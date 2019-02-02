The Case High School boys swimming and diving team made its mark at the Southeast Conference meet this weekend at Kenosha Bradford.
The Eagles finished fourth in the eight-team meet with 268 points. Park was sixth with 169 points, and Horlick eighth (141.5).
Case freshman diver Azaan McCray finished second with a score of 416.75. Franklin senior diver Jared Kleczka won the event with 531.25.
"(Azaan) kept consistent the entire meet," Case diving coach Jackie Turner said. "He even completed a high difficulty dive for the first time in a meet that he performed very well on."
Ryan Hart led the Eagles' swimmers with third-place finishes in the 50-yard freestyle (23.58) and the 100 freestyle (52.66). He was also a part of the 200 freestyle relay, along with Drew Essen, Joe Skantz and Jacob Stape, that placed second in 1:35.38.
Park was led by Josh Abel, who placed fourth in the 100 backstroke (1:02.62) and the 100 butterfly (58.34). Austin Boley had a season-best time in the 50 freestyle (24.27) and finished fifth.
"We have a lot to be proud of," Park coach Pete Leslie said. "To finish sixth with nine swimmers and one diver, that's a great accomplishment for our team."
For Horlick, Scott Palmer finished sixth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.71 and came within a second of finishing in the top three.
SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE MEET: Burlington Co-op finished in third in the eight-team meet at Jefferson thanks to stellar performances from junior James Keeker and senior Ethan Brannen.
The Demons finished with 359 points. Elkhorn won the meet with 531. Prairie/St. Catherine’s finished in eighth (58).
Keeker finished second in the 200 individual medley (2:07.89) and the 100 butterfly (55.83), while Brannen placed second in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.94) and third in the 200 individual medley (2:09.06),
Both swam on the 200 medley relay with Zach Olstinske and Edmund Wright that finished second in 1:44.87.
Wright also finished third in the 100 freestyle (52.48) and Olstinske was third in the 100 butterfly (56.87). Wright, Brannen, Olstinske and Keeker finished third in the 200 freestyle relay (1:36.30).
For Prairie/St. Catherine’s, the 200 freestyle relay of Kadin Purath, Traykiese Gillentine, Joseph Orlowski and Kai Dinges and placed ninth (1:49.90).
Gymnastics
BURLINGTON CO-OP: Maddy Bronson won the vault and placed second on the uneven bars to take home the all-around title at the Kenosha Invitational at Tremper.
Bronson’s performance helped the Demons finish second in the four-team meet with a 142.275. Franklin Combined won the meet with a 144.575.
Bronson won the vault with a meet-high score of 9.70, was second on the bars (9.250) and scored 36.90 in the all-around. Also for the Demons, Malia Bronson was third in the balance beam (9.45).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.