Among Racine County girls swim teams this season, Burlington Co-op reigns.

The Demons won four events and took home the team championship at the Racine Invitational at Park. Burlington scored 548 points at the 12-team meet.

Case placed third with 359, Horlick was fifth (191) and Park seventh with 96. Prairie/St. Catherine’s finished 12th with 16.

Winning for the Demons were: the 200-yard free relay of Hania Dahms, Paige Tello, Brianna Smith and Megan Schultz with a time of 1:47.76; the 400 freestyle relay of Dahms, Tello, Smith and Schultz in 3:58.65. Smith won the 200 freestyle (2:06.91) and the 500 freestyle (5:41.91).

Also for Burlington, Dahms was second in the 50 freestyle (26.78) and Schultz second in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.90). The 200 medley relay of Amanda Richards, Schultz, Emma Langley and Isabelle Craig was third (2:01.40).

For the Eagles, the 200 medley relay of Natalia Badillo, Sara Bollendorf, Shelby Gain and Maya Frodl won in 1:58.76. Badillo also won the 100 butterfly (1:04.03).

Frodl was second in the 100 freestyle (58.94), and Madi Peterson was second in the 500 freestyle (5:52.52).

For Horlick, the 200 medley relay of Mackenzie Reischl, Isabelle Buhler, Marlee Reischl and Elizabeth Stratman placed fourth in 2:03.36. Mackenzie Reischl also was fourth in the 100 backstroke (1:08.27).

Park’s top finish came in the 200 freestyle relay, where Aliyah George, Mikk Eisel, Najee Jones and Tori Jones placed fifth in 1:55.99.

For Prairie/St. Catherine’s, Hannah Hua finished 13th in the 200 individual medley in 2:54.62.

