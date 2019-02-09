Azaan McCray and Jarek Hanna are maintaining Racine’s strong tradition in high school diving.
The two Case divers earned berths in the WIAA Division 1 Swimming & Diving Championships with their performances at the Park Sectional Friday night. The state meet will be Saturday at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium in Madison.
McCray, a freshman, finished second with a score of 439.05 and is seeded sixth at state. Hanna, a senior, was fourth with a personal-best score of 361.50 and is seeded 22nd.
Jared Klezca of Franklin won with a score of 520.70.
“This is an amazing accomplishment to qualify not only as a freshman, but also be in a good position to possibly finish top 10 or better in the state,” Case diving coach Jackie Turner said. “Azaan has worked hard and has been so dedicated and focused to be where he is currently at competitively.”
Hanna is making his second trip to the state meet.
Also for Case, senior Simeon Gray Jr., placed seventh with a personal-best score of 282.45.
Franklin won the 11-team meet, which concluded Saturday, with 408 points. The Burlington Co-op was fifth with 225, Case was sixth (182), Park eighth (125) and Horlick ninth (100).
No swimmers from the county automatically qualified for state.
One of the top county performers Saturday was Ethan Brannen of the Burlington Co-op, who placed third in the 100-yard breaststroke with a program-record of 1:02.68.
He also swam the third leg on a 200 medley relay, which set a program record with a time of 1:42.30. Other members of the relay were Zach Olstinske, James Keeker and Edmund Wright.
Joe Skantz of Case finished sixth in the 50 freestyle (23.47). Skantz also placed sixth in the 200 medley relay (1:46.04) with Jacob Stape, Drew Esson, and Alexander Wampole.
Park placed fifth in the 400 free relay (3:37.04) with Austin Boley, Matt Creuziger, Drake Ludvigsen and Josh Abel. In the 100 butterfly, Abel was seventh (56.42).
“To take eighth place was great for us,” Park coach Pete Leslie said. “We swam really well — 28 of our 29 times were personal bests. And we were only seven points off of Tremper in the standings.”
Scott Palmer of Horlick placed sixth in the 100 breaststroke with a season-best 1:05.52. Palmer also had a personal best in the 200 individual medley relay (2:15.92), where he finished 12th.
“I thought we did really well — 15 out of 17 of the times were lifetime bests from our kids,” Horlick coach Frank Michalowski said.
PRAIRIE/ST. CATHEIRNE’S: PSC Aquatics was 10th in the 12-team WIAA Division 2 Whitefish Bay Sectional with 64 points.
Their top finish was the 200 freestyle relay of sophomore Kadin Purath, junior Traykiese Gillentine and sophomores Kai Dinges and Joseph Orlowski. They were eighth in 1:50.66.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.