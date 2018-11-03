McKenzie Sanchez has been perfecting a new dive in recent weeks.
And it just might be her ticket to a state championship. At least that's the opinion of Dave Arvai, the diving coach for the Case High School girls swim team.
Sanchez achieved a personal-best score of 538.75 on Friday night to win the WIAA Division 1 Greenfield Sectional. She received an automatic berth in the swimming & diving championships, which will be held Saturday at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium.
Also advancing to the state meet from Racine County is Horlick senior Amaya Jerdee, who placed sixth with a 397.25 Friday night. There were no qualifiers from the county in the swimming events held Saturday.
After placing fifth as a freshman, fourth as a sophomore and second last season, can Sanchez end her high school career as a state champion? And against two-time defending state champion Av Osero of Neenah?
Arvai thinks so, especially based on what he's seen lately. And it starts with an addition to her repertoire known as a reverse one-and-a-half with one-and-a-half twists.
"That is definitely one dive that we put in since she dove against the girl from Neenah in October," Arvai said of Osero, who beat Sanchez in the West Bend Diving Invitational in October. "We put that in since then and it's just getting better and better.
"I think she scored 61 points (Friday night) on that dive alone. I keep telling people this, but that's going to be the difference-maker in the state meet. If she can hit that dive, that's going to be the big difference-maker."
Sanchez will need that dive, especially after Osero won with a 570.85 in the Neenah Sectional on Friday night. But Arvai has seen footage of Osero and believes Sanchez has what it takes to win.
"It's going to come down to those two," Arvai said. "Whoever wants it the most and whoever hits their dives the best, it's going to be their's. McKenzie knows this is not going to be any kind of cakewalk because this girl has won state the last two years. She's good.
"But I saw some videos from her dives at the sectionals when she scored a 570 and they are definitely beatable. The entries on her dives, it looks like she might have missed a couple here and there. She beat McKenzie by only five points when they went head to head this year and five points in diving is not a whole heck of a lot."
Arvai feels Sanchez will have more going for her than just her new dive. As a former Level 10 gymnast, Sanchez has leg strength unlike he has seen before in a diver.
"She can just jump higher than any diver I have had," Arvai said. "I have not seen what she's done with anyone else. That's what sets her apart from everyone else, including the girl who won state the last couple of years."
While there were no state qualifiers from the county in swimming events, there were a number of strong performances Saturday.
Brianna Smith of the Burlington Co-op finished second in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:01.88. Claire Koeppel of the Badger Co-op won in 1:59.38. Smith was also third in the 500 freestyle (5:27.95).
Natalia Badillo of Case finished in 1:00.60 in the 100 butterfly behind Jenna Brandenburg of Franklin (58.28). She also finished second in the 100 backstroke in 1:01.63.
Badillo also joined Sara Bollendorf, Shelby Gain and Maya Frodl on a 200 medley relay that was third in 1:54.93.
Horlick's top finish in swimming was the 200 medley relay of Kinzie Reischl, Isabelle Buhler, Marlee Reischl and Elizabeth Stratman, which was sixth (1:56.78). Buhler also was seventh in the 500 freestyle (5:39.85) and eighth in the 200 freestyle (2:05.30).
Park's 400 freestyle relay of Tori Jones, Alaya Mayfield, Josie Bennett and Najee Jones was ninth in 4:16.31.
The Greenfield Co-op team won the 14-team meet with 313 points. Burlington was third (256.5), Case fifth (223), Horlick ninth (105) and Park 11th (47).
Coach coach Frank Michalowski was especially satisfied with his team's finish after the closing of the school's pool last summer forced the team to practice at various venues.
"With all the adversity that we went through with the pool situation and everything, the girls just made me proud of how they swam today at the end of the season here," Michalowski said.
Michalowski has resigned as the Case boys swim coach in the aftermath of the pool situation. He has not resigned as the girls coach and could return next season in that program.
