MOUNT PLEASANT — Bojana Pozder has had a near-perfect start to her tennis career at Case High School.
It’s even more amazing considering the freshman’s success story almost didn’t even begin.
Pozder’s decision to play tennis for the Eagles came late this summer because she was unsure whether or not the Racine Engineering, Arts, and Leadership School would let her suit up for a different school.
“I was worried that I wasn’t going to be able to play for Case,” Pozder said. “I wanted this so badly because I live close to the high school and I love the sport of tennis.”
The REAL School is where Pozder is currently enrolled because her brother is also a student there.
But she was allowed to play tennis for the Eagles because the REAL School doesn’t have a team of its own and she lives in the Case school district.
And once she got on the court, she has shown that she is right at home.
The freshman has started the season 14-0 in No. 1 singles play and has shown no signs of slowing down.
Case coach Kaleena Vasil didn’t mince words. She said Pozder, who is 14, is one of the best players she’s ever coached.
“She’s such an amazing talent,” Vasil said. “I can’t believe the speed and accuracy she plays with. Every part of her game is exceptional.”
That speed and accuracy was on full display in the Eagles’ most recent Southeast Conference dual meet. Pozder won 6-0, 6-0 over Franklin’s Katie Lehman, a senior who qualified for state last year with a regular season record of 23-9.
But that’s not the only sign that the young Pozder is an elite player. The freshman has defeated All-County first team selection May Jagodzinski, a senior at Burlington, twice this season, both by 6-0, 6-0 scores.
Pozder has yet to lose a set this season and has only dropped seven games in her 14 matches. Her incredible record is a testament to her tireless work ethic on and off the court.
“I started playing tennis when I was seven years old at the Racine Tennis Club,” Pozder said. “I like tennis because it’s an individual sport. I know that when I win it’s on me and when I lose it’s on me.”
Pozder said she idolizes professional tennis player Novak Djokovic because they share the same Serbian background.
“He’s such a talented player and he’s been my favorite person to watch as I’ve grown up following the game,” Pozder said. “I try to replicate my style of play through Novak. He always stays composed in his matches.”
Despite being only a freshman, Pozder has showed composure and leadership on the Eagles squad.
“Bojana is a really good player and she’s got a lot of experience,” said junior Destiny Klinkhammer, who was All-County first team selection last season. “It’s good to know that even when I’m gone, Case will continue to grow the program through her.”
The scary part is that Pozder said she believes she can get even better. Competition drives her to improve her game.
“The season has been great so far, but I know that I can do more to improve my play,” she said. “I want to continue my success, make it to state and maybe even win (the state title).”
Both Klinkhammer and Vasil envision Pozder making a championship run.
“It’s going to be a really fun experience seeing how far she can go in the state tournament,” Vasil said. “I think she has a chance to win it all, I’m not sure how far she will go, but I know she will do big things.”
