at the net.”
Junior Brenna Lekschas, at No. 4 singles, gave Union Grove a fourth title with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Janavi Munagavalasa of Case.
“She runs all day,” Brannen said of Lekschas. “She has been solid.”
Brannen, whose team won three straight county titles from 2015 to 2017 before Case broke its streak last year, said his team is “rolling along” and has the depth to be competitive.
“To win as a team, you need to have depth,” Brannen said. “We have good depth. It makes the whole team feel good about winning.”
Case had a good run in singles, winning titles at No. 2 and No. 3 and taking second at No. 1 and No. 4.
Alaina Jaeck won the No. 2 singles title with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Gabi Davis of Prairie, and Aalaiya Jacklin won the No. 3 title with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Courtney Raboine of Burlington.
Sarah Gesner of Prairie won the No. 1 singles title, beating Destiny Klinkhammer of Case 6-0, 6-4. Hawks coach Nich Schafer was happy with his team’s performance, considering Prairie has had just three practices this season.
